What do Courier readers think about banning dogs from cafes?

When it comes to the concept of dogs in Dundee’s cafes, Courier readers are split.

Dozens reacted after we ran an article on February 10 asking whether pet pooches should be banned from the city’s eateries.

The story included an interview with Barry Thomson, managing director of Pacamara, who spoke of his difficult decision to ban dogs from the Perth Road café in July 2023.

It went on to share the views of plenty who would back a ban on dogs in all eating establishments – including those with allergies, fears and hygiene concerns.

Our story also represented the views of people who love taking their dogs into cafes.

These included Alison Brant, who is frequently accompanied by her miniature Schnauzer Rudi when she heads out for coffee.

We put a poll to readers asking if dogs should be banned from cafes the city and the result (at the time of writing) showed 214 votes in favour of the ban and 202 against.

Readers also took to The Courier’s comments section – and to social media – to express their views.

‘I want to enjoy coffee in a clean space’

One, named Paul, said: “I certainly don’t want to sit on a seat that a dog’s been on, not only because of filthy paws and backsides but the hair they shed.

“I want to enjoy my cup of coffee in a clean space. The smell from wet dogs is horrible.

“If you have a large cafe and can separate them, fine, but small cafes don’t have that luxury.

“I struggle to find somewhere in the Ferry now I can frequent.”

Another, who goes by the name of Frappeexpert, said: “Absolutely ban them. What is this fashion anyway?

“It’s ridiculous that staff in cafes now need to look out for dogs as well as people (who can be badly behaved enough) in order to do their job and keep people safe.

“I like dogs but I don’t want them sniffing at me or my child while we eat.

“Plus people have asthma and can’t be around them without having an attack, such as my father.”

‘Would never dream of taking dogs to cafes’

DD2er added: “Had dogs for 30 years. Would never dream of taking them to cafes or restaurants.

“Height of selfishness to bring your wet smelly dug in to a place serving food. Sit outside if you want a post-walk coffee with your canine companion.”

Auch Awa, described as a ‘dog lover’, said: “Yes, they should be banned for the simple reason that many people feel uncomfortable around dogs.

“Too many dog owners think that everybody loves dog. They don’t.”

‘I always take my dog’

However, Daley believes dogs should be allowed in. “I always take my dog where it is welcome,” he said.

“We make sure he has the chance to cock his leg before we go in to a cafe and he is well behaved.

“Having said that we have to sit near people who are loud, rude, scruffy, unclean, selfish and their children are badly behaved whilst my dog sits quietly watching them.”

Another reader in favour of dogs in cafes included Ila.

“I have a cocker-sized dog, and love taking her to cafes. She is well behaved, and is kept on a very short lead, and sits under the table.

“Most of the time the staff don’t even know she’s there.”

Both sides of the story

However Ila said she could see both sides of the story: “I can see why cafes think about banning dogs, as the small minority allow them to sit on seats.

“It spoils it for us who do want to be respectful.”

Suz is against a ban on dogs in cafes. “Although I no longer have my dog, finding places that took him was great,” she said.

“It’s only a small minority that spoil it for the rest. And at least the majority are better behaved than a bunch of kids, screeching and squealing.”

Liz said: “Why should we all be banned due to a few irresponsible owners? It is nice if you have been out for a walk and able to have a cuppa in a cafe.

“I believe there should be designated areas for dogs indoors.”

Gilliver Janus said it was “interesting” to hear both sides of the argument and added: “Love the four barks and you’re out rule.”

‘Gosh no, don’t ban dogs’

On Facebook, Steph A Rea said she was firmly against a ban.

“The humans in such places are often less clean than the dogs, and children especially are problematic for germ spreading,” she said.

“Even if I didn’t have my dog with me, I’d choose one that was dog-friendly as it brightens up the day to see contented pups with their guardians.”

Liz Wood said: “Children with colds and germs and snotty sticky hands screaming and racing around is far worse than a sandy dog.”

Amanda Dunlop said: “Gosh no, don’t ban dogs – they are part of so many families and deserve to be out in eateries with their owners. Obviously well-behaved pooches.”

What about etiquette?

Meanwhile, Lynne Miller called for more transparent rules about etiquette in cafes.

She said: “Costa Ethiebeaton has just started allowing dogs and has a sign on their door asking for dogs to be kept off upholstery/not to lick crockery.

“That shouldn’t need to be said but still dog owners are allowing their dogs up on the seats.

“You wouldn’t let your kids stand on sofas/tables so why let your dog?

“I love taking my well-behaved dog out with me but I wouldn’t take him in soaking wet, covered in mud or sand and certainly wouldn’t allow him up on seats.

“Basic common sense which people seem to be missing sadly.”

And McMillan RpmRosie – who takes her dog out to lunch with her – pointed out that if people don’t like dogs, or are allergic, that “surely they can choose a different cafe.”

Echoing her views, Kayleigh Davidson said: “If it’s a dog-friendly place and you have ‘concerns’ about hygiene or dog licking habits, it’s quite simple.

“Don’t eat there – find a non-dog-friendly place.”