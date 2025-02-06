6 stylish St Andrews students talk us through their outfits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

6 stylish St Andrews students talk us through their outfits

We headed to the Fife to see what the notoriously fashionable students were wearing.

Marnie Scatchard is studying Geography at St Andrews University. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Marnie Scatchard is studying Geography at St Andrews University. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

There’s an old adage that it’s not what you wear – it’s how you wear it.

And that certainly rings true in the stylish town of St Andrews, where students could literally make wellies look cool (I’ve seen it done).

We headed to the Fife town to find out what they were wearing.

Thaen Graham, 21, USA

Thaen Graham says his style is varied. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What are you studying?

International Relations and German at St Andrews University.

What are you wearing?

The shoes are ON Tennis trainers – the Roger Federer line, the trousers are from Muji, the sweater is from Johnsons of Elgin. Underneath I am wearing a really amazing Cirque du Soleil t-shirt thrifted from Washington.

How would you describe your style?

Varied and flowing. And blue! Can I say blue?

Where do you like to shop?

Definitely Muji and also thrift shops.

Who is your style icon?

Controversially – Marc Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Elizabeth Holmes. They dress for power.

Marnie Scatchard, 20, England

Marnie is a fan of Zara and Brandy Melville. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What are you studying?

Geography at St Andrews University.

What are you wearing?

The white blouse is from Zara, the vest and jeans are from Urban Outfitters, the shoes are from Schuh and the glasses are from a vintage shop.

How would you describe your style?

It is lowkey old-fashioned. Pilgrim vibes.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, Brandy Melville and vintage shops.

Who is your style icon?

Taylor Russell. She’s an actress. She’s cool.

Zander Haramis, 19, Greece and Switzerland

Zander Haramis likes to shop in Uniqlo. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What are you studying?

Maths and Philosophy at St Andrews University.

What are you wearing?

The trousers are from Uniqlo, the jacket is from a tailor in London, the hoodie is from a skate brand called Polar, the shoes are Nike and the bag is a Billingham camera bag.

How would you describe your style?

Unorganised and freestyle.

Where do you like to shop?

Uniqlo for the essentials and otherwise thrift shops.

Who is your style icon?

Alain Delon – a French actor from the 1960s.

Charlotte Weir, 21, USA

Charlotte Weir often wears her mum’s clothes. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What are you studying?

International Relations and Arabic at St Andrews University.

What are you wearing?

The boots are from my mum, the scarf is from a friend, the top is a hand-me-down, the skirt is from Aritzia and the coat is from a shop in Venice.

How would you describe your style?

I like to wear items from different countries.

Where do you like to shop?

My mum’s closet.

Who is your style icon?

Edie Sedgwick (American actor-model) and Audrey Hepburn.

Freddie Greenwood, 23, England

Freddie Greenwood gravitates towards earthy colours. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What are you studying?

English Literature at St Andrews University.

What are you wearing?

The Nike jacket is from Depop, the trousers are from Urban Outfitters, and the trainers are Nike Airforce – I got them for my 18th birthday.

How would you describe your style?

I like to wear earthy colours and a combination of textures.

Where do you like to shop?

Mostly Depop.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one! I just know when I like something it’s a feeling. It starts with colours.

Daryl Lamb, 23

Daryl Lamb likes to dress sustainably. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What are you studying?

Anthropology and Spanish at St Andrews University.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is secondhand from Barnardo’s, the shoes and jeans are from Depop and I made the bag myself!

How would you describe your style?

Secondhand. I am interested in sustainability.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops, Depop, Vinted and clothing swaps.

Who is your style icon?

My mum is my style icon. She wears patchwork dungarees. My friends once thought she was dressed up for Halloween but that was just a normal outfit for her.

More from Lifestyle

Swilcan Townhouse in St Andrews will offer incredible views of the Old Course. Image: Knight Frank
First look inside St Andrews home with 'best view in golf' for sale at…
The Whitehall Crescent flat is on the market. Image: Verdala
Dundee flat with views of Waterfront and Caird Hall for sale
Dundee sisters Sheryl Fraser and Amanda Shirkey have lost 12 stones in weight between them since September 2023.
How sibling support helped Dundee sisters lose 12 stone
Tanglewood is a new home on Elie House Estate. Image: Rettie.
Stunning new home near Elie is solid stone and 'built to last hundreds of…
Post Thumbnail
We want you to help us crown The Courier Food and Drink Awards Rising…
Easter Glassie House in Fife. Image: Rettie
Spectacular rural Fife home with beautiful countryside views for sale
The judges begin their deliberations.
Finalists revealed for The Courier Food and Drink Awards in partnership with Barnetts Dundee
Rachel with a pizza baguette at Doner Angelina Street Food Truck in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Young couple bring 2ft-long pizzas and 'bangin' fresh kebabs to Dunfermline
The Dundee West End home is luxurious inside. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
Dundee West End home with 'luxurious' interior and views of River Tay on sale…
Woodville, in Parklands of Murroes in Angus, has hit the market. Image: Rettie St Andrews
Luxurious 6-bed country house near Broughty Ferry hits the market for £1.795m

Conversation