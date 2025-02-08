A local’s 5 favourite things about the Raploch in Stirling

To some it’s known as the Raptap, to others the Raploch.

It’s a small part of Stirling, but has a thriving community of almost 4,000 people.

Barry Hughes has lived in Raploch for the past six years.

The 59-year-old trained later in life to become a minister and left the Scottish Borders to run St Mark’s Parish Church.

Ever since, he has been an ambassador for Raploch.

As well as being the local minister, he is chair of the Raploch Community Council, set up the Scouts group, and helps to run several initiatives.

While Barry believes there are too many positives about his community to name them all, here are his top five.

1) Community spirit

Top of Barry’s list is Raploch’s community spirit.

“In the six years I’ve lived here, what’s always struck me is that I’ve always been made to feel welcome,” he says.

“In my 40 years living in Scotland, it’s the first community nobody has ever said anything or made me feel like an outsider.”

Once settled, the minister soon realised how eager locals were to rally round when it came to new projects.

Barry started the Raploch Scouting group in 2019, growing it from eight Beavers to 50 across all sections, and also helps run the youth cafe.

Volunteers offered to help out, and donations were given, from food items to a snooker table.

“If Raploch sees someone in the community trying to do something, they want to get behind it,” Barry says.

He also finds the locals to be some of the friendliest in Scotland.

“I love the fact I can’t walk up or down Drip Road without chatting to the community,” enthuses Barry.

“People in Raploch tell it like it is, and I love that.”

2) Bella’s cafe

Barry starts every day the same way – with breakfast at Bella’s.

The Drip Road cafe serves up breakfast, lunch, hot drinks and more, but also acts as a meeting place for those living nearby.

“Bella’s is the epitome of Raploch,” he explains.

“She’s always one of the first to back community projects.

“When I sit in and have breakfast, it’s great. I speak to so many different people and have so many important conversations.”

Barry’s breakfast of choice? Coffee and a filled roll.

3) St Mark’s Parish Church

The church Barry serves is one of his favourite Raploch spots.

The building has become a community hub, welcoming Home Start Stirling, a foodbank, dance classes, the Scouts, and other groups.

According to Barry, it’s much more than a religious space now – a place to bring everyone together.

“It’s great to have a space that welcomes everybody,” he says.

4) Overcoming challenges together

“As much as I like to stress the positives, there are challenges,” admits Barry.

It’s no secret that Raploch is one of the most deprived areas in Scotland.

The cost-of-living crisis has hit many local families hard, and some are struggling to make ends meet.

But Raploch’s residents are determined to help their neighbours in need.

“The community is so strong – you see it in both the good and the challenging times,” says Barry.

“There’s been several young deaths in the community, but everyone always rallies around.

“People help each other pay for the funerals. Some are doing the Kiltwalk in honour of a recent departed loved one.”

Barry also applauds Bella’s and Vinney Coyle, who runs Vinney’s Bar, for stepping up to serve the community.

And organisations like Big Noise Raploch – a music education and social change programme – give local children the chance to pick up and learn an instrument.

5) Partnership

But Barry believes none of these good things would be possible without partnership and organisations working together.

In some ways, he says, the recognition of Raploch’s deprivation levels has resulted in vital public services and charities becoming more active in the community.

Whether it is Stirling Citizens Advice Bureau giving advice to those struggling with soaring bills, or Stirling Council’s digital inclusion team making sure no one is out of the loop, help is there for those who need it.

“All these organisations help to point people in the right direction,” says Barry.

“These partnerships are vital to overcoming our challenges.”

