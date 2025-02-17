Why this Dundee mum takes casts from the hands of dead and dying people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why this Dundee mum takes casts from the hands of dead and dying people

Lucy Milne sees her work at Lumilo Casting Studio as a legacy.

Lucy Milne works on a cast in Lumilo Casting Studio
Working on one of her precious artworks. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

When Lucy Milne presents her artwork to bereaved families she often receives the tightest of hugs of her life.

She makes sculptures cast from the hands of dead and dying people as a last reminder for their loved ones.

Her work takes her to funeral homes and to hospices in people’s final hours.

And while she usually casts the hands of elderly people it can sometimes by the tiny hands or faces or babies or children.

Lucy, 36, says: “I feel like what I am doing is almost like a legacy.”

When the artist and mum-of-four opened Lumilo Casting Studio four years ago, she did all sorts of casts. Couples holding hands, babies’ feet, even busts and bums.

Lumilo Casting Studio is so busy that Lucy has recently brought Meggan Foulis (left) on board. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

But she now focuses on memorials and is so busy she has drafted in a second artist, Meggan Foulis, as her business partner.

She says: “When I first went into this job I never thought in a million years I’d be going to funeral homes.”

From computer games to body casting

But Lucy feels incredibly honoured to be invited into people’s final moments to create something so special.

Lucy used to work in the computer games industry but did a career u-turn during maternity leave.

She explains: “When I became a mum I found that what I appreciated in art was the sentimental side of it.

Lucy (right) and Meggan transform casts into memorial artworks at Lumilo Casting Studio. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“One day I was online and a photograph came up of a hand-casting. I had never seen anything like it and my first instinct was to look into getting that done for my family.

“When I did they had training courses and it was absolutely what I wanted to do.”

Lucy trained in Edinburgh and three years later opened her studio.

She would post pictures and the stories behind her casts on social media.

End-of-life casting captured attention

And it was one of her first end-of-life castings that really gained traction.

Lucy had been so moved to read of a teenage girl who was dying of cancer that she had offered her services to her family.

She also now works with a charity, Carlo and Marti’s Fund, who contribute towards casts for those who have lost babies.

This work, she says, is so important to the families who commission it that she has decided to make it her core business.

Lucy: ‘When the family come to collect the piece, I can’t describe how amazing that feels’. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

She says: “There’s very little notice when those casts are needed. I might get a call in the morning saying someone is in their final hours can you come and do a cast? So I have to drop everything and do that.”

Lucy uses the same material, alginate, as dentists use to make a mould of the body part. She then uses this to create her artwork in her studio in Strathmartine Road.

“When the family come to the collect the piece, I can’t describe how amazing that feels,” Lucy says. “I’ve never had hugs that tight in my life.

Lucy has been told by mums who have lost babies that they kiss their face casts goodnight and include them in family photos.

She says: “I’m doing something I love, creating, and in that process I’m affecting someone’s grief process for the rest of their life.

“Every day they will be reminded of something special you did for them.”

