'My best friend Lucy pulled me out of a bad place when I lost the love of my life'

In the latest instalment of our Pet Tales series, Monifieth retiree Barbara Milne, 76, shares the story of how Shih Tzu Lucy taught her owner some new tricks.

Barbara and Lucy are the best of friends. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

I met Lucy when she was just three days old, and I knew instantly she was the one.

It was her mannerisms – she came up and licked my fingers.

Nine weeks later, I brought her home. I’ve always been a dog person, I had dogs all my life and growing up. But Lucy the Shih Tzu and I are the best of friends.

She came along about three years after I lost my husband, and she helped me through that hard time.

Lucy the eight-year-old Shih Tzu has turned owner Barbara’s life around. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

We’d only moved to Monifieth from a farm outside Carnoustie in the December, and he died the following July.

I didn’t know many people in the area, it was a whole new place with all new people.

I was in quite a bad place at the time, and she really pulled me out of it.

Lucy helped me find a new community

She got me outside and meeting people. I know so many people now that I never would’ve known if I wasn’t taking her for walks, and it’s all down to Lucy.

She very friendly, she loves people and other dogs. Every time we walk down the street, she’ll be looking backwards at someone walking behind.

Lucy and her best mate Chewy. Image: Supplied.

I have to stop so they can catch up with me, and speak to her. They can’t help it, she’s very cute.

The student becomes the master

We go to obedience training once a week and Lucy loves that because she gets to meet all her dog pals at the classes.

Lucy is very attentive, and loves her weekly obedience training classes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

I was so proud when she won first place in the obedience class at the dog show in Mintlaw.

It was only her second show – she got second place in the first show she did – and I didn’t expect it because it was a rainy sort of day.

Lucy won first place in obedience at Mintlaw. Image: Supplied.

She’s not the best in the rain, so when her name was called out at the end and I realised she’d won first place, I was over the moon.

Shih Tzu Lucy loves her five a day

Lucy loves a treat, she’s not a fussy dog at all, but she never gets scraps. We try to stay healthy.

Barbara Milne at home in Monifieth with her beloved Shih Tzu, Lucy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She likes blueberries and strawberries, and she gets a bit of banana now and then. But for a special treat, she’ll get sausages – that keeps her calm.

She’s just a really friendly girl and everyone here knows her.

