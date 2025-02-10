Is it time to ban dogs from Dundee cafes?

As a nation of dog lovers, many of us go everywhere with our beloved four-legged friends.

We take them into cafes, pubs, restaurants, and even into shops.

But not everyone is a fan of our pet pooches.

There are those who fear dogs, those who are allergic to them and those who believe they are unhygienic.

And there are quite a few who would back a complete ban on them in the cafes of Dundee and beyond.

Dundee cafe is dog-free zone

Barry Thomson, the managing director of Pacamara, took the “hard” decision to ban dogs from the Perth Road café in July 2023.

“It was a big deal for us,” he reflects.

It was a few negative experiences with customers with dogs that triggered Barry – a dog owner – into launching the no-dog rule.

One involved an owner with a small dog on an extendable lead. A member of staff nearly tripped over it.

When the owner was politely asked to control the dog, she reacted in an unreasonable way.

Another trigger was a nasty online review – and a confrontation when Barry’s daughter was in charge.

“Two dogs were sitting too close. One continued to bark, so my daughter felt she had to ask the owner to take it outside. The owner got really defensive and confrontational.”

Too many problems

The nail in the coffin involved a man who let his dog run wild in the cafe, upsetting a lady who was “terrified”.

Ultimately, there were so many problems that the simplest solution, in Barry’s mind, was to no longer allow dogs.

“About 95% that came in were absolutely fine, so I feel terrible for people I’ve had to say no to,” he says.

“If we had more space, great, but we don’t have that luxury.”

There are plenty who would back a ban on dogs in all eating establishments.

Pat Chapman, whose daughter was bitten by a “friendly” golden retriever, is among them.

“My daughter put a piece of cucumber in her mouth and the dog went for her, biting her in the face and requiring stitches,” she says.

“In my opinion any dog could react like this around food.”

Fear, allergies and hygiene issues

Pat, who is frightened of dogs, says people should be free to eat anywhere “without the fear of a dog coming in”.

Furthermore, her husband is highly allergic. His eyes swell and his nose itches if a dog has been into a cafe.

Pat also objects to the hygiene aspects of dogs in cafes.

“I’ve seen people allowing dogs to sit on seats – a dog’s rear end is not clean!

“It’s curbed where we go in Broughty Ferry due to most places allowing dogs.”

Terrified of dogs

Carnoustie-based Margaret Dryden, a retired travel agent, insists she is not a “dog hater” – she has a rescue one – but is terrified of most of them.

“The trend of encouraging them everywhere is making it difficult to find a place where my friends and I can enjoy a coffee or meal without worrying about the slavering pooch at the next table,” she says.

“Apart from the unpleasant smell of wet dogs I think it’s very unhygienic.

“I actually saw a dog cock his leg against a pillar in Dobbie’s!”

Methven-based Jane Deans is a dog owner, but is 100% against dogs in cafes or restaurants unless they are working or support dogs.

“From a hygiene perspective, it’s a no from me,” she says.

“And having worked in restaurants and pubs, the last thing I would want is to trip over a dog when serving and hurt it, myself or someone else as a result.”

Avoiding places with dogs

Retired Carnoustie admin worker Laraine Taylor adds: “I’ll choose a dog-free place every time.

“My friend and I often go for meals or coffees and actively avoid ones with dogs.

“Wet dogs like to shake. Carpets and soft furnishings in restaurants pick up the scents and if there’s no designated dog area they’re sometimes sat at a table next to you.

“There are plenty of choices for either camp – those who are happy with a doggy place and those who are not – so it’s an easy choice to make.

“But I can’t help feeling that many places trying to drum up custom have jumped on this bandwagon.”

Many cafe lovers enjoy bringing their pets

Dundee-based Alison Brant loves taking her miniature Schnauzer Rudi into cafes.

“I’m recently retired and got during Rudi during lockdown, around the time my dad died.

“He’s a great companion. We love dropping into shops and cafes after walks.

“Eastfield on Perth Road is one of our favourites. Gallery 48 and EH9 are brilliant, too.

“In the Ferry, we’ll head into Visocchi’s, The Ship and Caffe Nero.”

Alison says she would never take a dog into a cafe if he “couldn’t behave”. But Rudi, who’s four, has been well socialised.

“He’ll just lie down – he doesn’t pester people for food,” she says.

“But as an owner you have to be really responsible.”

How does Rudi help Alison?

Having Rudi accompany her to cafes is a huge boost for Alison, who might otherwise be sitting alone.

“A lot of the time it’s just me and him – it’s like going out with your pal for coffee,” she smiles.

“You don’t feel an idiot going out on your own because you’ve got your dog with you.”

Alison fears that cafes that don’t allow dogs miss out on clientele.

“I think there needs to be more places that are dog friendly, actually,” she adds.

Dogs in cafes good for wellbeing?

“It’s great for social interaction. If I’m sitting with my little dog, it’s a nice conversation starter.

“It makes you happy when someone has a wee chat and makes a connection. There’s a lot of positivity.”

She points out that while many dogs are extremely well-behaved, there are often unruly kids in cafes: “You’ve got to just sit while they shout and kick off!”

Dundee jewellery business owner Kerry Hall takes her five-month-old Jack Russell-Sealyham terrier cross puppy Luca into cafes at least once a week.

“It’s helpful for his socialisation and is a great addition to training,” she reflects.

Gill Noble, owner of The Culdee in Monifieth, loves welcoming dogs – from Great Danes to sausage dogs.

“We find owners only bring dogs who can be trusted to behave,” she says.

“We’ve had no bad behaviour or mess incidents and dogs don’t disturb other customers.

“There’s lots of space at The Culdee and we can seat people away from dogs if they choose.”

What about cafes with dog-friendly – and dog-free – zones?

The Bach has designated dog-friendly areas – and has rules for pooches.

These includes a four bark rule, no eating from human plates, no sitting on furniture, and no sitting or lying in walkways.