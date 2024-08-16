Our guide to the best birdwatching spots in Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perthshire

Whether you’re looking to spot geese, hawfinches or kingfishers, we have the ultimate guide for birdwatching locally.

1. Loch Leven



The nature reserve at Loch Leven, located on the southern shores of the loch, is a haven for bird watchers.

In spring and summer the reserve is home to swallows, ospreys, tufted duck and teal, while in autumn migratory geese and whopper swans are present.

Throughout the year, woodland birds are visible on the loch.

Along the trails there are plenty hides for visitors to catch sight of these birds.

2. Scone Palace

Scone Palace is renowned for its dense population of hawfinch.

The elusive bird typically hides in the hornbeam trees at the southern end of the palace grounds.

But anyone looking to catch a glimpse may have to be patient as this species is famously shy.

The rapidly growing population of nuthatch can also be spotted on the Perthshire palace’s estate.

3. Montrose Basin

In August and throughout the winter months Montrose Basin is home to more than 100,000 migratory birds.

This includes pink-footed geese, wigeon, and a variety of other waterfowl and waders.

The basin’s shallow waters and mudflats are home to many species of wading birds that typically feed on small invertebrates.

The basin is also an important breeding ground for several bird species.

The visitors centre offers panoramic views of the reserve and offers binoculars and telescopes for a close up view of the fauna.

4. Morton Lochs, Tentsmuir

The Morton Lochs at the Tentsmuir Nature Reserve are made up of three small lochs.

They are surrounded by reedbeds that provide shelter and protection for many birds.

The area has five bird hides and a variety of habitats.

At the reserve, 113 species of birds have been recorded. This includes common kingfisher, gadwall, grey heron, and the great spotted woodpecker.

Peak birding season at the Morton Lochs is during the spring and summer months.

4. Balgavies Loch

Balgavies Loch near Forfar is home to a variety of bird species, most notably nesting ospreys.

The loch is located four miles east of Forfar, and is densely populated with breeding songbirds and waterfowl.

There is a birdwatching hide on the west of the loch where enthusiasts can camp out to catch a glimpse of the wildlife.

5. Riverside Nature Park

The Riverside Nature Park is a great spot to do some birdwatching without leaving the city.

The bird hide at the western tip of the park provides a great view over the Invergowrie Bay where bird watchers can see curlew sandpipers, spotted redshanks and even one of the world’s fastest birds – the peregrine falcon.

The Riverside Park is a fantastic spot for Dundee ornithologists!

6. Auchmithie Beach

The stunning setting of Auchmithie Beach, just a few miles east of Arbroath, is an ideal spot for birdwatchers.

The steep cliffs create a perfect breeding ground for puffins who return each year during the spring and summer.

The beach has been rated as one of the top puffin watching sites in the country.

Enthusiasts can also catch a glimpse of other seabirds such as gulliemots, razorbills and shags.

7. Glen Clova

Whilst not as populous as they once were, Glen Clova is still home to many breeding birds of prey.

Watchers can see eagles, hen harriers, merlin and goshawk flying overhead in the area.

If you’re prepared to hike to the upper areas of the glens, you may catch a glimpse of mountain birds ptarmigan and dotterel.

There is also the added bonus of spectacular views over Angus and Perthshire when bird watching in the glens!

8. Argaty

Of the 100 different types of bird species recorded at Argaty, none are more impressive than the red kite population.

The kites were wiped out in Scotland over a century ago, but have recently reappeared in the region.

Visitors to the Argaty farm can catch sight of one of Scotland’s rarest breeding birds.

A purpose-built hide offers great close up views of the kites coming down for their daily feed.

9. Eden Estuary Centre

The Eden Estuary Centre in Guardbridge is brilliant for bird watching.

The centre has a secure bird hide and a small visitors centre which overlooks the mud and sand flats of the estuary.

Visitors have a chance to spot a wide variety of bird life including godwit, oystercatcher, plover, shelduck and merganser.

On the estuary, some watchers have even spotted white-tailed eagles!