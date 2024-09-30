‘Life with my wolf pack of Northern Inuits is crazy but worth it’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

‘Life with my wolf pack of Northern Inuits is crazy but worth it’

In the latest instalment of our Pet Tales series, Dundee retiree Irene Stewart opens up on life with her 'wolf dogs' Ember and Rebus.

Irene Stewart with her dogs Rebus, left, and Ember. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

I’ve always loved wolves, and there are lots of wolf-like dogs out there.

You’ve got Tamaskens, Czech Wolfdogs, and more. But my dogs Rebus and Ember are Northern Inuits, and I’m just absolutely smitten with the breed.

I’ve been around this breed for over 20 years now. Rebus is 12, he’s a grumpy old man. I had his dad before him, and his gran too. Ember is three, she’s my fifth Northern Inuit dog.

They give amazing cuddles. They’re just big cuddle monsters.

Rebus is probably about German Shepherd sized, whereas Ember is taller.

Ember the Northern Inuit.
Their utmost favourite thing to do is go to the beach, but Ember also loves Camperdown. She meets many a dog up there.

And I have a motorhome, so she comes on holidays in that.

I only take one dog at a time, but there’s something to be said for having a big dog with you on the road. It’s about safety, and I do feel safer.

Normally it’s just me and my daughter who will go away in the van, so having one of these guys with you makes a difference.

‘Wolves loose from Camperdown Zoo’

All my kids have grown up around this breed. But people cross the road and everything when they see the dogs, and I’m like: “Really?”

They’re an extremely intelligent breed so they can be challenging as well.

My worst mishap in the past was with Rebus; he escaped years ago when he was just a pup with two other dogs.

They’d gone up to my mum’s, but I was beside myself. It was at night time and I thought he’d cause an accident, but the police couldn’t help.

Rebus the Northern Inuit is about the size of a German Shepherd. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

However I’m a taxi driver’s daughter, so I contacted all the taxi offices and said: “If you eyeball these dogs, can you radio back and have them phone me please?”

And that’s exactly what happened – it was the taxi drivers who found my dogs, near the Law and heading back home.

But the police were getting all these phone calls saying there were wolves loose from Camperdown Zoo!

‘Amazing’ community of Northern Inuit owners

You have to watch with Northern Inuits because they can have quite a high prey drive.

My guys are generally good with livestock and things, but I’ve taken them out into the countryside a lot as young dogs, letting them see horses and cows and things.

And the community of Northern Inuit owners is amazing. Don’t get me wrong, just like horse world, there are some not so nice people in it, but on the whole it’s a very close knit community, very supportive.

Irene Stewart with her Northern Inuit dogs Rebus (back) and Ember.
Ember was actually gifted to me by a breeder after I lost the chance at a puppy I was supposed to get.

I remember meeting her, her name was something like Yellow Montrello, and the woman said: “You liked Miss Yellow, didn’t you? Well, she’s yours.”

Life with these dogs is crazy, but so loving, and so worth it.

Conversation