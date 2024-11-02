I joined Cambo’s wellbeing walk and discovered a new side to the Fife estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I joined Cambo’s wellbeing walk and discovered a new side to the Fife estate

After exploring some of the lesser-known trails at Fife's Cambo Estate, I enjoyed a cup of mulled apple juice round a fire pit.

Image shows: a group of walkers enjoying the beautiful autumn colours at Cambo Estate in Fife.
Enjoying nature's autumn display at Cambo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Nora McElhone

All along the winding drive to Cambo Estate in East Neuk of Fife, the trees are alive with autumn colour.

A wee squirrel darts across the road in front of my car. A reminder to slow down and take in the natural world around me.

Wellbeing walks at Fife’s Cambo Estate

I have come to the Fife estate to join a weekly walk hosted by Cambo duty manager Elise Methven. It feels like the perfect excuse to get away from my desk and into nature on a bright Monday morning.

This week, the walk includes the added bonus of a cosy cuppa around a fire pit to finish the experience.

Image shows a group of people walking up the driveway of Cambo Estate. The trees along the drive are beautiful shades of yellow, orange and green.
The walkers admire the beautiful colours along Cambo Estate’s main drive. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The small band of walkers have come from Kingsbarns and other local villages to explore Cambo’s extensive paths.

The walks are free to attend and are part of a programme of community wellbeing events planned for the Fife venue.

Meet Cambo walk leader Elise

Walk leader Elise explains what makes the experience special.

“We want to encourage people to come out of their homes and into the beautiful woodland and coastline.

“It’s a really friendly group. We have a few regulars who come along every week to explore the estate and enjoy the social side of the walk and talk.”

Image shows a fallen tree in Cambo Estate. Someone has built a little fairy house on the tree, which is covered in moss and fallen leaves.
The guided walks at Cambo allow visitors to discover hidden features such as little fairy doors and houses scattered around the grounds. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The group meets in the courtyard by the stables before heading off on a different route each week. This week, we are joined by Cambo Estates director Keri Ivins who shows us some of her favourite spots.

Today we head along a path that follows the Cambo Burn before crossing the water and heading up towards the Kingsbarns Distillery.

Keri explains that the distillery now occupies one of the four ‘model farms’ that made up the original Cambo Estate. Just past the distillery, there is a panoramic vista out over the sea.

“When the house was built it had a view of the sea,” explains Keri, “but that was lost when the woodland grew up around it.”

Image shows a group of five people walking along the driveway to Cambo Estate.
Nora McElhone (far left) joins Elise Methven (far right) for a walk at Cambo Estate along with Irene and Drew Irons (background) and Jacky Moug (second from right) Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Elise is joined by different members of the Cambo team on her walks each week. They might follow their own favourite walk in the grounds or reveal hidden gems that visitors haven’t noticed before.

We head back towards the main house and stables and Elise points out the back of the walled gardens. We get an unusual view of the sculptures of children cartwheeling on the back wall.

Image shows walker Jean Kemp among the autumn colours. Jean is wearing a red coat and scarf which blend in with the red leaves.
Jean Kemp’s red coat reflects the beautiful autumn colours at Cambo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Then it’s back into the woodland and formal gardens. We admire some rare autumn snowdrops and beautiful foliage in flaming shades of orange and red.

Walk this way for some Cambo camaraderie

Some of the walkers can’t resist stopping to take photos of the autumn colours while Keri heads off to light the fire.

The fire pit emits a welcoming glow and the seating area round it is a natural focal point for the group.

Image shows: a group of walkers enjoying hot drinks around a fire pit after an autumn walk. Rosie Henshaw, Jacky Moug and Jean Kemp are smiling and enjoying the post-walk chat.
Rosie Henshaw, Jacky Moug and Jean Kemp share a joke around the fire pit at Cambo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The team at Cambo have certainly found that people are drawn to an open fire, whether that is indoors or outside. In fact, any events with fiery theme tend to draw people to the estate.

“Out of all the events that we offered, we found that the ones that involved fire were by far the most popular,” Cambo Estates director Keri Ivins explains, “so we decided to give the people what they want!”

Mulled Cambo apple juice around the fire pit

We sit and chat while enjoying a cup of mulled apple juice and everyone agrees that there is something special about sitting by a crackling fire.

Some of the group recall bonfires at Scouts or Guides, while others have fond memories of open fires in their family homes.

Those childhood memories are further rekindled when Elise and Keri produce a basket of marshmallows to toast over the flames.

Comfort of an open fire

Everyone agrees that there is comfort in a fire whether it is inside or out.

“It’s just lovely watching the flames,” comments Jacky Moug, “I could sit and watch them for hours.”

Rosie Henshaw reflects on: “the primitive nature of it – the ability to make fire is what set man apart from other animals.

“There’s a lot of therapy work involving fire, I think it draws out people to talk,” she continues.

“Just look as us now!” agrees Drew Irons who is attending the walk with his wife Irene.

Image shows a firepit on a bed of autumn leaves with a marshmallow being toasted on a stick.
It’s hard to resist a marshmallow roasting on an open fire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Cambo is hosting a Samhain and Day of the Dead celebration today (Saturday November 2).

The family-friendly evening will include a fire trail parade, nature crafts and Mexican buffet.

