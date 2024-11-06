Stonehaven ‘bird man’s’ death-defying cliff plunges feature in BBC documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven ‘bird man’s’ death-defying cliff plunges feature in BBC documentary

His dad may have 'buried him ten times already in his head', but there's no stopping 23-year-old 'wingsuit pilot' Liam Byrne.

In summary:
  • Inspired by birds and his adventurous dad, Liam Byrne pursued his dream, becoming the UK’s youngest wingsuit pilot and now a British wingsuit flying champion.
  • Though wingsuit flying is perilous, Liam prioritises preparation and safety, balancing his thrill for the sport with careful risk management.
  • Travelling in a campervan to find perfect flying conditions, he describes the rush as “like wearing a fighter jet”.

We use an AI model to generate these news summaries. The article below is original and was created by one of our journalists. Please note that while every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of our news summaries, they may contain errors.

Wingsuit flyer Liam Byrne looking pensive on top of a cliff,
Liam denies he is a reckless adrenalin junkie. Image: Liam Byrne/Storyboard.
By Gayle Ritchie

Liam Byrne was 13 when he told his dad Mike he wanted to learn how to fly like a bird.

Fast forward 10 years and Liam is jumping off cliffs and mountain tops and hurtling towards the ground at speeds of up to 180mph.

His mum, Gillian, fondly calls him the ‘Bird Man’.

Born and bred in Stonehaven, Liam, 23, is the current British wingsuit performance flying champion.

He learned how to skydive when he was 16 and became Britain’s youngest wingsuit pilot on his 17th birthday.

Liam Byrne gets ready to fly. Image: Supplied.
Wingsuit champion Liam Byrne gets ready to fly. Image: Supplied.

Since becoming hooked on what’s considered one of the world’s most dangerous sports, Liam has made more than 4,000 jumps across the globe.

“I can reach speeds of 180mph,” he tells me. “I’m like a bird.

“It’s very dangerous. You hike up to the top of a mountain with a parachute or wingsuit on your back and jump.

“There are a lot of deaths; you can’t pretend things don’t happen.

“When I’m getting ready to go to the edge of the cliff, there’s still a voice in my head that says: ‘What the F are you doing, man?’

“And then there’s another voice that says: ‘This is all you’ve been dreaming about your entire life. This is your destiny’. And that voice always wins.”

Liam knows he’s not invincible

In September, 27-year-old Jonathan Bizilia, an experienced BASE jumper professional skydiver from Alabama was killed while jumping in a wingsuit in the Utah mountains.

A further five people have died while wingsuit flying this year alone, and eight in 2023.

Base jumping involves jumping from a fixed object with a parachute. Image: Liam Byrne/Storyboard.
Base jumping involves jumping from a fixed object with a parachute. Image: Liam Byrne/Storyboard.

“Nobody’s invincible,” reflects Liam.

“I’ve been up on the mountains when there’ve been accidents in the valley and people have died.

“The following day you’re out in the woods with friends, looking for the guy’s camera, to find out what went wrong.”

However, Liam says the idea of having an office job scares him far more than the fear of dying from a base jump or wingsuit flight.

And to those who would call him reckless, he vehemently denies this.

Can wingsuit flying ever be ‘safe’?

“I’m about as far from a reckless adrenalin junkie as you could possibly get,” he insists.

“Preparation has always been at the heart of all my challenges.

“You can’t eradicate risk, but you can manage it, and I take a rigorous approach to safety.

“I’ve been training for 10 years – training my body and studying the aerodynamics of flight.”

Wingsuit champion Liam Byrne. Image: Liam Byrne and Storyboard.

When he’s “in the moment”, Liam says the terror “isn’t there. But he’s not fearless.

“My biggest fear is probably getting injured, having a broken body, or ending up in a wheelchair for the rest of my life,” he muses.

Liam’s obsession with flying began at an early age. He was always drawn to birds, admiring the way they harness the elements.

Liam flying alongside a friend. Image: Supplied.

“I’d look out the window staring at seagulls with a sense of envy; they have that freedom to just take off and fly away.

“I knew that’s what I wanted to do early really on – fly like a bird.”

His dad, Mike, a former Commando, was a huge inspiration, encouraging Liam to believe in his dreams.

Where did Liam’s adventures start?

A hike up Bennachie, a 528m hill in Aberdeenshire, when Liam was 12, inspired father and son to tackle 5,895m Kilimanjaro.

“That trip was where I got that first sense of adventure,” Liam says.

“From there it just snowballed, and every year after we did something extreme: dog sledding through the Arctic; scuba diving; climbing Mount Elbrus, the highest mountain in Europe.”

Liam’s motto is: “Push, fly, don’t die!”. Image: Liam Byrne/Storyboard.

Liam earns his money by coaching and instructing skydiving and wingsuit flying across the world – but when he’s back home in Stonehaven he works for his dad’s construction company.

Most of his wingsuit flying is done in the Alps, in Switzerland or the Italian Dolomites.

What is wingsuit flying?

But what is wingsuit flying, if not just dressing up like a flying squirrel?

It’s essentially a base jump done wearing a wingsuit.

So what about base jumping? “It’s jumping from a fixed object with a parachute,” explains Liam.

Liam Byrne, aka the ‘bird man’. Image: Supplied.

“Wingsuit flying is the pinnacle; it’s how you can really soar and control tiny movements in the air, like a bird does.

“You jump off a cliff, and as you fly forward, air goes into the wingsuit, inflating it so that it becomes a fully rigid wing.

“You freefall for up to three minutes, thanks to the wingsuit, but can you then fly for miles.

“I can fly through the forest at 180mph. It’s like wearing a fighter jet.

“I do ‘proximity flying’, which means I’ll be just inches from mountain faces, trees and the ground. There’s no room for error.”

Liam Byrne hurtles towards the ground in his wingsuit. Image: Liam Byrne/Storyboard.

It’s tough on his body – Liam describes being in the wingsuit as “effectively doing a plank in mid-air for several minutes”.

So he needs to stay strong and fit – just as well he’s a gym addict.

He find meditation helps, too – to get his mind in the right place to jump.

Life of a daredevil

Liam’s lifestyle – chasing the best conditions – means he spends most of his time on the road, living in his campervan.

“I’m committed to this life,” he muses. “In the beginning I was just a kid and thought it was the craziest thing I could do with my life.

“Then you get into the community, living at drop-zones (landing areas for skydivers, base jumpers and wingsuit flyers).

“The feeling you get from jumping is amazing – it’s addictive. It’s a healthy drug.

“Once you start doing really dangerous s*** and survive it, it’s the best feeling in the world. It’s like, ‘oh, I didn’t die’.”

Liam denies he is a reckless adrenalin junkie. Image: Liam Byrne/Storyboard.

While Liam is the current British champion in wingsuit performance flying, he says he “doesn’t care” about competitions.

“It’s not what it’s all about for me,” he shrugs. “But skills you learn through competition flying do help in the mountains.”

His biggest challenge? He finds it hard to pin one down. But one of his boldest was in summer – wingsuit flying off Männlichen mountain in Switzerland.

The jump, which started at 7,687ft, called for an extremely technical level of piloting, necessitating precision control to successfully and safely navigate trees and gullies on the way down to the ground.

Liam in his camper van at a ‘drop zone’. Image: Liam Byrne/Storyboard.

But his toughest test can be managing adrenalin. “You need to find the balance and control what you allow into your mind,” he reflects.

“It’s a mental battle. Every time I go up I question what I’m doing. You have to get over that.

“You get into this flow state where you’re ultra focused – everything else just switches off. Time slows down. It’s super rewarding.”

Does Liam’s family fret?

No matter how safe Liam tries to make the sport for himself, he does wonder how much it stresses his family.

How does his dad, Mike, 51, feel about it?

“I’ve buried him ten times, already, in my head,” he reveals.

“But I’ve always encouraged Liam to follow his dreams. I’d never dream of stopping him.”

  • Liam stars is a new documentary – The Boy Who Can Fly. It airs on BBC One on Friday November 8 at 7.30pm and will be available thereafter on BBC iPlayer.

