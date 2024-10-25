Fife flyers: wingfoiling brothers Guy and Jamie McKenzie hit the beach in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife flyers: wingfoiling brothers Guy and Jamie McKenzie hit the beach in St Andrews

Having mastered surfing, kite surfing and land-yachting, Guy and Jamie McKenzie couldn't wait to try the latest innovation in watersport - the wingfoil.

Image shows: Guy and Jamie McKenzie of Blown Away on West Sands beach, St Andrews. Both men, who are twins, have blond curly hair and are wearing blue hoodies and are setting up their kites and foilboards for some wing foiling in the sea.
Jamie and Guy McKenzie of Blown Away get set for some wingfoiling. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Nora McElhone

Is it a surfboard, is it a hovercraft? Some kind of sorcery? No, it’s a McKenzie brother wingfoiling across iconic St Andrews beach West Sands.

Anyone who thinks they have spotted a watery version of Marty McFly’s hoverboard being propelled through the waves at St Andrews’ West Sands recently might just be on to something.

Image shows: Guy and Jamie of Blown Away setting up their wingfoiling kit at West Sands Beach, St Andrews. There are two foils or surf boards with long fins in the foreground and Guy is holding one of the inflatable wings aloft.
Jamie (left) and Guy McKenzie of Blown Away getting ready for some wingfoiling. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

For twins Guy and Jamie of Blown Away, West Sands is a tried and trusted playground and their latest playthings are state of the art wingfoils.

What is wingfoiling?

To wingfoil, you need two bits of kit: an inflatable wing or sail and a board with a hydrofoil attached.

“You create momentum with the wing to generate speed to get the board to move,” explains Guy, “and then the foil acts like a wing under the water and gives you the lift.”

“So whether you are on a surfboard, wakeboard or kitesurf-board, you get lots of drag from the water. The idea of being up on the hydrofoil is that the drag is really reduced and so the foil moves really efficiently through the water.”

Different-sized wings and boards can be used depending on wind strength and the weight of the surfer.

Taking to wingfoiling like ducks to water?

You might think that, having mastered everything from surfing to landyachting, Guy and Jamie would have taken the progression from kite surfing to wingfoiling in their stride.

Surprisingly, as Jamie explains: “Initially we absolutely hated it!” But after a few sessions involving a lot of falling into the sea, they were hooked. “So it’s not an activity where you get instant satisfaction.

“But the feeling of gliding above the water is contagious and it very quickly becomes addictive.”

Getting to grips with a wingfoil on West Sands, St Andrews. Image: Supplied by Kathryn Haddick.

The pair love the fact that you can hit the water in (almost) any conditions.

The wind direction isn’t as important as it is for surfing or SUP: “You can wingfoil in an onshore or offshore wind,” says Guy.

“You also don’t need big waves to get going.

“When you are starting out it’s better to have flat water while you find your balance.”

Beach boys at home on St Andrews’ West Sands

When you work as a watersports provider, everyday is a potential work day and you grab the chances for some downtime when you can get them.

The twins, their partners and Guy’s one-year-old daughter Luna are grabbing a quick lunch break after a busy morning landyachting.

They are enjoying some food from neighbouring cafe Dook, which they say has become a welcome addition to the laid-back vibe of the West Sands beach community.

Wingfoiling is perfect sport for Fife weather

Parenthood for Guy and Jamie (Jamie’s son baby Archie arrived very recently) certainly hasn’t lessened their appetite for watery adventures.

“Jamie and I are very safety conscious,” Guy points out, “especially when it comes to water, which has always been part of what we do.

Down time on the sea: Guy and Jamie McKenzie out on their wingfoils at West Sands. Image: Supplied by Kathryn Haddick.

“We have different wings depending on the conditions and we can wingfoil in all wind directions. We can only safely kitesurf when it’s an onshore wind.”

Jamie agrees that the flexibility is a real draw – it’s perfect for Scottish weather, he points out. “It doesn’t matter too much which way the wind is blowing as long as there is some of it!”

At the moment, Guy and Jamie are happy to keep wingfoiling as “their own thing”. They haven’t added it to the watersport tuition available at Blown Away, but neither of them will rule it out as another string to add to their bows in the future.

Conversation