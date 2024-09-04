Stirling institution Europa Music is the record shop with nine lives and a powerful legacy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling institution Europa Music is the record shop with nine lives and a powerful legacy

Withstanding fire, recessions and lockdown, Europa Music has been selling joy on vinyl and CD for more than 30 years in Stirling city centre.

Owner Ewen Duncan says vinyl has always been a strong seller for Europa, even when it was out of fashion. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
By Alex Watson

Ewen Duncan has an impeccable memory.

Dates, album titles, the eventual career paths of former staff members going back decades – they all spring easily to the mind of Europa Music’s owner.

After 42 years of trading, the 65-year-old seems as energetic and passionate as ever when it comes to the business of selling records from his shop on Friars Street in Stirling’s city centre.

Europa is a music connoisseur’s dream – large, but still packed to the rafters with vinyl, CDs, cassettes, books and other merchandise, like band T-shirts and patches.

Rare LPs dangle enticingly from the ceiling. Stacks upon stacks of plastic crates hold the stock that groaning wooden browsers on every wall can’t contain. Further in, tall shelves are loaded with many hundreds of tapes.

Europa Music opened in Stirling in 1992, after a decade in Alloa. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

Oh, and that’s not even taking into account the 30,000 7-inch singles upstairs, waiting to be sorted.

It is an unfathomable amount of music, just begging to be rummaged through. But that’s only the beginning.

Survive the first onslaught of temptation as you make your way through the store, and you’ll find yourself in “the back shop” – another big room, neatly filled from back to front and top to bottom with more vinyl records than many people see in a lifetime.

Rising from the ashes and rebuilding

It’s almost unbelievable that this mammoth offering is a second incarnation. But one Sunday in 1995, Ewen woke up to the news that his back shop and everything in it had burned to “a smouldering pile” overnight.

Scotland’s audiophile community rallied, fundraising to help Europa buy new stock.

“One local chap donated his collection to us, including a White Album by The Beatles, which fetched a few pennies,” remembers Ewen.

Europa Music’s back shop is a vinyl connoisseur’s idea of heaven. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

Before the fire, Ewen wagers Europa probably had the most vinyl of any music shop in Scotland, apart from possibly Backbeat in Edinburgh. Now, restored to its former glory and then some, the stockpile is even bigger.

“About 15 years ago, it definitely became the beast it is,” he says with a smile.

Small but mighty, the shop has deservedly gained heavyweight status in Scotland’s music scene. It has outlasted around 10 other record shops in Stirling, including big chains.

The original owner of Europa Music in Alloa named the shop after his Lotus Europa car – and it stuck. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

Regulars come from Glasgow and Edinburgh, Perth and Dundee, and even Oban, Aberdeen and Inverness. But they also come from France, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, the US and Canada.

A Stirling institution with international clout

While it is undoubtedly a local institution with international clout, Europa Music’s story didn’t start in Stirling.

By his own admission, Ewen, who grew up in Kirkintilloch, “faffed about” for a good few years before he found his calling.

He had always loved music, though, and vividly remembers being blown away at the age of 10 by King Crimson’s 1969 album In the Court of the Crimson King.

Runrig were another firm favourite, and Ewen saw the band play live around 40 times in his younger years.

There are plenty of rarities and coveted LPs on offer. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

“I like a good lot of folk rock,” he says.

“But I also like an awful lot of punk, an awful lot of classical, funk, reggae, jazz – you name it. It depends what mood I’m in.”

Perhaps, then, it’s no big surprise that in 1982, Ewen moved from Glasgow to Alloa – despite not being too sure where Alloa actually was – to buy a record shop, with help from his father.

Ewen’s supportive dad even went as far as building furniture for the store’s interior, some of which is still in use today in the Friars Street shop.

Ewen Duncan with his son in the Alloa shop during the 1980s. Image: Europa Music

Things were off to a good start. Alloa was a “thriving wee town”, says Ewen – until, suddenly, it wasn’t.

The miners’ strike took a toll, and experimental pedestrianisation of the high street deterred shoppers to the extent that Europa’s takings quickly went from around £1,200 per week to £300.

“Eventually, I have to admit, I was massively in debt,” Ewen says.

Over two years or so, he worked between 100 and 120-hour weeks to avoid bankruptcy, selling at record fairs as well as in the shop.

The record shop with nine lives

Ultimately, Europa Music relocated from Alloa to Stirling in 1992 – a “make or break” decision.

First housed in the Arcade on King Street, Europa moved into its Friars Street premises in 1995, where it has been ever since.

Business was good, giving Ewen some breathing room – though he wasn’t to know that the devastating back-shop fire was just around the corner.

Ewen (right) and Don Green at the door of the shop, not long after its 1995 relocation to Friars Street. Image: Europa Music

While he is relaxed and positive today, obviously optimistic about the future, Ewen Duncan appears to be the owner of a music shop with nine lives.

“We’ve been through quite a few difficult times over many years, to say the least,” he acknowledges.

“But, it’s just grim determination. Just head down and get on with it.

“I’ve managed to get through quite a few recessions, and we’re still here.”

‘Floor to ceiling vinyl’ isn’t an exaggeration in this case. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

Ewen has been the linchpin of Europa Music for more than 40 years, and struggles with the thought of “letting go”. But, at 65, he doesn’t seem entirely opposed to the idea of retirement.

The question is who would take on the behemoth that Europa has become.

His children aren’t necessarily in a position to pick up the mantle. But Ewen wonders if a particularly passionate employee might one day be up to the task.

“A lot of very talented people come through the shop,” he smiles.

Let the legacy live on

Many of the store’s personnel, past and present, grew up regularly visiting the shop, became music fanatics, and then were eventually offered a job.

Current staff member Hamish McBurney was still in the womb on his first trip to Europa Music. He’s now in a punk band, knowledgeable and funny, and clearly entirely at home standing among Europa’s packed shelves.

Europa staff Claire Aitken and Hamish McBurney, who has been a shop regular since he was a boy. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

He’s also around the age Ewen was when he first became the owner of a record shop, all those years ago in Alloa.

Standing in Europa Music’s mind-blowing back shop, Ewen estimates he could list over 90% of the records there off the top of his head. His expertise is unmatched, and it’s hard to imagine the business without him at the helm.

The back shop got a much-needed tidy-up during lockdown and is now well organised. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

But just next door, in the front shop, Ewen’s enthusiastic, effortlessly cool young staff are working hard.

Over the decades, the iconic Stirling shop has nurtured several generations of music aficionados, and continues to do so. When the time comes, they’ll be ready to carry on its legacy.

