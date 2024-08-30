From sales to oars: Perth car dealer finds passion in skiff rowing

Perth car salesman David Gilbertson used to sell cars during the week, now at the weekend he takes part in a sport you might not have heard of: skiffing.

David took up skiff rowing as a weeknight activity, as a former sailor who is familiar with all things nautical.

Skiffing is a water sport that has gained popularity in recent years on the coasts and riverbanks around Fife, Angus, Perth and Dundee.

David’s strong passion and knowledge for boats has driven his involvement, but he says he has also “been very lucky to get involved” in the sport.

“Meeting such a delightful and eclectic mix of enthusiasts is the biggest bonus.”

‘Accidental’ boss…

On a Thursday evening, as well as a Saturday or Sunday morning David meets his skiff rowers at the Perth club.

He tells me, “I helped maintain it, and I’ve ended up, for my sins, being the lead person for the club.”

David allocates four people to a boat, and with the help of volunteers directs the rowers onto the River Tay.

On their downstream route, “there is a bonus of getting good exercise, fresh air, and exploring the reaches of the Tay River near Perth.”

The group head out at least once a week, but David admits that the rowers never take on the “inclement weather,” which Scotland is certainly known all too well for.

Club ‘built on the back’ of boat donated by Perth High

Perth High students built the first skiff for David’s club as part of their Duke of Edinburgh Award.

They donated their creation to David’s club for local water sport enthusiasts to enjoy.

David’s passion for skiff rowing is evident in his discussion about St Ayles skiffs.

“Over 220 skiffs have been built and they are all over Scotland and abroad,” David says, revealing the increasing fascination in this outdoor pastime.

These boats trace their origins to East Fife mining towns in the 1950s.

‘It’s a great, socially inclusive activity.’

David emphasised the accessibility of skiffing, explaining that people, “don’t need to bring any equipment other than themselves.”

He is keen for people to know that skiff rowing is a sport that everyone can do.

“It’s not demanding or challenging in anyway, and we try and factor in a gentle introduction.”

Skiffing is also not an expensive activity – you can head to a Perth taster session completely free of charge!

If you find skiffing to be up your street, you can purchase an annual club membership from just £50, and join people like David at the weekend.

Local successes

David also talks about the competitive side of skiffing.

Every three years the skiff rowing world championships for the St Ayles class takes place.

“The last one was held in Holland and 50 members of the local community supported and rowed in the event.”

David is active in the wider skiffing network, and explains that he is “very friendly with the club there (Holland).”

In summer 2022, 24 Scottish rowing clubs competed in the Netherlands, against teams from England, Northern Ireland, Netherlands, and Australia.

The Broughty Ferry Club finished an impressive fifth place.

How can I get involved?

The Perth club utilise the app ‘Spond’ to encourage local skiff-enthusiasts to check availability of activities and events.

They are also available on their website and Facebook page.

