Lifestyle

Prefer your pooch to a partner this Valentine’s Day? These Dundee and Fife dog owners have your back

Dogs are always there for you. These pet owners are embracing puppy love this Valentine's Day.

Heather and Stephanie with Vinnie & Hugo the French Bulldogs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

Valentine’s Day is all about love, although for many the most loyal and loving companion isn’t a human partner but a four-legged friend.

Our bond with dogs has evolved, with pet owners indulging their pups in gourmet food, spa treatments, and even birthday cakes.

But have we taken our love for dogs too far, or is it simply an expression of our deep connection?

More than just pets – they’re family

For dog lovers like Vicky Gunn, owner of Millie’s Pet Services in Carnoustie, this trend for pampering our pups makes perfect sense.

“The market has changed so much,” she says. “We are looking for different ways to care for our dogs and to include them in our daily life.”

Owner of Millies Pet Services Vicky Gunn with Millie, her 11-year-old springer spaniel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

From doggie playparks to personalised grooming experiences, dog owners are seeking out more ways to ensure their furry friends feel as loved and comfortable as possible.

Grooming has become a key part of pet care. “All of our services come with a personalised facial,” Vicky explains.

“We’ve gone from limited choices in generic shampoos to ones tailored to different coats, colours, and skin types.”

The beauty treatments don’t stop there – dogs can now enjoy pedicures, satin bows, and even relaxing spa treatments.

Furry facials?

But why go the extra mile? It’s all about the emotional connection.

“Dogs are there for us for large chunks of our lives, we go through key life changes and your dog is a constant amid all the change.

“They offer us unconditional love,” says Vicky. “They do so much for us, and all they ask in return is to be walked, fed, and cared for.

Millie the 11-year-old springer spaniel enjoying a facial. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“They also help take away our loneliness and give us confidence,” she says.

“They don’t fall out with you like a cat does – or like a partner can.”

Dogs are treated like children

Heather Bradley and Stephanie Gormley, co-founders of Pablo & Pals – The Dog Bakery, in Dundee, see first-hand how devoted owners are.

Their bakery specialises in handcrafted dog cakes, including Valentine’s treats.

Some of the dog cakes & treats on offer from Pablo & Pals, The Dog Bakery. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Heather says she wasn’t shocked that so many people wanted their dog bakery service, adding, “It’s 100% something me and Stephanie would do for our dogs.”

“Dogs are like children these days. We get asked to do balloons. We did a cake smash recently, like people do for one-year-old babies. The photos were amazing.”

Heather’s French Bulldog, Vinnie, is more than a pet – he’s family.

“When my daughter is up in bed, he’s my companion. I’d be lost without him.”

Heather Bradley (30) with Vinnie (5) the French Bulldog trying the Valentine’s treats from Pablo & Pals, The Dog Bakery. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Before Noah was born, Vinnie was Heather’s first responsibility. “I had to take care of him, and that teaches responsibility.”

As a single mum, she prefers spending time with Vinnie over dating. “It is 100% better to have Vinnie over a boyfriend. We’re happy. He doesn’t cause me grief or stress apart from the vet bills.”

Dogs are better than a boyfriend on Valentines Day?

Stephanie shares a similar sentiment. After losing her beloved Frenchie, Pablo, she was devastated.

“He was my soul dog. One cuddle, and I felt better. He was my absolute world.”

Stephanie Gormley (32) with some Pablo & Pals Valentines treats. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

She recalls: “I had family dogs growing up, but Pablo, who we named the business after, was my first dog on my own.

“When he suddenly died the day my daughter Aria was born, it was devastating.”

Pablo, who Heather and Stephanie named their business in memory of.

Stephanie found comfort in her other Frenchie, Hugo. “Hugo was grieving too. If I didn’t have him, it would’ve been so much harder. He helped me cope with losing Pablo.”

Heather and Stephanie with Vinnie & Hugo the French Bulldogs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Seeing owners enjoy the cakes they make brings her joy. “It makes me feel so good that everyone knows Pablo’s name. He was special, and now, through our bakery, we get to celebrate that love.”

“I feel sorry for people who are not dog people. They’re really missing out.”

Therapeutic cuddles

Kevin Inkster, 53, from Perth, found comfort in his dog Saul after losing his previous Labrador, Buster.

Kevin and his partner Jill had Buster for nearly 17 years before saying goodbye. To honour him, Kevin left a box of tennis balls at Tentsmuir Beach – Buster’s favourite place – so other dogs could enjoy them.

The box of tennis balls Kevin Inkster left at Tentsmuir in memory of his Labrador Buster.

A sign shared Buster’s story, encouraging people to borrow a ball. While the tennis ball box was eventually removed by rangers – as there was a risk the balls would be left on the beach – it served as a tribute, reflecting Kevin’s deep feelings for his departed dog.

Just as he was saying goodbye in this special way, he received a message about a rescue Lab. Unsure if it was too soon, he took it as a sign.

Kevin Inkster and his beloved Lab Buster.

“I had this guilt,” says Kevin. “I wondered if it was too soon to get another dog. Buster’s passing hit me really hard and I was signed off work.

“But I’d seen a picture of this rescue dog on Facebook and thought he was a smallish Lab. It must’ve been an old photo as when Saul arrived in the back of a Fiat 500, he took up the whole seat!”

Saul bounded out of the car and immediately tore around the garden.

Dogs can help with grief

“I was overwhelmed by this big goofball of a dog,” Kevin admits. “But within two days, he wasn’t going anywhere.”

Saul quickly became part of the family, even snuggling up with their cat. Losing Buster left a hole in Kevin’s heart, but Saul has helped him heal.

Kevin Inkster’s new dog Saul.

“Grief is grief, no matter what it’s over,” he says. “I had him from a puppy, and there was just something about him. Part of my heart has gone and will never be filled again.”

Kevin, a self-confessed softie, spares no expense on his dogs, wrapping presents for Christmas and birthdays and dining in dog-friendly restaurants.

Cushions to match the dog hair

“We even tailor our furnishings to match the shedding,” he laughs.

“You can trust dogs more than humans sometimes,” he says. “I once read that we love animals because there’s a maternal instinct in all of us. That’s why the loss of a dog can be worse than losing a relative – they are our babies.”

Buster enjoying the sun at Tentsmuir beach.

One of his core values comes from Gandhi: “The more helpless a creature, the more entitled it is to protection from the cruelty of man.” Kevin has this tattooed on his arm, along with tributes to his past Labs. That’s dedication.

So dogs are more than pets, they’re companions through life’s ups and downs.

Vicky recalls how her Springer Spaniel, Millie, supported her during hard times.

Vicky with Millie at Millie’s Pet Services. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“If Millie hadn’t been there during Covid-19, getting me up and out while I was living alone and dealing with my dad being ill, I don’t know how I would’ve coped.”

Their steadfast loyalty makes them so precious to us.

A dog’s place in society

With the rise in pet pampering, the industry is evolving. Vicky’s dog-friendly campervan, designed specifically for canine comfort, reflects this shift towards dog-centred experiences.

Heather and Stephanie, too, have big plans, hoping to one day open a dog café where humans and dogs are treated as equals.

Vicky and Millie in their dog-friendly campervan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Their goal isn’t just to spoil dogs but to give back. “We want to support French Bulldogs that have been poorly bred and have health issues,” says Stephanie.

Do we love our dogs too much? Perhaps. But given the joy they bring, they deserve to be spoiled – just with an understanding of their needs.

This Valentine’s Day, while couples exchange roses, many dog owners will celebrate with extra cuddles, long walks, and yes, heart-shaped treats.

As Stephanie says, “Five minutes with my dog, and all the stress melts away. They just make everything better.”

Conversation