I joined Cambo’s wellbeing walk and discovered a new side to the Fife estate

All along the winding drive to Cambo Estate in East Neuk of Fife, the trees are alive with autumn colour.

A wee squirrel darts across the road in front of my car. A reminder to slow down and take in the natural world around me.

Wellbeing walks at Fife’s Cambo Estate

I have come to the Fife estate to join a weekly walk hosted by Cambo duty manager Elise Methven. It feels like the perfect excuse to get away from my desk and into nature on a bright Monday morning.

This week, the walk includes the added bonus of a cosy cuppa around a fire pit to finish the experience.

The small band of walkers have come from Kingsbarns and other local villages to explore Cambo’s extensive paths.

The walks are free to attend and are part of a programme of community wellbeing events planned for the Fife venue.

Meet Cambo walk leader Elise

Walk leader Elise explains what makes the experience special.

“We want to encourage people to come out of their homes and into the beautiful woodland and coastline.

“It’s a really friendly group. We have a few regulars who come along every week to explore the estate and enjoy the social side of the walk and talk.”

The group meets in the courtyard by the stables before heading off on a different route each week. This week, we are joined by Cambo Estates director Keri Ivins who shows us some of her favourite spots.

Today we head along a path that follows the Cambo Burn before crossing the water and heading up towards the Kingsbarns Distillery.

Keri explains that the distillery now occupies one of the four ‘model farms’ that made up the original Cambo Estate. Just past the distillery, there is a panoramic vista out over the sea.

“When the house was built it had a view of the sea,” explains Keri, “but that was lost when the woodland grew up around it.”

Elise is joined by different members of the Cambo team on her walks each week. They might follow their own favourite walk in the grounds or reveal hidden gems that visitors haven’t noticed before.

We head back towards the main house and stables and Elise points out the back of the walled gardens. We get an unusual view of the sculptures of children cartwheeling on the back wall.

Then it’s back into the woodland and formal gardens. We admire some rare autumn snowdrops and beautiful foliage in flaming shades of orange and red.

Walk this way for some Cambo camaraderie

Some of the walkers can’t resist stopping to take photos of the autumn colours while Keri heads off to light the fire.

The fire pit emits a welcoming glow and the seating area round it is a natural focal point for the group.

The team at Cambo have certainly found that people are drawn to an open fire, whether that is indoors or outside. In fact, any events with fiery theme tend to draw people to the estate.

“Out of all the events that we offered, we found that the ones that involved fire were by far the most popular,” Cambo Estates director Keri Ivins explains, “so we decided to give the people what they want!”

Mulled Cambo apple juice around the fire pit

We sit and chat while enjoying a cup of mulled apple juice and everyone agrees that there is something special about sitting by a crackling fire.

Some of the group recall bonfires at Scouts or Guides, while others have fond memories of open fires in their family homes.

Those childhood memories are further rekindled when Elise and Keri produce a basket of marshmallows to toast over the flames.

Comfort of an open fire

Everyone agrees that there is comfort in a fire whether it is inside or out.

“It’s just lovely watching the flames,” comments Jacky Moug, “I could sit and watch them for hours.”

Rosie Henshaw reflects on: “the primitive nature of it – the ability to make fire is what set man apart from other animals.

“There’s a lot of therapy work involving fire, I think it draws out people to talk,” she continues.

“Just look as us now!” agrees Drew Irons who is attending the walk with his wife Irene.

Cambo is hosting a Samhain and Day of the Dead celebration today (Saturday November 2).

The family-friendly evening will include a fire trail parade, nature crafts and Mexican buffet.