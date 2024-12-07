What’s the story behind the strange Fife outcrop known as John Knox’s Pulpit?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What’s the story behind the strange Fife outcrop known as John Knox’s Pulpit?

Nestled deep in Glen Vale, John Knox’s Pulpit is one of Fife's hidden gems. But what's the story behind the strange rock formation?

Gayle explores John Knox's Pulpit in Fife. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
By Gayle Ritchie

It’s like stepping into a world imagined by JRR Tolkien, with enchanting pools, tinkling waterfalls and bizarre rock formations.

And it’s here, tucked beneath the Lomond Hills in a deep gorge, that you can find one of Fife’s true hidden gems – John Knox’s Pulpit.

Reaching the strangely-eroded grey sandstone outcrop is fairly easy going, via a 45 minute walk up magical Glen Vale.

I find the starting point by punching in ‘Glen Vale car park’ to Google maps. From here, I march down the quiet country road and turn left on to a wooded path.

Near the start of the walk to John Knox's Pulpit. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
The route winds along the banks of the tinkling Glen Burn, through native woodland, and then up on to heather moorland.

The higher you climb, the better the views of West Lomond and Bishop Hill you’re afforded.

A popular path – but peaceful

It’s a popular path, but rugged and remote. I spot only two other people as I walk, but that might be to do with the fact it’s a very chilly -3C and late afternoon on a week day.

After about half an hour, I reach a path that veers off to the left.

A sign warns of potential rock falls, and I’d have hesitated to carry on up this track had I not been assured by a local that it’s “safe enough”.

A sign warns of falling rocks. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

As I stroll resolutely up this path, I’m treated to my first glimpse of the famous ‘pulpit’.

It’s pretty impressive, despite the fact a huge chunk of it collapsed in 2004.

So what exactly is John Knox’s Pulpit?

Essentially, it’s an exposed piece of eroded sandstone bedrock shaped by the elements into a small covered ‘platform’ resembling a pulpit.

Did John Knox preach from the pulpit?

Legend has it that the famous 16th Century Scottish reformer John Knox – who was the leader of the Protestant Reformation – preached from this very spot.

There’s no proof Knox actually ever did visit, but the curious outcrop was thought to have certainly been used as a location for secret church meetings.

Gayle just below John Knox's Pulpit. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
It would have been an even more impressive spot in those days, before the major rock fall.

This resulted in a cave at the foot of the cliff being vastly diminished in size, and the path below was closed for public safety while demolition work was carried out.

It’s perhaps ill-advised to try to reach the cave, but if, like me, you choose to do so, please be extremely careful.

A view of John Knox's Pulpit from the other side of the glen. Image: Gayle Ritchie
Various paths lead up and around the ‘pulpit’, and, once I’ve pulled on my brave pants, I manage, quite easily, to reach the cave.

What did I see inside the cave?

There’s not a great deal to see here, other than some piles of sheep poo, a few old birds’ nests and some graffiti carved into the rock, but it’s an exhilarating feeling to actually stand here.

Gayle explores John Knox's Pulpit. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
I can well imagine Knox, who was said to be physically “small in stature”, feeling like the big man – if and when he preached from this airy vantage point.

The spot looks down on a sort of natural amphitheatre, an ideal meeting spot for Presbyterian Covenanters who held covert church services here in the late 17th Century.

Keep your eyes peeled for thin layers in the rock face called ‘pin stripes’ which are characteristic of sand deposited by wind in an arid environment.

A view down Glen Vale from John Knox's Pulpit. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
The non-geologists among us (me included) might well wonder why these stripes exist.

It’s apparently down to the fact that the outcrop of sandstone was laid down as desert sand dunes in the late-Devonian period – 410 to 353 million years ago – when this part of the Earth lay close to the Equator.

Take the time to explore the waterfalls

From the pulpit, it’s another 10 minutes or so to reach Glen Vale waterfalls.

This is an absolutely glorious spot, perfect for a picnic, or perhaps for a refreshing dip in the plunge pool beneath the falls in warmer weather.

Glen Vale waterfalls – a glorious spot. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

From here, you can carry on uphill to climb West Lomond, but with the weak winter sun on the verge of setting, I decide to leave that adventure for another day.

It’s an area rich in geology and folklore, and if you’re keen to check out other bizarre-looking rock formations, you’re not too far from The Devil’s Burdens and Carlin Maggie.

Area steeped in myth and legend

You can find The Devil’s Burdens, a scattering of large boulders strewn across the hillside, by carrying on towards the summit of West Lomond and taking a detour on faint trails.

Legend has it that a local witch, Carlin Maggie, made the grave mistake of shrieking at and taunting Satan when he passed with a great load of rocks on his back.

Rock carvings at John Knox’s Pulpit. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Infuriated, he threw a lightning bolt at Carlin and turned her into a 10m pillar of stone. This sits on the lower slopes of Bishop Hill just over the glen.

It’s said that she must remain there “until wind and weather” set her free.

I’m happy to chill for a while at the base of Glen Vale waterfalls, although when I say ‘chill’, I mean it quite literally. It’s perishing!

A bewitching walk

I cross the burn and mosey on down the path at the other side of the glen as the light is fading, pausing to check out distant patches of snow high on the hills and some surviving purple heather flowers.

Gayle at Glen Vale waterfalls. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Back down in the shelter of the woods, a skein of geese fly overhead, the distinctive honking echoing out across the glen.

The tarmac road leading back to the car park is lined with beech trees and moss-covered dry stane dykes.

It really is one of the most bewitching walks I’ve done in a while and I highly recommend it.

The rugged moorland path leading to John Knox's Pulpit. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
  • This is a rugged landscape where weather conditions can change quickly so go armed with appropriate clothing, footwear and food. And be very careful if you do decide to climb up to the cave at John Knox’s Pulpit!

Conversation