Dundee dad among wood stove fans fighting for their right to burn – despite air pollution fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Dundee dad among wood stove fans fighting for their right to burn – despite air pollution fears

As the autumn chill kicks in, many of us will be cosying up in front of wood burning stoves. But with fears about pollution, is firing them up always the right thing to do?

Stewart Ross at home in Dundee with his wood burning stove. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Stewart Ross at home in Dundee with his wood burning stove. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Gayle Ritchie

The hypnotic flicker of flames, the cosy ambience – nothing beats the warmth of a wood burning stove.

And as the autumn chill truly kicks in, many of us will be stockpiling logs and snuggling up in front of our wood burners.

For those who live remotely, and in places prone to power cuts, it’s reassuring to know we can heat at least one room and boil up pans of food and water.

Are you for or against wood burning stoves? Image: Supplied.

Earlier this month, the Scottish Government temporarily dropped a ban on installing stoves in new-builds or conversions.

While many welcomed this, with the Stove Industry Association (SIA) calling it a “common sense and progressive step”, opinions were divided.

Stewart Ross is a big fan of wood burning stoves. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Stewart Ross is a fan of wood burning stoves. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Those keen for them to be banned, including Professor Jill Belch, who works at Dundee University, believe the public should be made more aware of the risks.

Essentially, domestic wood burning creates PM2.5 particles, which are so small they can enter the bloodstream.

These particles have been linked to a wide range of health problems, including heart and lung disease, and cancers.

Dundee wood burning stoves supporter: ‘My burner was a game-changer’

It’s 10 years since stay-at-home dad Stewart Ross bought a wood burner to heat his Dundee flat.

Stewart, 63, says: “It’s in an old Victorian building and has the world’s least-effective gas central heating.

“The wood burner was an absolute game-changer. It warms up the whole place.

Stewart relaxing beside his wood burning stove. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“It’s our primary source of heat from October to the end of March.”

Stewart is aware of concerns about pollution, but reckons a plane taking off from Dundee Airport “churns out more”.

The wood he buys is locally sourced – from Tayside Forestry.

And it’s not just heat Stewart and his young family enjoy. Lighting the fire can boost a huge sense of wellbeing.

“It changes the ambience of the room when the flames start flickering,” he says.

“Sometimes when we’re watching TV, we realise we’ve been staring at the fire for 10 minutes.

“And when friends visit on cold nights, they comment on how welcoming the room is.”

‘Our stoves are eco-friendly’

Newtyle-based GP Angela Little and her husband Gareth Brass, who runs a dog walking and boarding company, are fellow fans of wood burners.

Their canine clients are equally keen to curl up in front of them.

Angela Little, spaniel Bracken and husband Gareth Brass at home in Newtyle. Image: Supplied.

“We’re remote from the village – we’re not on gas or mains drainage,” says Angela.

“So we have oil-fired central heating and had two wood burners fitted by Dundee Independent Stoves. Both are eco-friendly stoves.

“We light one every night for six months of the year, and light both during cold spells.

“We use kiln-dried or well-seasoned logs cut from trees on our property lost in storms.”

Why are some opposed to wood burners – even greener ones?

While she can see the appeal of wood burners, admitting she likes the smell, Professor Jill Belch is staunchly against them.

Jill, who is head of the Institute of Cardiovascular Research at Dundee University, says their “dangers” are under-recognised by the public.

“Levels of harmful PM2.5 pollution are three times higher in homes using wood burning stoves,” she warns.

“It’s like having a diesel truck in your living room, affecting you, your children and your neighbours, who have no choice but to breathe your polluted air.

“Wood smoke exposure kills. The government should’ve led a publicity campaign about why they were to be banned, and prevented a huge public health issue, killing us and our children.”

Professor Jill Belch of the University of Dundee. Image: Supplied.

Referring to the temporary pause to ban wood stoves as “unfortunate”, Jill advocates keeping the ban and allowing exemptions.

“Those off-grid can often get free solar and heat pumps, so the need for exemptions is very small, ” she adds.

‘Eco-stoves’ are a misnomer, say campaigners

“The big problem is not those living off grid – it’s what’s happening in cities and towns.

“Studies show only about 8% of people burn wood out of necessity in the UK.

“The vast majority of wood burners are middle class home owners.

“And so-called ‘eco-stoves’ are a total misnomer. These still produce PM2.5 in large quantities.”

Jill says if you must use a wood stove, use it alongside an air purifier.

She adds: “The strange thing is, many people with wood burners are very eco-minded, but they just don’t know the facts.”

What happened with the ban?

Earlier this month, the Scottish government temporarily dropped restrictions – which came into effect in April – banning new homes and buildings from installing wood burning stoves.

The rules were reviewed after concern a ban would negatively impact those in rural areas with no access to main gas supplies and who relied on wood burners during power cuts.

Industry figures rally behind g less polluting stoves

Graham Ellis, director of Dundee Independent Stoves, was against the ban from the start.

“Virtually all modern stoves are ‘eco stoves’ incorporating advanced combustion technology, such as secondary air supply or catalytic converters,” he says.

“That’s to ensure a cleaner burn and reduce the amount of harmful by-products.”

Wood burning stove. Image: Anatoliy Eremin/Shutterstock.

Last year, along with JRF Chimney Specialists, his company fitted one of Scotland’s first Exodraft ESP particle filters which Graham says reduces particles by 95%.

“Surely it would be a more pragmatic approach to make products like this mandatory in new builds instead of unilaterally banning stoves?” he adds.

Steve Beattie of Tayside Stoves says the great thing about burning timber is that you’ll never have a sky-high heating bill.

“It’s sustainable heating and pay-as-you-go fuel,” he adds. “Timber has less of a carbon footprint than electricity.”

And what about the climate?

Green MSP Maggie Chapman, who covers Dundee and Angus, is keen to see use of wood burning stoves limited.

“Watering down or dropping this commitment sends the wrong message and takes us further away from hitting climate targets,” she adds.

North East Green MSP Maggie Chapman
North East MSP Maggie Chapman. Image: Supplied

Huge demand for firewood

Rory Galloway, the owner of Arbroath-based Angus Logs, says dramatic fuel price increases in 2022 resulted in demand for firewood rocketing.

“The popularity of wood burning stoves has allowed homeowners to take advantage of renewable heat fuels like faster growing softwood larch over fossil fuelled energy.

“Our kiln-dried logs have a low moisture content which means they burn better, produce more heat and 50-80% less smoke, which improves air quality.”

 

 

More from Lifestyle

What food and drink would you like to see in Dundee? Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Debate: What food and drink offering would you like to see in Dundee?
4
Climbing Cairnie Hill proved to be hard going for Finn Nixon.
6 'mini adventures' to enjoy in north east Fife - even if the 'Indian…
4
Amber was named the UK's most obedient police dog in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
How Tayside police dog Amber saved person on edge of Arbroath cliffs
CR0049456, Rebecca Baird, Carnoustie. New magazine franchise, Pet Tales. Cute and cheerful. Shannon Salmond and her dog Radley, who she has had since she was 16 years old. Photos of Shannon, the dog, and both together please. Can I have a variety of landscape and portrait style ones. Picture Shows; Shannon Salmond and her dog Radley,Brown Street, Carnoustie, 09th August 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
'I got my dog Radley when I was 16 - and grew into an…
For Katy Cromlix Hotel Supplied. 26/08/24
7 of the best places for afternoon tea in and around Stirling
Tollbooth Seafood Restaurant, Stonehaven Harbou.
Food by the sea has never looked (or tasted) so good as The Tolbooth…
Managing director of the St Andrews New Picture House David Morris seated in Cinema One. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
St Andrews cinema director 'sad but relieved' as builders prepare to move in
3
Julia and Matt Dyrbye have opened Noch coffee shop on Dundee's Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Brother and sister open Dundee coffee shop Noch together
2
Mark Edwards, part of the team behind Höfn coffee shop. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
What is it with Dundee men and coffee?
3
Occupying a prime corner plot on Wood of Coldrain Steading,
'Exceptional' home in prime corner spot on exclusive Kinross-shire development for sale at £740k

Conversation