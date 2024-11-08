How is a Dundee garden helping veterans with their mental health this Remembrance Day?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

How is a Dundee garden helping veterans with their mental health this Remembrance Day?

Dundee Therapy Garden has been supporting veterans with their mental health since 2015.

In summary:
  • Dundee Therapy Garden supports veterans’ mental health through informal, nature-based counselling and activities, helping to ease isolation and stigma.
  • Founded in 2015, the charity’s unique approach allows veterans to open up organically in an outdoor setting.
  • A National Lottery-funded redesign aims to enhance its therapeutic space and services by next spring.

We use an AI model to generate these news summaries. The article below is original and was created by one of our journalists. Please note that while every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of our news summaries, they may contain errors.

Dundee Therapy Garden counsellors Fiona Hutcheon (left) and Lisa Christmas. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dundee Therapy Garden counsellors Fiona Hutcheon (left) and Lisa Christmas. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

Many people struggle to speak about their mental health, with misconceptions around the topic still rife.

Veterans, in particular, can face a unique set of challenges when it comes to accessing help, including isolation and stigma.

This is where Dundee Therapy Garden comes in.

Situated in the picturesque grounds of Dudhope Park, this green space aims to make it as easy as possible for former forces and uniformed emergency workers to share what’s on their minds.

Dundee Therapy Garden offers mental health support to veterans. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The charity, founded in 2015, offers a range of free support to veterans, including one-to-one counselling sessions and an eight-week programme to address psychological and emotional issues.

It is run by two counsellors, a mental health nurse, a gardener and a team of volunteers.

According to counsellor Lisa Christmas, who joined the service last year, many of the veterans experience Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), relationship issues, stress, anxiety, isolation, loneliness and anger.

How does being outside help veterans open up?

Lisa, 49, says: “I think being outside massively makes it easier for them to open up.

“They don’t have the same anticipation of going, ‘Oh, I’ve got my counselling session today at 10am’ – because that’s not how we work.

“It’s not at a set time in an office with someone.

“It’s much more organic.”

Instead, veterans, who can come along two days a week, know they can access support from staff members at any time.

Lisa says being outdoors helps veterans to open up. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Lisa, who lives with her family in Perth, adds: “For people who have been in the forces or have dealt with some of the stuff that these people have seen, the thought of going into a room and an appointment and sitting down and having therapy can be quite daunting or off-putting.

“But coming into a garden space and just chatting to people and just letting things come up as they come up is easier.

“When you’re shoulder to shoulder, working with someone, and when you’re outside in green space, it tends to be that people are more naturally likely to open up or start talking.”

Indeed, plenty of research shows that nature-based activities can have positive psychological effects on veterans.

How many veterans has the charity supported?

And if they don’t want to talk, that’s okay too.

Former nurse Lisa says: “Just taking a breather to be beside somebody else quietly can be very therapeutic in itself.

“And just allowing somebody to sit in that space and not be pressured to talk or share anything is also really beneficial.”

The garden has helped 25 veterans this year alone.

It differs from most other mental health charities in that support is not time-restricted.

While some veterans will come along for a matter of months, see improvements and move on, others have been coming along for years.

Dundee Therapy Garden opened in 2015. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

It’s not just counselling and therapy veterans receive at the garden.

Crucially, they are able to socialise and connect with others.

The garden also hosts a series of group activities and events, including regular art classes.

The site includes a polytunnel with vegetable patches, a Mediterranean garden and multiple seating areas with outdoor heating.

There is also a kitchen, where lunch is prepared for veterans to enjoy together every day.

Remembrance Day ’emotive’ for Dundee Therapy Garden

With Remembrance Day around the corner, Lisa says it can be an “emotive” time of year for their veterans.

The garden will be hosting a ceremony to pay their respects on Monday November 11.

While Lisa acknowledges that it can be tough for veterans, and indeed anyone, to seek mental health support, she says that the tide is turning.

“People are more likely to admit or ask for help these days – and I would include the veteran community in that.

Dundee Therapy Garden will host a ceremony on Remembrance Day. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I think they’re a hard group to reach sometimes because some veterans who might benefit from the support are maybe cut off and isolated in a way that others are not.

“They don’t know that we’re there and we don’t know how to reach them.

“But that’s something that as an organisation we’re trying to address.”

Only around 20% of the veterans supported by Dundee Therapy Garden are women.

While the armed forces and emergency services are typically male-dominated fields, Lisa believes that women also tend to have more avenues to support than men.

Lisa joined Dundee Therapy Garden in 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

She explains: “A lot of females in general are better supported in communities because they tend to have better family support or friendships.

“But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t female veterans out there that wouldn’t really benefit from our support.”

While veterans can self-refer, many are referred via their GP or social worker.

Many are also referred through friends and family.

Rejuvenation plans for Dundee Therapy Garden after funding win

What’s next for the garden?

Lisa says the garden is currently undergoing a rejuvenation after receiving funding from the National Lottery.

She says: “We’re having a big garden redesign and revamp that will be ready for spring next year, so that’s exciting.

“It’s going to look very different and be more of a therapeutic space.

“It will be much easier to tailor a lot of therapies and therapeutic work.”

Speaking about her job, Lisa adds: “It’s very rewarding.

“Actually, it’s one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done.”

More from Lifestyle

A group of 8 colourful paddleboraders in the dark on loch Fascally with a purple-tinged sky.
My night-time paddleboarding adventure on Pitlochry’s enchanted Loch Faskally
Jennifer Olivier is about to embark on her most ambitious renovation yet. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee property developer Jennifer Oliver shares her renovation tips
Image shows: a woman Stephanie Scott in a bright floral swimsuit swimming in a loch in the autumn. She is wearing a floral swimming hat on her head and black gloves. She is splashing the water with both hands.
How does Perth designer of 'bold and brilliant' swim caps spend her weekends?
St Andrews University lecturer Bridget Bradley has opened up about her battle with the hair-pulling disorder Trichotillomania.
Why Fife woman's battle with rare hair-pulling disorder is no longer a 'horrible secret'
Retired Dundee nurse Alison Findlay with one of the babies she cared for at the neonatalunit in Ninewells Hospital, Alana Elliot. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Retired Dundee nurse Alison reflects on her 37-year-career looking after sick babies in Ninewells
Blairingone Church in Kinross-shire.
Kinross-shire church turned stylish family home for sale
13-year-old Oscar Holden crouches down in the polytunnel at Greenheart Growers in a green jumper and holds a small gardening fork.
Oscar, 13, blossoms as a top volunteer at Kinghorn Loch's Greenheart Growers
Tom and Anna Wilson are raising their boys to speak English and Gaelic. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
How Forfar parents are raising their boys to speak English and Gaelic around the…
A magnificent looking festive afternoon tea with mince pies, tasty looking mini cakes and sandwiches. next to a flute of champagne.
8 fantastic festive afternoon teas to try in Fife and Perthshire
Food and drink writer Rachel with head chef Jesse Spears holding a plate of food at the pass in The Meadowpark's kitchen.
Head chef Jesse Spears shares kitchen secrets at Stirling's Meadowpark Hotel

Conversation