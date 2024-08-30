From sales to oars: Perth car dealer finds passion in skiff rowing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From sales to oars: Perth car dealer finds passion in skiff rowing

David stumbled upon skiffing by chance, and now spends his weekends leading rowers down the River Tay on a boat crafted by Perth High pupils.

David Gilbertson and his skiff at The Perth Coastal Rowing Club. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
David Gilbertson and his skiff at The Perth Coastal Rowing Club. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Sahar Jafferbhoy

Perth car salesman David Gilbertson used to sell cars during the week, now at the weekend he takes part in a sport you might not have heard of: skiffing.

David took up skiff rowing as a weeknight activity, as a former sailor who is familiar with all things nautical.

Skiffing is a water sport that has gained popularity in recent years on the coasts and riverbanks around Fife, Angus, Perth and Dundee.

David’s strong passion and knowledge for boats has driven his involvement, but he says he has also “been very lucky to get involved” in the sport.

“Meeting such a delightful and eclectic mix of enthusiasts is the biggest bonus.”

‘Accidental’ boss…

On a Thursday evening, as well as a Saturday or Sunday morning David meets his skiff rowers at the Perth club.

He tells me, “I helped maintain it, and I’ve ended up, for my sins, being the lead person for the club.”

David allocates four people to a boat, and with the help of volunteers directs the rowers onto the River Tay.

The crew from Burghead in their St Ayles skiff on River Tay. Image: David Gilbertson.

On their downstream route, “there is a bonus of getting good exercise, fresh air, and exploring the reaches of the Tay River near Perth.”

The group head out at least once a week, but David admits that the rowers never take on the “inclement weather,” which Scotland is certainly known all too well for.

Club ‘built on the back’ of boat donated by Perth High

Perth High students built the first skiff for David’s club as part of their Duke of Edinburgh Award.

They donated their creation to David’s club for local water sport enthusiasts to enjoy.

David’s passion for skiff rowing is evident in his discussion about St Ayles skiffs.

“Over 220 skiffs have been built and they are all over Scotland and abroad,” David says, revealing the increasing fascination in this outdoor pastime.

These boats trace their origins to East Fife mining towns in the 1950s.

‘It’s a great, socially inclusive activity.’

David emphasised the accessibility of skiffing, explaining that people, “don’t need to bring any equipment other than themselves.”

He is keen for people to know that skiff rowing is a sport that everyone can do.

David Gilbertson posed by his skiff alongside colleagues Monica Martin and Vicky Wright (Sunglasses) at The Perth Coastal Rowing Club. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“It’s not demanding or challenging in anyway, and we try and factor in a gentle introduction.”

Skiffing is also not an expensive activity – you can head to a Perth taster session completely free of charge!

If you find skiffing to be up your street, you can purchase an annual club membership from just £50, and join people like David at the weekend.

Local successes

David also talks about the competitive side of skiffing.

Every three years the skiff rowing world championships for the St Ayles class takes place.

“The last one was held in Holland and 50 members of the local community supported and rowed in the event.”

David with his skiff at The Perth Coastal Rowing Club. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

David is active in the wider skiffing network, and explains that he is “very friendly with the club there (Holland).”

In summer 2022, 24 Scottish rowing clubs competed in the Netherlands, against teams from England, Northern Ireland, Netherlands, and Australia.

The Broughty Ferry Club finished an impressive fifth place.

How can I get involved?

The Perth club utilise the app ‘Spond’ to encourage local skiff-enthusiasts to check availability of activities and events.

They are also available on their website and Facebook page.

"Meeting such a delightful and eclectic mix of enthusiasts is the biggest bonus," David says.

