6 stylish St Andrews students talk us through their outfits

There’s an old adage that it’s not what you wear – it’s how you wear it.

And that certainly rings true in the stylish town of St Andrews, where students could literally make wellies look cool (I’ve seen it done).

We headed to the Fife town to find out what they were wearing.

Thaen Graham, 21, USA

What are you studying?

International Relations and German at St Andrews University.

What are you wearing?

The shoes are ON Tennis trainers – the Roger Federer line, the trousers are from Muji, the sweater is from Johnsons of Elgin. Underneath I am wearing a really amazing Cirque du Soleil t-shirt thrifted from Washington.

How would you describe your style?

Varied and flowing. And blue! Can I say blue?

Where do you like to shop?

Definitely Muji and also thrift shops.

Who is your style icon?

Controversially – Marc Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Elizabeth Holmes. They dress for power.

Marnie Scatchard, 20, England

What are you studying?

Geography at St Andrews University.

What are you wearing?

The white blouse is from Zara, the vest and jeans are from Urban Outfitters, the shoes are from Schuh and the glasses are from a vintage shop.

How would you describe your style?

It is lowkey old-fashioned. Pilgrim vibes.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, Brandy Melville and vintage shops.

Who is your style icon?

Taylor Russell. She’s an actress. She’s cool.

Zander Haramis, 19, Greece and Switzerland

What are you studying?

Maths and Philosophy at St Andrews University.

What are you wearing?

The trousers are from Uniqlo, the jacket is from a tailor in London, the hoodie is from a skate brand called Polar, the shoes are Nike and the bag is a Billingham camera bag.

How would you describe your style?

Unorganised and freestyle.

Where do you like to shop?

Uniqlo for the essentials and otherwise thrift shops.

Who is your style icon?

Alain Delon – a French actor from the 1960s.

Charlotte Weir, 21, USA

What are you studying?

International Relations and Arabic at St Andrews University.

What are you wearing?

The boots are from my mum, the scarf is from a friend, the top is a hand-me-down, the skirt is from Aritzia and the coat is from a shop in Venice.

How would you describe your style?

I like to wear items from different countries.

Where do you like to shop?

My mum’s closet.

Who is your style icon?

Edie Sedgwick (American actor-model) and Audrey Hepburn.

Freddie Greenwood, 23, England

What are you studying?

English Literature at St Andrews University.

What are you wearing?

The Nike jacket is from Depop, the trousers are from Urban Outfitters, and the trainers are Nike Airforce – I got them for my 18th birthday.

How would you describe your style?

I like to wear earthy colours and a combination of textures.

Where do you like to shop?

Mostly Depop.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one! I just know when I like something it’s a feeling. It starts with colours.

Daryl Lamb, 23

What are you studying?

Anthropology and Spanish at St Andrews University.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is secondhand from Barnardo’s, the shoes and jeans are from Depop and I made the bag myself!

How would you describe your style?

Secondhand. I am interested in sustainability.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops, Depop, Vinted and clothing swaps.

Who is your style icon?

My mum is my style icon. She wears patchwork dungarees. My friends once thought she was dressed up for Halloween but that was just a normal outfit for her.