15 of the best things to do in Stirling

Whether you’re a visitor or a local, there’s plenty of great ways to spend your days in Stirling.

The place is packed with history, so of course there are several world-famous landmarks to explore, as well as many charming cobbled streets to wander.

But, if you don’t have time to scope the city out for yourself, here are 15 of the best things to do – from grand monuments to ghostly encounters.

1) Visit Stirling Castle

It’s often the biggie for visitors coming from near and far – no other Stirling landmark is quite as instantly recognisable as Stirling Castle.

Perched atop a crag and visible for miles around, the castle was first mentioned in historical documents in the year 1110.

In its time the beautifully restored Stirling Castle has been home to a great many Scottish monarchs, and seen its fair share of drama.

Join a guided tour or explore for yourself and uncover the amazing artefacts and secrets hidden in this sprawling fortress.

Address: Castle Wynd, Stirling, FK8 1EJ

2) Discover the Nether Bailey

Though part of Stirling Castle, the northerly Nether Bailey is often overlooked and definitely worthy of its own visit.

Thought to be one of the oldest parts of the site, this area offers stunning and lesser-seen views of the surrounding area, as well as the rest of the Castle itself.

Address: Castle Wynd, Stirling, FK8 1EJ

3) Climb the Wallace Monument

Another breath-taking must-see is the National Wallace Monument.

Completed in 1869, the Victorian Gothic tower is 67 metres (220 feet) high and towers over Stirling from the Abbey Craig.

The monument can be seen from virtually anywhere in the city, but seeing it up close is a truly special experience.

Climb the 246 steps to the highest accessible point and take in magical views of the landscape. There’s also heaps to learn in the tower’s Hall of Arms, Hall of Heroes and Royal Chamber, including the story of Sir William Wallace, who the monument is dedicated to.

Address: Abbey Craig, Hillfoots Road, Stirling, FK9 5LF

4) Take a tour on the Stirling Sightseer bus

Between May and September, sit back, relax and let someone else do the driving as you hop on and off the orange Stirling Sightseer open-top bus.

Visit some of the city’s most famous landmarks, including several on this list, and hear commentary about them as you go.

As well as Stirling Castle and Wallace Monument, the bus also pauses in charming Bridge of Allan and at the University of Stirling, to name just two stops.

A full journey lasts for 50 minutes, and you can join the tour at any stop, buying your tickets on board.

Address: Goosecroft Road, Stirling, FK8 1JX

5) Wander Stirling Smith Art Gallery and Museum

Opened in 1874, the handsome, purpose-built Victorian Stirling Smith Art Gallery and Museum is full of fascinating artefacts and art exhibitions.

There are more than 40,000 objects, artworks and photographs on display here, some there for a limited time only and others permanent.

They include the world’s oldest football, discovered lodged in the rafters of Stirling Castle in 1981, and thought to date back to the 1540s.

Address: 40 Albert Place, Stirling, FK8 2RQ

6) Explore Stirling Old Town Jail

Tucked away at the heart of the city centre, Stirling Old Town Jail first opened its doors in 1847 – and, if the walls could talk, they’d have some hair-raising stories to tell.

The next best thing is to go on one of the jail’s lively performance tours, where you’ll find out all about its history and its former inhabitants.

For something a little more unusual, why not try one of the Old Town Jail’s themed escape rooms? Just make sure to book in advance so you don’t miss out.

Address: St John Street, Stirling, FK8 1EA

7) Break out of an escape room

Speaking of escape rooms, there are three more to try at Escape Stirling: Witchcraft & Wizardry, The Bank Heist, and The Cabin.

All suitable for between two and six players aged 10 or over, these immersive puzzle games will put your problem-solving and teamwork abilities to the test. Can you escape within 60 minutes?

Address: 80 Murray Place, Stirling, FK8 2DR

8) Take in the Battle of Bannockburn Visitor Centre

More than seven centuries ago, Scotland defeated the English army against all odds at Bannockburn, led by Robert the Bruce. Today, you can visit the battle site, south of Stirling city centre, and learn about this key moment in Scottish history at the visitor centre there.

Audio, visual and interactive exhibitions help to bring the past to life again, giving visitors a unique understanding of what it would have been like to stand on that battlefield all those hundreds of years ago.

Address: Glasgow Road, Whins Of Milton, Stirling, FK7 0LJ

9) Go on a ghoulish ghost walk

A city as old and rich in history as Stirling is bound to have a few skeletons in the closet – and where there are skeletons, there are usually ghosts.

The highly-rated guided Stirling GhostWalk began in 1989, and is now led by a gang of talented actors, dressed as some of the supernatural characters you’ll learn about on the tour. Expect laughs, scares, and plenty of captivating stories.

Address: Old Town Jail, St John Street, Stirling, FK8 1EA

10) Cross Stirling Old Bridge

And when we say “Old” Bridge, we mean old. Stirling Old Bridge was originally built around the year 1500, and walking its cobbled path is highly likely to transport you straight back to the Middle Ages.

For more than 300 years, this was the lowest crossing point over the River Forth, so was a crucial transport link in Scotland. Nowadays, it’s a tranquil spot offering great views along the river.

Address: River Forth (between Laurencecroft Road and Bridgehaugh Road)

11) Enjoy a drink at Stirling Distillery

Launched in 2015, Stirling Distillery is the home of Stirling Gin, and is now working on a whisky, to be made available in 2027.

There are several visitor experiences to be had here, including a tour of the site (with gin samples provided, of course), a hands-on whisky-making session, and a gin school that delves into the science behind the spirit.

When local tour guides recommend you visit then you know you’re onto something good.

Address: 9 Lower Castlehill, Stirling, FK8 1EN

12) Pay tribute at the Polmaise-Murray Mining Museum

Part-memorial, part-museum, the Polmaise-Murray Mining Museum is an open-air affair where you can see a display of mining equipment, as well as a plaque honouring the victims of mining accidents.

Located in the village of Fallin, just a few miles outside of Stirling city centre, this interesting and moving spot is an important reminder of the busy coal mining industry that once thrived here, brought to a close in 1987 when the pit was closed.

Address: Main Street, Fallin, Stirling, FK7 7JH

13) Find Cambuskenneth Abbey

Located at the end of an otherwise unassuming residential street with peaceful farmland and the flowing River Forth beyond it, the striking Cambuskenneth Abbey was founded around the year 1140.

Both King James III and his wife Queen Margaret are buried in the abbey’s grounds, and the area is open to the public for much of the year, along with the ground floor of the building.

Address: Ladysneuk Road, Cambuskenneth, Stirling, FK9 5NG

14) Brave the Beheading Stone

Sounds a bit scary, doesn’t it? Local legend has it that Stirling’s Beheading Stone once did exactly what it says on the tin – the large rock at the top of Mote Hill was reportedly used for executions during the 15th century.

Now protected in a cage and definitely no longer in use (so you can breathe a sigh of relief), the stone is an unusual landmark with a backdrop of jaw-dropping views.

Address: Mote Hill, Stirling, FK8 1AA

15) See the Old Town Cemetery

Stirling’s Old Town Cemetery is a magnificent place to go, both in terms of history and art.

There are countless fascinating graves, statues, and even a pyramid to discover here. And, as is so often the case in Stirling, some truly beautiful views of the surroundings, too.

Address: Stirling, FK8 1EG

