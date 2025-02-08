A local’s 5 favourite things about the Raploch in Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

A local’s 5 favourite things about the Raploch in Stirling

Resident Barry Hughes reflects on what makes the Raptap the strong, supportive community it is.

Barry Hughes is the minister at St Mark's in Raploch, and an active community member. Image: Barry Hughes
Barry Hughes is the minister at St Mark's in Raploch, and an active community member. Image: Barry Hughes
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

To some it’s known as the Raptap, to others the Raploch.

It’s a small part of Stirling, but has a thriving community of almost 4,000 people.

Barry Hughes has lived in Raploch for the past six years.

The 59-year-old trained later in life to become a minister and left the Scottish Borders to run St Mark’s Parish Church.

Ever since, he has been an ambassador for Raploch.

As well as being the local minister, he is chair of the Raploch Community Council, set up the Scouts group, and helps to run several initiatives.

While Barry believes there are too many positives about his community to name them all, here are his top five.

1) Community spirit

Top of Barry’s list is Raploch’s community spirit.

“In the six years I’ve lived here, what’s always struck me is that I’ve always been made to feel welcome,” he says.

“In my 40 years living in Scotland, it’s the first community nobody has ever said anything or made me feel like an outsider.”

Once settled, the minister soon realised how eager locals were to rally round when it came to new projects.

Raploch has many community groups. Image: Barry Hughes

Barry started the Raploch Scouting group in 2019, growing it from eight Beavers to 50 across all sections, and also helps run the youth cafe.

Volunteers offered to help out, and donations were given, from food items to a snooker table.

“If Raploch sees someone in the community trying to do something, they want to get behind it,” Barry says.

He also finds the locals to be some of the friendliest in Scotland.

“I love the fact I can’t walk up or down Drip Road without chatting to the community,” enthuses Barry.

“People in Raploch tell it like it is, and I love that.”

2) Bella’s cafe

Bella’s is Barry’s go-to for breakfast. Image: Google Street View

Barry starts every day the same way – with breakfast at Bella’s.

The Drip Road cafe serves up breakfast, lunch, hot drinks and more, but also acts as a meeting place for those living nearby.

“Bella’s is the epitome of Raploch,” he explains.

“She’s always one of the first to back community projects.

“When I sit in and have breakfast, it’s great. I speak to so many different people and have so many important conversations.”

Barry’s breakfast of choice? Coffee and a filled roll.

3) St Mark’s Parish Church

St Mark’s Parish Church is a space for everyone living in Raploch, says Barry. Image: Google Street View

The church Barry serves is one of his favourite Raploch spots.

The building has become a community hub, welcoming Home Start Stirling, a foodbank, dance classes, the Scouts, and other groups.

According to Barry, it’s much more than a religious space now – a place to bring everyone together.

“It’s great to have a space that welcomes everybody,” he says.

4) Overcoming challenges together

“As much as I like to stress the positives, there are challenges,” admits Barry.

It’s no secret that Raploch is one of the most deprived areas in Scotland.

The cost-of-living crisis has hit many local families hard, and some are struggling to make ends meet.

But Raploch’s residents are determined to help their neighbours in need.

“The community is so strong – you see it in both the good and the challenging times,” says Barry.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney during a visit to Big Noise Raploch in Stirling. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire

“There’s been several young deaths in the community, but everyone always rallies around.

“People help each other pay for the funerals. Some are doing the Kiltwalk in honour of a recent departed loved one.”

Barry also applauds Bella’s and Vinney Coyle, who runs Vinney’s Bar, for stepping up to serve the community.

And organisations like Big Noise Raploch – a music education and social change programme – give local children the chance to pick up and learn an instrument.

5) Partnership

But Barry believes none of these good things would be possible without partnership and organisations working together.

In some ways, he says, the recognition of Raploch’s deprivation levels has resulted in vital public services and charities becoming more active in the community.

Raploch is home to thriving businesses. Image: Barry Hughes

Whether it is Stirling Citizens Advice Bureau giving advice to those struggling with soaring bills, or Stirling Council’s digital inclusion team making sure no one is out of the loop, help is there for those who need it.

“All these organisations help to point people in the right direction,” says Barry.

“These partnerships are vital to overcoming our challenges.”

