Partnership Home Lifestyle

Why Upper Dysart Larder is a wholesome day out

If you’re seeking an authentic Scottish farm experience that combines mouth-watering local produce with fun-filled family activities, look no further than Upper Dysart Larder.

In partnership with Upper Dysart Larder
people standing in front of wooden climbing frame.
Upper Dysart Larder is a day out for all the family.

Situated along the scenic Angus Coastal Route, Upper Dysart is more than just a farm – it’s a destination that offers a blend of fresh farm produce, regular fun events and the opportunity to meet and feed some furry friends. Upper Dysart also carries a unique historical significance, as it was the site of the first operational military airfield in Great Britain.

A farm-to-table experience

Packets of mashed potato.
Try classic creamy mash, the indulgent cauliflower cheese mash or many more flavours to suit your taste.

Upper Dysart Larder prides itself on its dedication to providing high-quality, farm-to-table produce. From the rich, fertile soil of Angus comes a range of products that are freshly harvested, lovingly prepared, and made available for you to enjoy.

The farm is best known for its irresistible mashed potato dishes, which come in a variety of flavours that are sure to please your palate. Whether you’re in the mood for its classic creamy mash, the indulgent cauliflower cheese mash or something a little more luxurious, Upper Dysart’s produce is second to none. All of the mashed potato dishes are vacuum-sealed to lock in flavour and freshness, ensuring an extended shelf life without the need for any artificial additives or preservatives. You can enjoy the same great taste at home as you would if you were sitting down for a meal on the farm itself.

In addition to its mashed potato range, Upper Dysart Larder is continuously expanding its offerings, currently developing a wider range of farm-to-table dishes, showcasing even more local flavours and specialties. Visitors can explore these exciting new ideas at the on-site farm shop.

Vending machine
Pick up your favourite products at any time of the day from the vending machine.

With the convenience of the innovative farm shop vending machine, you can pick up products at any time of day, making it easier than ever to enjoy fresh, locally sourced food whenever it suits you.

Hay & Play

wooden cart on grass
There’s a day full of fun at Upper Dysart.

Upper Dysart isn’t just about fantastic food – it’s also a hot spot for families looking for a fun and educational day out. The “Hay & Play” area is a standout attraction for kids, offering an exciting opportunity for children to explore the farm and feed some adorable animals, including goats, alpacas, Highland cows and more. This is farm life at its best – a safe, welcoming environment where kids can run around, play and let their imaginations soar.

A hidden gem along the Angus Coastal Route

Highland cows
Meet some of the friendliest animals including highland cows.

Positioned along the stunning Angus Coastal Route, the farm is easily accessible from Dundee, Arbroath and Montrose, making it a perfect stop for travellers exploring this beautiful region of Scotland. After a day at the farm, why not explore Lunan Bay, making your trip to Upper Dysart part of a wider adventure along Scotland’s east coast

Exciting new developments

October will bring even more exciting changes to Upper Dysart Larder as they move towards serving a range of hot food. This expansion will provide even more delicious reasons to visit, whether you’re grabbing a quick bite or enjoying a leisurely farm-to-table meal.

Plan your visit today!

Whether you’re a foodie looking for fresh, delicious produce, a family in search of a fun-filled day out, or a traveller exploring the scenic beauty of the Angus Coastal Route, Upper Dysart Larder has something for everyone. It’s the perfect destination for a day out or a quick stop to stock up on farm-fresh goods.

Make sure you follow Upper Dysart Larder on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date and be the first to hear about its latest events including the highly anticipated pumpkin patch in time for Halloween or reindeer visits to get you in the festive spirit.

