How is a Dundee garden helping veterans with their mental health this Remembrance Day?

Many people struggle to speak about their mental health, with misconceptions around the topic still rife.

Veterans, in particular, can face a unique set of challenges when it comes to accessing help, including isolation and stigma.

This is where Dundee Therapy Garden comes in.

Situated in the picturesque grounds of Dudhope Park, this green space aims to make it as easy as possible for former forces and uniformed emergency workers to share what’s on their minds.

The charity, founded in 2015, offers a range of free support to veterans, including one-to-one counselling sessions and an eight-week programme to address psychological and emotional issues.

It is run by two counsellors, a mental health nurse, a gardener and a team of volunteers.

According to counsellor Lisa Christmas, who joined the service last year, many of the veterans experience Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), relationship issues, stress, anxiety, isolation, loneliness and anger.

How does being outside help veterans open up?

Lisa, 49, says: “I think being outside massively makes it easier for them to open up.

“They don’t have the same anticipation of going, ‘Oh, I’ve got my counselling session today at 10am’ – because that’s not how we work.

“It’s not at a set time in an office with someone.

“It’s much more organic.”

Instead, veterans, who can come along two days a week, know they can access support from staff members at any time.

Lisa, who lives with her family in Perth, adds: “For people who have been in the forces or have dealt with some of the stuff that these people have seen, the thought of going into a room and an appointment and sitting down and having therapy can be quite daunting or off-putting.

“But coming into a garden space and just chatting to people and just letting things come up as they come up is easier.

“When you’re shoulder to shoulder, working with someone, and when you’re outside in green space, it tends to be that people are more naturally likely to open up or start talking.”

Indeed, plenty of research shows that nature-based activities can have positive psychological effects on veterans.

How many veterans has the charity supported?

And if they don’t want to talk, that’s okay too.

Former nurse Lisa says: “Just taking a breather to be beside somebody else quietly can be very therapeutic in itself.

“And just allowing somebody to sit in that space and not be pressured to talk or share anything is also really beneficial.”

The garden has helped 25 veterans this year alone.

It differs from most other mental health charities in that support is not time-restricted.

While some veterans will come along for a matter of months, see improvements and move on, others have been coming along for years.

It’s not just counselling and therapy veterans receive at the garden.

Crucially, they are able to socialise and connect with others.

The garden also hosts a series of group activities and events, including regular art classes.

The site includes a polytunnel with vegetable patches, a Mediterranean garden and multiple seating areas with outdoor heating.

There is also a kitchen, where lunch is prepared for veterans to enjoy together every day.

Remembrance Day ’emotive’ for Dundee Therapy Garden

With Remembrance Day around the corner, Lisa says it can be an “emotive” time of year for their veterans.

The garden will be hosting a ceremony to pay their respects on Monday November 11.

While Lisa acknowledges that it can be tough for veterans, and indeed anyone, to seek mental health support, she says that the tide is turning.

“People are more likely to admit or ask for help these days – and I would include the veteran community in that.

“I think they’re a hard group to reach sometimes because some veterans who might benefit from the support are maybe cut off and isolated in a way that others are not.

“They don’t know that we’re there and we don’t know how to reach them.

“But that’s something that as an organisation we’re trying to address.”

Only around 20% of the veterans supported by Dundee Therapy Garden are women.

While the armed forces and emergency services are typically male-dominated fields, Lisa believes that women also tend to have more avenues to support than men.

She explains: “A lot of females in general are better supported in communities because they tend to have better family support or friendships.

“But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t female veterans out there that wouldn’t really benefit from our support.”

While veterans can self-refer, many are referred via their GP or social worker.

Many are also referred through friends and family.

Rejuvenation plans for Dundee Therapy Garden after funding win

What’s next for the garden?

Lisa says the garden is currently undergoing a rejuvenation after receiving funding from the National Lottery.

She says: “We’re having a big garden redesign and revamp that will be ready for spring next year, so that’s exciting.

“It’s going to look very different and be more of a therapeutic space.

“It will be much easier to tailor a lot of therapies and therapeutic work.”

Speaking about her job, Lisa adds: “It’s very rewarding.

“Actually, it’s one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done.”