Are these the happiest places to visit in Stirling?

Everyone has a local place that never fails to brighten their mood.

The Courier’s Stirling team have written about the places in Stirling that keep their spirits high.

Read on to find out if your favourite made the list – and let us know in the comments which spots in the city bring a smile to your face.

King’s Park

Chosen by Stirling reporter Isla Glen

No matter the weather, King’s Park always makes for a lovely walk.

It’s also rarely quiet, with runners whizzing past you, and dogs bounding over to say hello.

On a bright and sunny day, the park is filled with laughter and music.

You’ll see people picnicking, lounging in the sun or playing sports, all while confused locals wonder what the rules of quadball are.

But, even with the wind nipping at your face and frost coating the ground, it’s a stunning location – especially with Stirling Castle as the backdrop.

You can sit for ages, people-watching and chatting, becoming part of this hive of activity.

A wander around the park with a coffee from The Pavilion, gazing at all the fancy houses I can only dream of living in, never fails to boost my mood.

Hopefully one day I’ll have my own adorable spaniel that eagerly greets any passer-by.

Friars Street

Chosen by Stirling editor Alex Watson

You won’t struggle to find a pretty street lined with eye-catching historical architecture and independent businesses in Stirling city centre.

But, in my view, there’s something special about Friars Street.

I always find myself smiling as I walk up or down it, rain or shine – it’s definitely one of my ‘happy places’ in Stirling.

Some of my very favourite local shops call the street home, including record store Europa Music and its next door neighbour, cafe Unorthodox Roasters.

And, I don’t know about you, but I find it hard not to feel cheerful when I’ve got good music and good coffee readily available.

Friars Street is a food lover’s paradise, with Indian restaurant Rishi’s, Korean eatery Chicken Union, Mediterranean-inspired cafe Matto, and gourmet spot An Dárna all a stone’s throw from each other.

Maybe I shouldn’t be surprised that there’s something magical about Friars Street, since it’s where you’ll find the joyful Tinkerbells Emporium.

All the street’s traders I’ve met are kind and supportive of each other, whether they’ve been there three years or three decades.

But my final reason for this love letter to Friars Street has been in residence for more than a century: the impressive red-brick block of flats designed by Stirling architect John Allan.

Built in 1902, the four-storey block with balconies is unlike any other building I’ve ever seen – in Scotland or further afield.

I’m a big fan of its sandstone panels, which carry the mottos “honor principle” and “do yer duty”.

The building is quirky, beautiful, and always brightens my day – just like the rest of Friars Street.

Old Town Cemetery

Chosen by Isla

The Old Town Cemetery is one place I keep returning to.

It’s beautiful and boasts the Martyrs Monument, the Star Pyramid, and so many fascinating stories.

Often, I’ll find myself hiking up the Old Town or via the Back Walk to perch on the big rock and watch the world go by.

There’s something incredibly peaceful about sitting in a place full of souls.

I like to gaze out at the scenery that surrounds the cemetery and be content with the sounds of nature, murmurs of conversation and scuffles of feet as people explore.

Beyond that, the cemetery holds so many memories for me.

It’s the place I’ve brought every single family member that has been to visit me in Stirling, and where I’ve wandered with friends many times.

We laughed when we stumbled across the Good Omens set, not realising what it was until we’d peered inside.

And we sat there together quietly, taking in so many long summer nights.

The Old Town Cemetery is a tranquil place – one that never fails to bring me a sense of calm.

Cambuskenneth Abbey

Chosen by Alex

Sometimes I go to green spaces in the middle of cities – parks or botanic gardens – and try to kid myself I’m relaxing in nature when, really, I can clearly hear cars zooming on a bypass miles away.

There’s no such problem at Cambuskenneth Abbey.

The first time I visited, I was being taken on a guided running tour of Stirling by Colin Sinclair.

We jogged down Ladysneuk Road, past modern bungalows, and the Abbey appeared up ahead. I know a big grin appeared on my face as soon as I saw it.

Approaching this spot feels a bit like time travel. The beautiful, historic Abbey, most of which dates back to the 1200s, is surrounded by grass and trees, stretching far and wide.

Standing in front of it, you can see the River Forth winding its way past in one direction, and beautiful hills in the other.

And you can hear… nothing, really. The sounds of the city don’t reach Cambuskenneth. It’s so calm.

I’ve found reasons (and excuses) to go back several times now, and I always feel serene and relaxed, even after just spending a few minutes taking in the view.

The last time I was there, I spotted someone else sitting on a bench, having their own quiet, happy moment. So, I know I’m not alone in thinking this must be one of the happiest places in Stirling.

