6 romantic ideas for an unforgettable Valentine’s Day

These local businesses will help both you and your significant other feel extra special for Valentine’s Day 2025.

If you haven’t got anything planned yet for February 14, then these ideas are sure to rekindle your romance.

6 romantic ideas for Valentine’s Day 2025

1. a hot stone massage at Charm Spa

Charm Spa Dundee, located in the city centre, is a highly rated beauty therapy clinic known for its luxurious facials, massages and wellness treatments.

The clinic was established in 2021 by Jurga Balodis, a well-known beauty therapist from Clarins and Debenhams.

Charm Spa uses premium skincare products from MATIS to ensure an unforgettable and high-quality pampering experience.

Clients consistently praise the professional and friendly service, highlighting the relaxing atmosphere and visible results from treatments. Whether you’re looking to unwind or rejuvenate, Charm Spa Dundee offers a delightful escape for your senses.

This Valentine’s Day, treat your loved one to a relaxing treatment to show your love and care. On special offer: a full body hot stone massage with a sweet raspberry oil plus a face and scalp hot stone massage – only £65. The hot stone massage is not just a treatment; it’s a romantic journey to a place of pure bliss and rejuvenation.

For more details on this offer and other amazing treatments or to buy gift vouchers, visit Charm Spa’s website.

2. a special charcuterie box from St Andrews Kitchen

This Valentine’s Day, treat yourself and someone special to a charcuterie box from St Andrews Kitchen. Perfect for a cosy evening or a delightful surprise, the handcrafted boxes are filled with the finest local cheeses, artisan cured meats, fresh seasonal fruits and savoury accompaniments — all designed to be shared and savoured.

Why choose St Andrews Kitchen?

Fresh, Local Ingredients: The company proudly works with the best food producers in St Andrews and throughout Scotland to bring you top-quality products.

Handcrafted with Care: Every box is made with love, ensuring your celebration is filled with flavour and thoughtfulness.

St Andrews Kitchen also offers a wide variety of delicious food for any occasion, from canapés and charcuterie boards to grazing tables, buffets and dinner parties. Whatever the event, St Andrews Kitchen has got the perfect spread.

Order today for only £39 and make this Valentine’s Day one to remember.

Collection is available from St Andrews, or get free delivery within the town. For deliveries within 10 miles, a nominal fee of £6.50 applies.

For more details, visit St Andrews Kitchen’s Facebook page.

3. a cocktail making class at Archies

Grab your special someone and learn the art of crafting delicious cocktails in a lively yet relaxed atmosphere.

For just £45, you’ll enjoy a hands-on experience creating four unique cocktails as well as tasty nibbles to complement your drinks on top of great vibes and unforgettable memories.

Whether you’re a beginner or a cocktail connoisseur, this is the perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your favourite person.

Don’t miss out! Shake things up and buy your tickets!

4. a romantic meal at The Barrelman

Love is on the menu this Valentine’s Day weekend!

Treat your special someone (or yourself!) to the Barrelman’s exclusive Valentine’s Set Menu crafted with love by its talented chefs.

Available from February 14 (Friday) to February 16 (Sunday), it’s the perfect way to celebrate.

£26 for 2 courses, £32 for 3 courses.

A culinary experience you won’t forget.

Reserve your table now and make this Valentine’s truly unforgettable.

Book via Barrelman’s website – tables are filling fast!

5. … or at Jahangir Tandoori

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in style by enjoying the best meal in town at one of the most highly acclaimed restaurants in Dundee.

Sweeten things up with a delectable three-course meal made exclusively for February 14.

Last year, Jahangir Tandoori was named Best Restaurant in Dundee at Scotland’s Business Awards and Best Restaurant of the Year at Currylife Awards.

Book your table and visit Jahangir Tandoori’s website.

6. a fun getaway booked with Hays Travel

Hays Travel offers a FREE appointment service to plan and discuss your romantic trip away. No matter where or what kind of getaway you are thinking of — a Mediterranean cruise, a Caribbean beach holiday, a short city break or even an Australian exploration — you can do it all in style with one of the company’s travel experts.

Hays Travel often beats online prices as it has access to exclusive deals and supplier online discount codes. It does all the work to make your dream romantic trip come true without breaking the bank.

Looking for a cruise from Dundee? Hays Travel offers a price match guarantee against online and High Street competitors. Plus, all holidays come with the famous FREE pre-departure service included.

Book your free appointment now and treat yourself to an award-winning service from the UK’s largest endependent travel agent.

