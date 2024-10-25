My favourite Dundee spot to see the stars as clocks go back – and what to look out for in the night sky this winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

My favourite Dundee spot to see the stars as clocks go back – and what to look out for in the night sky this winter

When darkness descends, there's only one place to go in Dundee for a heavenly view of the constellations.

Seeing stars: Rebecca is finding a way to make the most of dark nights in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Seeing stars: Rebecca is finding a way to make the most of dark nights in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

There are very few upsides to the clocks “falling back” for winter.

Dusk starts to fall before dinner, and it’s pitch black by 6pm. Yuck.

But there is one bright spot in these ever-earlier dark nights.

Or rather, there are millions upon millions of bright spots – if you know where to look.

I’m talking, of course, about stars.

And right here in Dundee, one of the best facilities in the country for stargazing is practically on my doorstep: Mills Observatory.

The Northern Lights at Mills Observatory. Image: Anna Day.

Not only that, but it’s open to the public all through the winter, and free to use.

And this year, the observatory is opening up on Saturday nights too.

So I decide to pay a visit as the nights start drawing in.

I’ve walked the winding path up Balgay Hill to the observatory countless times in the daylight.

But it’s only in the dark that I realise there are no streetlights – obviously. Light pollution is one of the biggest barriers to prime night sky viewing.

Dundee’s Mills Observatory from the air. Image: Shahbaz Majeed.

Mills Observatory was the first purpose-built astronomical observatory in the UK when it was erected in 1935, so its location was selected carefully.

Sitting atop a tall hill, reaching above the lights of the city, it’s perfectly shrouded in a little bubble of darkness. The only lights are from the moon and stars high above.

But I make a note, peering through the gloom, to bring a headtorch next time, as parking at the observatory is limited to less than a dozen spaces.

Lifelong astronomer Robert is one of Mills Observatory’s biggest assets

When I arrive, I’m met by visitor assistant and lifelong amateur astronomer Robert Law.

He shows me firstly into the lecture theatre, where he gives me a sneak peek of the observatory’s fortnightly planetarium show.

Having been “hooked” on astronomy since he was eight years old and saw a diagram of the moon in a book, Robert remembers watching the Apollo 11 mission to the moon on TV in 1969.

Robert Law (Visitor Assistant and amateur astronomer) tells Rebecca about the wonders of the universe at Mills Observatory. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Since then, he has watched every single NASA launch, and visited NASA several times.

Cycling through slides depicting stunning, spinning galaxies and arrays of stars, his enthusiasm lights up the room.

But it’s when we make our way up the stairs to the papier-mache observatory dome (one of just two of this kind in the UK) that Robert really shines.

Which five planets can you see this winter?

Cranking open the shutter which once served the massive Victorian telescope – but now serves a nifty 16-inch model installed in 2013 – he immediately starts rhyming off constellations.

Hell tells me that if I was here slightly later in the evening, I’d see Saturn rising over the Tay.

And through the winter, all five “naked eye” planets will be visible from the dome – Saturn first, then Jupiter come November.

Rebecca Baird checks out the stars through the biggest operational telescope at Mills Observatory. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Venus, the ‘evening star’, will appear from December, then Mars and, in early spring, Mercury.

And this is a prime spot to observe the phases of the moon, and the Northern Lights.

But for now, Robert sets up the telescope and fixes it on a bright star for me.

“That’s Altair,” he tells me, helping me spot the constellation of Aquila (the eagle) around the star. “It’s the twelfth-brightest star in the sky. And it’s my favourite.”

I also observe Enif, a noticeable ‘supergiant’ orange star with a burning glow. It’s breath-taking.

Viewing platform is haven for star-seekers

On the outdoor viewing platform slightly below the dome, where budding astronomers can take their binoculars and telescopes (and get help to set them up) Robert points out the Big Dipper.

For the first time since moving to Dundee, I see the full shape of it, and follow its two ‘pointer stars’ to the surprisingly faint North Star, Polaris.

Robert Law showed Rebecca why Mills Observatory is the best place to see the stars in the Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

It’s mind-boggling how clear the sky is up here, when just ten minutes down the road in my garden, I can only see a smattering of stars above Dundee.

“Just don’t come when it’s cloudy,” Robert chuckles. “Folk come when it’s overcast then wonder why they can’t see anything. It’s a telescope, not magic.

“Cold, cloudless skies are an astronomer’s friend.”

I never thought I’d be thankful for the long winter nights, but Mills Observatory is definitely the place to make the most of the darkness.

More from Lifestyle

Seeing stars: Rebecca is finding a way to make the most of dark nights in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Debate: Is there any benefit to changing the clocks?
David and Hazel Lowe outside their Mexican food truck at Crombie Country Park, pointing to their menu.
Angus meets Mexico with Scottish-inspired quesadillas at Crombie Country Park
Image shows the Welcome to New Gilston signpost outside the Fife village. The village has been renamed New Ghoulston for Halloween and the signpost has been changed which Ghoulston written over Gilston and a witch riding on top of the sign. A scary character wearing a skeleton mask and black suit and hat and standing in a scary pose.
Fife village New Gilston gets a ghoulish Halloween makeover
Dundee support worker Gillian Ross with her dog Bramble. Gillian suffers from seasonal affective disorder.
What's the best way to tackle seasonal affective disorder? Dundonians share their stories.
Image shows: Guy and Jamie McKenzie of Blown Away on West Sands beach, St Andrews. Both men, who are twins, have blond curly hair and are wearing blue hoodies and are setting up their kites and foilboards for some wing foiling in the sea.
Fife flyers: wingfoiling brothers Guy and Jamie McKenzie hit the beach in St Andrews
Kinross-shire mum Kate has epilepsy but is now seizure free after an operation on her brain tumour.
How Kinross-shire mum Kate's epileptic seizures stopped after 'life-changing' surgery
Seeing stars: Rebecca is finding a way to make the most of dark nights in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
BRIAN CUNNINGHAM: I'll never forget my Beechgrove Garden friend and mentor Jim McColl
Seeing stars: Rebecca is finding a way to make the most of dark nights in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Why are young people in and around Dundee giving up booze?
Coastal Burntisland house for sale
Burntisland family home is perfect for trainspotters and lovers of the seaside
Seeing stars: Rebecca is finding a way to make the most of dark nights in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Outrage as £13m of Fife social care cuts to be decided in private

Conversation