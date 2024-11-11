‘My basset hounds are full of mischief but they are best friends’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘My basset hounds are full of mischief but they are best friends’

In the latest instalment of our Pet Tales series, Perth and Kinross Council planning officer Lucy Baker opens up on life with her basset hounds Goose and Berry.

Lucy baker at a picnic table with her dog Berry.
Berry and Lucy Baker, Burnhead Farm. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

I’ve always loved basset hounds ever since I was a child.

My mum and dad had them when I was growing up and they are quite an unusual breed.

You either love them or you don’t really understand them, but I have always been obsessed with them!

Basset hounds are completely independent, they don’t listen and are very stubborn. But they are the most loving dogs ever.

I have two Basset hounds called Goose and Berry.

Berry is the oldest one, she is aged five and a half. While Goose is seven months old.

Before I got Berry, my family had a basset hound called Dolly and she was the third one my family had.

But she passed away when she was 12 in 2019.

Perth and Kinross couple Lucy and Tom Baker with their basset hounds, Goose and Berry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

After she died I spoke to my husband, Tom, about getting our own one and we decided to get our own puppy and start the cycle again.

Berry is our first basset hound

We got Berry, who is black and white, as a puppy in 2019.

Tom and I live on a farm in Alyth, in the Strathmore Valley, which is known for potato farming and berries – like strawberries and raspberries.

So when it came to naming her I wanted a name that began with a ‘b’ – so it went with basset – and something which had a ‘y’ ending, so we decided to call her Berry.

Lucy with her oldest basset hound, Berry
Lucy with her oldest basset hound, Berry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

We got her just before Covid so when I started working from home she became like my best friend and sidekick.

She doesn’t really do much though and I will usually find her fast asleep!

Goose has loads of character

As we were moving house which had a slightly bigger garden we decided to get another basset hound.

I searched online and saw there was a family in Glasgow which had two basset hound puppies in the litter.

Tom and I decided to go along to see if one of them would be the right match for Berry.

That’s when we got Goose.

When it came to naming her we thought it had to be a type of berry because that would be funny.

So we went through all the different types of berry and decided on Goose.

She is still quite little but she has loads of character. Goose has crazy puppy energy.

She will have her half hour ‘zoomies’ but then she will fall asleep.

Goose is only seven months old. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

At the moment she struggles to get up on the sofa or get up the stairs because of her very short legs, but she will try!

Goose also likes to steal shoes or anything lying about and she also brings in sticks from the garden.

She likes playing with her toys but if she gets them stuck under the sofa or a bed she will just howl at them until you help her reach them.

Goose and Berry are the best of friends

Berry was really patient with Goose when she first arrived. She never gets jealous and they are actually best friends.

Berry shares everything with Goose which is nice. They have got beds all over the house but they always end up snuggled up together.

Berry is quite independent and likes to do her own thing.

But Goose just wants to copy her and be with her. Goose is always following her and I think Berry has just accepted it.

Basset hounds Goose and Berry at home in Perthshire
Basset hounds Goose and Berry at home in Perthshire. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

They both get up to mischief especially in our garden which has a few apple and plum trees.

Over the summer they have both been obsessed with eating all the apples and the plums.

We put up a little fence in the garden to keep them away from the trees but they spend most of the day trying to leap over the fence.

Berry has been flying over it to eat some of the plums!

In the end we gave up and took the fence down.

They love going for walks and new adventures.

But their favourite thing is probably snuggling under a duvet or causing mischief out in the garden.

Basset hounds Goose and Berry snuggled up at home in Perthshire. Image: Lucy Baker.

Sometimes we separate them – Berry goes to my mum’s and we take Goose out on her own.

This is to make sure they will be ok by themselves, but when they are reunited they are both really happy.

Do you have a remarkable pet or unusual animal? Get in touch to share your Pet Tales at: PetTales@thecourier.co.uk

