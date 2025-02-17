Are these the happiest places to visit in Stirling?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Are these the happiest places to visit in Stirling?

Courier writers pay tribute to the places in Stirling that never fail to lift their spirits.

The Courier's Stirling editor Alex Watson feels a sense of calm every time she pays Cambuskenneth Abbey a visit. Image: DC Thomson
The Courier's Stirling editor Alex Watson feels a sense of calm every time she pays Cambuskenneth Abbey a visit. Image: DC Thomson
Isla Glen By Isla Glen & Alex Watson

Everyone has a local place that never fails to brighten their mood.

The Courier’s Stirling team have written about the places in Stirling that keep their spirits high.

Read on to find out if your favourite made the list – and let us know in the comments which spots in the city bring a smile to your face.

King’s Park

Chosen by Stirling reporter Isla Glen

No matter the weather, King’s Park always makes for a lovely walk.

It’s also rarely quiet, with runners whizzing past you, and dogs bounding over to say hello.

On a bright and sunny day, the park is filled with laughter and music.

You’ll see people picnicking, lounging in the sun or playing sports, all while confused locals wonder what the rules of quadball are.

Isla enjoys a stroll around King’s Park. Image: DC Thomson

But, even with the wind nipping at your face and frost coating the ground, it’s a stunning location – especially with Stirling Castle as the backdrop.

You can sit for ages, people-watching and chatting, becoming part of this hive of activity.

A wander around the park with a coffee from The Pavilion, gazing at all the fancy houses I can only dream of living in, never fails to boost my mood.

Hopefully one day I’ll have my own adorable spaniel that eagerly greets any passer-by.

Friars Street

Chosen by Stirling editor Alex Watson

You won’t struggle to find a pretty street lined with eye-catching historical architecture and independent businesses in Stirling city centre.

But, in my view, there’s something special about Friars Street.

I always find myself smiling as I walk up or down it, rain or shine – it’s definitely one of my ‘happy places’ in Stirling.

Some of my very favourite local shops call the street home, including record store Europa Music and its next door neighbour, cafe Unorthodox Roasters.

And, I don’t know about you, but I find it hard not to feel cheerful when I’ve got good music and good coffee readily available.

Europa Music has been on Friars Street since the mid-1990s. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

Friars Street is a food lover’s paradise, with Indian restaurant Rishi’s, Korean eatery Chicken Union, Mediterranean-inspired cafe Matto, and gourmet spot An Dárna all a stone’s throw from each other.

Maybe I shouldn’t be surprised that there’s something magical about Friars Street, since it’s where you’ll find the joyful Tinkerbells Emporium.

Dinner at An Dárna is something special. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

All the street’s traders I’ve met are kind and supportive of each other, whether they’ve been there three years or three decades.

But my final reason for this love letter to Friars Street has been in residence for more than a century: the impressive red-brick block of flats designed by Stirling architect John Allan.

Built in 1902, the four-storey block with balconies is unlike any other building I’ve ever seen – in Scotland or further afield.

John Allan was responsible for some of Stirling’s most eye-catching buildings. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

I’m a big fan of its sandstone panels, which carry the mottos “honor principle” and “do yer duty”.

The building is quirky, beautiful, and always brightens my day – just like the rest of Friars Street.

Old Town Cemetery

Chosen by Isla

The Old Town Cemetery is one place I keep returning to.

It’s beautiful and boasts the Martyrs Monument, the Star Pyramid, and so many fascinating stories.

Often, I’ll find myself hiking up the Old Town or via the Back Walk to perch on the big rock and watch the world go by.

There’s something incredibly peaceful about sitting in a place full of souls.

The Old Town Cemetery is full of history. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

I like to gaze out at the scenery that surrounds the cemetery and be content with the sounds of nature, murmurs of conversation and scuffles of feet as people explore.

Beyond that, the cemetery holds so many memories for me.

It’s the place I’ve brought every single family member that has been to visit me in Stirling, and where I’ve wandered with friends many times.

Old Town Cemetery Stirling
A walk through the Old Town Cemetery is well worth it. Image: Jose Miguel Sanchez/Shutterstock

We laughed when we stumbled across the Good Omens set, not realising what it was until we’d peered inside.

And we sat there together quietly, taking in so many long summer nights.

The Old Town Cemetery is a tranquil place – one that never fails to bring me a sense of calm.

Cambuskenneth Abbey

Chosen by Alex

Sometimes I go to green spaces in the middle of cities – parks or botanic gardens – and try to kid myself I’m relaxing in nature when, really, I can clearly hear cars zooming on a bypass miles away.

There’s no such problem at Cambuskenneth Abbey.

The first time I visited, I was being taken on a guided running tour of Stirling by Colin Sinclair.

We jogged down Ladysneuk Road, past modern bungalows, and the Abbey appeared up ahead. I know a big grin appeared on my face as soon as I saw it.

Approaching this spot feels a bit like time travel. The beautiful, historic Abbey, most of which dates back to the 1200s, is surrounded by grass and trees, stretching far and wide.

Cambuskenneth Abbey Stirling
Once home to monks, this abbey is now a tranquil spot in the city. Image: Marten_House/Shutterstock

Standing in front of it, you can see the River Forth winding its way past in one direction, and beautiful hills in the other.

And you can hear… nothing, really. The sounds of the city don’t reach Cambuskenneth. It’s so calm.

I’ve found reasons (and excuses) to go back several times now, and I always feel serene and relaxed, even after just spending a few minutes taking in the view.

The last time I was there, I spotted someone else sitting on a bench, having their own quiet, happy moment. So, I know I’m not alone in thinking this must be one of the happiest places in Stirling.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Conversation