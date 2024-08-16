Our guide to the best birdwatching spots in Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Our guide to the best birdwatching spots in Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perthshire

Did you know kingfishers can be spotted at Morton Lochs, Tentsmuir?

A female kingfisher. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
A female kingfisher. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
By Logan Hutchison and Sahar Jafferbhoy

Whether you’re looking to spot geese, hawfinches or kingfishers, we have the ultimate guide for birdwatching locally.

1. Loch Leven

The nature reserve at Loch Leven, located on the southern shores of the loch, is a haven for bird watchers.

In spring and summer the reserve is home to swallows, ospreys, tufted duck and teal, while in autumn migratory geese and whopper swans are present.

Photographers have captured images of wild geese and waders at Loch Leven. Image: Lorne Gill/SNH.

Throughout the year, woodland birds are visible on the loch.

Along the trails there are plenty hides for visitors to catch sight of these birds.

2. Scone Palace

Scone Palace is renowned for its dense population of hawfinch.

The elusive bird typically hides in the hornbeam trees at the southern end of the palace grounds.

Stone archway with Scone Palace behind
Scone Palace is home to several unique species of birds. Image: Scone Estates.

But anyone looking to catch a glimpse may have to be patient as this species is famously shy.

The rapidly growing population of nuthatch can also be spotted on the Perthshire palace’s estate.

3. Montrose Basin

In August and throughout the winter months Montrose Basin is home to more than 100,000 migratory birds.

This includes pink-footed geese, wigeon, and a variety of other waterfowl and waders.

Pink footed geese are regular visitors of the Montrose Basin. Image: Scottish Wildlife Trust

The basin’s shallow waters and mudflats are home to many species of wading birds that typically feed on small invertebrates.

The basin is also an important breeding ground for several bird species.

The visitors centre offers panoramic views of the reserve and offers binoculars and telescopes for a close up view of the fauna.

4. Morton Lochs, Tentsmuir

The Morton Lochs at the Tentsmuir Nature Reserve are made up of three small lochs.

They are surrounded by reedbeds that provide shelter and protection for many birds.

Blue waters at Morton Lochs. Image: Alan Rowan.
Blue waters at Morton Lochs, home to many birds in Spring and Summer. Image: Alan Rowan.

The area has five bird hides and a variety of habitats.

At the reserve, 113 species of birds have been recorded. This includes common kingfisher, gadwall, grey heron, and the great spotted woodpecker.

Peak birding season at the Morton Lochs is during the spring and summer months.

4. Balgavies Loch

Balgavies Loch near Forfar is home to a variety of bird species, most notably nesting ospreys.

The loch is located four miles east of Forfar, and is densely populated with breeding songbirds and waterfowl.

An Angus osprey chick at Balgavies Loch in Forfar. Image: Darren Dawson.

There is a birdwatching hide on the west of the loch where enthusiasts can camp out to catch a glimpse of the wildlife.

5. Riverside Nature Park

The Riverside Nature Park is a great spot to do some birdwatching without leaving the city.

Riverside Nature Park
Riverside Nature Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The bird hide at the western tip of the park provides a great view over the Invergowrie Bay where bird watchers can see curlew sandpipers, spotted redshanks and even one of the world’s fastest birds – the peregrine falcon.

The Riverside Park is a fantastic spot for Dundee ornithologists!

6. Auchmithie Beach

The stunning setting of Auchmithie Beach, just a few miles east of Arbroath, is an ideal spot for birdwatchers.

The steep cliffs create a perfect breeding ground for puffins who return each year during the spring and summer.

Angus property, 8 the steading has a stunning view over Auchmithie beach
A stunning view over Auchmithie beach. Image: Thorntons.

The beach has been rated as one of the top puffin watching sites in the country.

Enthusiasts can also catch a glimpse of other seabirds such as gulliemots, razorbills and shags.

7. Glen Clova

Whilst not as populous as they once were, Glen Clova is still home to many breeding birds of prey.

Watchers can see eagles, hen harriers, merlin and goshawk flying overhead in the area.

Corrie Fee in Glen Clova is a great spot for some bird watching.

If you’re prepared to hike to the upper areas of the glens, you may catch a glimpse of mountain birds ptarmigan and dotterel.

There is also the added bonus of spectacular views over Angus and Perthshire when bird watching in the glens!

8. Argaty

Of the 100 different types of bird species recorded at Argaty, none are more impressive than the red kite population.

Red kites diving for food at Argaty.

The kites were wiped out in Scotland over a century ago, but have recently reappeared in the region.

Visitors to the Argaty farm can catch sight of one of Scotland’s rarest breeding birds.

A purpose-built hide offers great close up views of the kites coming down for their daily feed.

9. Eden Estuary Centre

The Eden Estuary Centre in Guardbridge is brilliant for bird watching.

The centre has a secure bird hide and a small visitors centre which overlooks the mud and sand flats of the estuary.

Bird watching in the hide at the Eden estuary.

Visitors have a chance to spot a wide variety of bird life including godwit, oystercatcher, plover, shelduck and merganser.

On the estuary, some watchers have even spotted white-tailed eagles!

More from Lifestyle

Fife veteran Garry Cowan lost his sight in 2015 after having chickenpox.
'Nothing is impossible': Fife veteran Garry lost his sight to chickenpox but became a…
The sporty Forster family from Fife at their Peacefit gym. Mum Emma and dad Ross with their four children Jess, Molly, Emma, Belle and Mac.
How Fife fitness coach Emma takes the heavy lifting out of getting her 4…
Sam Larg, The Cheesy Toast Shack owner, says the "seagull insurance" started as a "daft joke". Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
How did first day of 'seagull insurance' go at The Cheesy Toast Shack in…
3
32 Barry Road.
Pair of charming Carnoustie cottages on sale for £265k each
The pork belly and mash from the Broughty Ferry eatery's kids menu. Image: Sandbanks Brasserie.
5 places in Dundee where kids can eat more than just chicken nuggets
7
Lucinda Russell with her Grand National racehorse winner Corach Rambler. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
My day at Lucinda Russell's Kinross-shire horse yard and what it taught me
5
Colin Salmond-Wallace sifts through his cookbook.
Former Kirkcaldy restaurant manager re-releases cookbook of venue's favourite recipes
The wellness weekend includes yoga with sheep. Image: Epic Scotland
I spent three days meditating with sheep in Stirlingshire - this is what it…
Jack McKeown stands beside a blue Renault Scenic with a field and blue sky behind him
Road Test: Renault Scenic reinvented as a surprisingly talented electric car
The home sits in a breathtaking location next to the Forth Bridge. Image: Connell and Connell WS
Home in breathtaking location next to Forth Bridge for sale for just over £500k

Conversation