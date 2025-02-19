Did Montrave Estate’s £46 ‘sauna ritual’ leave me rejuvenated?

Saunas are having a moment in Scotland. Once a rarity outside of high-end spas and leisure centres, they’re now popping up in some of the most unexpected places – from remote beaches to woodland retreats.

In St Andrews alone, two new saunas have recently opened, and in the rolling countryside of Fife, Montrave Estate has introduced its own take on the sauna experience.

As Scotland rediscovers its love for sauna, the uncovering of an ancient steam house on on Orkney suggests that communal sweat rituals were once part of life in Scotland, just as they still are in Nordic and Baltic cultures.

I went along to experience a modern version of this practise at Montrave Estate in Fife, where Yogi Oils founder Katrino led a sauna ceremony that turned a simple steam session into a transformative ritual of renewal, self-care, and connection to nature.

Where is Montrave Estate?

Montrave Estate, just outside Craigrothie near Cupar, is a picture-perfect setting for an immersive wellness experience.

The estate owners Airin and Nick Gilmour have built a natural swimming pool alongside a beautiful wooden sauna, creating an idyllic retreat.

As we arrived for the two-hour session, Katrino gathered us together and explained the flow of the ceremony.

Rather than a simple sauna-and-swim routine, this experience would incorporate guided rituals designed to stimulate the lymphatic system, awaken the senses, and encourage a deeper connection with both body and mind.

We would use natural exfoliants, essential oils, and sauna whisks, taking inspiration from traditional Russian, Finnish, and even ancient Scottish steam rituals.

Settling into the heat

Stepping into the sauna, I felt the enveloping warmth sink into my bones, a welcome contrast to the February chill outside.

We sat in silence, adjusting to the heat, allowing our bodies to relax before the ceremony truly began.

The scent of essential oils filled the air as Katrino introduced her bespoke blends, each chosen for their therapeutic properties.

One of the most unique aspects of the ceremony was the use of oak sauna whisks, known as ‘vihta’ in Finnish tradition.

The power of the sauna whisks

After soaking in cool, fragrant water infused with essential oils, the whisks were used in rhythmic strikes on key points of the body – above the collarbone, on the lower back, behind the knees, and in the armpits – stimulating circulation and the lymphatic system.

Despite the loud cracking sound of the branches, the sensation was surprisingly gentle and deeply refreshing, with the contrast of cool water and heated skin creating an exhilarating effect.

Aromatherapy in action

Katrino’s passion for plants was evident as she explained her carefully selected oils for the sauna stones.

Each time she poured a new blend over the rocks, a wave of heat carried the scent through the space, filling our lungs and minds with a new sensory experience.

The most powerful moment came when she added peppermint menthol crystals to an already potent eucalyptus and peppermint blend.

The intense wave of freshness instantly cleared my sinuses, sharpened my senses, and fired up my entire system.

The icy plunge

Between sauna sessions, we stepped outside into the crisp air, preparing for the plunge into the estate’s natural pool.

The pool was breathtakingly cold, really clean and clear, but also feels natural.

Some women waded in gradually, splashing cool water over their limbs; others, like me (I can’t resist a challenge), took the plunge, diving straight into the deep section off the deck.

Natural beauty rituals

As the ceremony continued, we took time to nourish our skin with completely natural treatments crafted by Katrino.

First, we applied an exfoliating face mask made of honey and clay, feeling the rich, earthy texture as it cleansed and softened our skin.

Then, a body scrub, infused with essential oils, worked its magic on our freshly steamed pores.

We rinsed off using buckets of cool water. The combination of heat, cold, and natural skincare left my skin glowing and my body buzzing with energy.

A moment of reflection

Throughout the experience, Katrino guided us in moments of reflection and breathwork.

One hand on the heart, the other on the stomach, we inhaled deeply, letting go of winter’s heaviness and setting intentions for the season ahead.

This wasn’t just about physical rejuvenation – it was a moment to acknowledge where we had been, what we wanted to leave behind, and what we were ready to embrace.

Unlike the ‘heat and dip’ approach we are familiar with, Katrino’s ceremony introduced a richer, more mindful use of the sauna, drawing from ancient traditions to create a holistic healing experience.

A new way to enjoy saunas

There’s something profoundly nourishing about reintroducing ceremony and intention into wellness practices, rather than just chasing the next health trend.

As for Montrave Estate, this hidden gem offers more than just a sauna.

Their natural pool, self-catering pods, and upcoming wellness retreats – including a planned yoga and sauna retreat in September – make it a destination worth watching.

Even as I left, my body still tingling from the heat-and-cold contrast, I knew this was something I wanted to make a regular part of my life.

And the £46 price felt like a bargain for such a transformative experience.