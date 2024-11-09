Is Stirling a city? And was it really ever Scotland’s capital?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is Stirling a city? And was it really ever Scotland’s capital?

When did Stirling become a city, and was it once as (if not more) important than Edinburgh?

By Alex Watson
The stone gothic National Wallace Monument tower sits on a hill, flanked by trees with autumn foliage, and a blue sky in the background
For such a small place, Stirling has had a huge impact on Scottish history through the years. Image: African Scot/Shutterstock

From the Wallace Monument to the Battle of Bannockburn, Stirling is bursting with history.

But many myths and legends are tightly woven into that heritage, occasionally making it tricky to separate fact from fiction.

It’s sometimes said Stirling was once the capital city of Scotland. Is that true, or just an often-repeated folk tale?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the population of Stirling?

According to the latest data from 2020, around 49,950 people live in Stirling.

This number doesn’t include residents of the surrounding Stirlingshire towns like Dunblane and Bridge of Allan, though they do fall into the Stirling Council area.

In comparison, roughly 63,00 people live in Inverness, 148,000 live in Dundee, 224,000 in Aberdeen, and 515,000 in Edinburgh.

A big crowd stands in front of the Stirling Summer Sessions stage, waiting for a concert to begin, overlooked by Stirling Castle high on a hill in the background
Stirling might be a small city, but it hosts plenty of exciting events for locals and visitors alike. Image: DF Concerts

There’s no doubt Stirling would be considered on the small side for a UK city in terms of population, but by no means the smallest. (If you’re wondering, that honour goes to St Davids in Wales, which has fewer than 2,000 people living there.)

Hereford in the West Midlands of England has a comparable number of residents to Stirling.

In Scotland, Stirling and Perth have similar population sizes, but it’s likely Stirling is the country’s smallest city.

Is Stirling a city?

Let’s not beat around the bush: yes, Stirling is a city.

Officially, however, it was only granted city status in 2002, as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Aerial view of Stirling Castle with fields and houses stretching into the distance
Stirling Castle was once a popular residence for royalty. Image: Robin Dessens/Shutterstock

More than 800 years earlier, in 1130, King David I made Stirling a royal burgh, highlighting its significance to Scotland and the royal family at that time.

Traditionally, cities had cathedrals, so perhaps that explains why Stirling only officially became one 22 years ago. (Though, of course, nearby Dunblane does have its very own cathedral.)

Stirling does have its own university, which is often seen as another indication of city status.

However, it doesn’t have an acute hospital – Forth Valley Royal in Larbert is where Stirling residents should head if they find themselves in need of an A&E visit.

Was Stirling ever the capital city of Scotland?

Old Scone in Perthshire was the historic capital of Scotland during medieval times, though it wasn’t a capital city in the modern sense.

Edinburgh officially became Scotland’s capital city in the mid-1400s, but several factors made Stirling equally as important.

In 1226, Alexander II of Scotland granted a charter, making Stirling Castle a royal residence and increasing its significance. The Stuart kings regularly resided at the castle during their reign.

The exterior of the Battle of Bannockburn visitor centre, with an information sign and a tree in the foreground, and the modern, glass-fronted building in the background
The Battle of Bannockburn visitor centre brings the bloody and vitally important battle to life once again. Image: SnapTPhotography/Shutterstock

Important battles were fought locally, as you’ve probably heard: the Battle of Stirling Bridge in 1297, and the Battle of Bannockburn in 1314, where Scotland defeated England and regained independence.

From around 1450 until the 20th century, Stirling had a bustling major trading port, and its medieval Old Bridge was a key crossing point over River Forth for more than 300 years.

Looking onto the medieval stone Stirling Old Bridge, as though about to step onto it. The ground is covered with cobblestones, and the bridge stretches off into the distance, with blue skies in the background
Stirling Old Bridge was once hugely important to Scotland as a whole, not just Stirling. Image: Jose Miguel Sanchez/Shutterstock

However, after 1603’s union of the English and Scottish crowns, Stirling was no longer considered the seat of power it had once been.

The city is often referred to as being at the centre or ‘heart’ of Scotland, linking the Highlands and lowlands together, which has probably added to its prestige over the generations.

In reality, there are several theories about where the country’s geographical centre actually is.

