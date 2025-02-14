22 photos as Perthshire flower seller shows ‘epic’ Valentine’s Day roses journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
22 photos as Perthshire flower seller shows ‘epic’ Valentine’s Day roses journey

Thousands of red roses are gifted across Perthshire on Valentine's Day. The journey from flower farm to loved one is a long one, discovers Gayle Ritchie. 

Jodi Gray surrounded by hundreds of Valentine's Day roses at her luxury florist, Bloom, on Dundee's Strathmartine Road.
Jodi Gray surrounded by hundreds of Valentine's Day roses at her luxury florist, Bloom, on Dundee's Strathmartine Road. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson.
By Kim Cessford and Gayle Ritchie

The gift of a red rose – or a bouquet of red roses – is a timeless Valentine’s Day tradition.

But have you ever wondered about the journey these romantic blooms take to reach your loved one’s doorstep?

Perthshire flower wholesaler J van Vliet Zwetsloot operates a huge distribution centre in Kinrossie – and starts gearing up for the Valentine’s bonanza a YEAR in advance.

Boxes of flowers arrive at the warehouse the weekend before Valentine’s Day. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Assistant general manager Scott McKimmie explains how he and his staff prepare for one of their busiest days of the year.

He says the Dutch company, which has 15 cash and carries in the UK, has distributed more than 200,000 red roses to florists ahead of Valentine’s.

J Van Vliet assistant general manager Scott McKimmie and Colin Smith at work in the warehouse. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Scott says Friday is traditionally a “really good Valentine’s” for shops.

“If guys don’t buy roses on a Friday they get their heads nipped all weekend!” he laughs.

“There can be quite a lot of peer pressure. It might be folk chatting in offices about how their husbands or boyfriends have given them roses.

“They’ll be on the phone to their other halves, saying: ‘She got roses! Where are mine?”

Rose flower stems arrive via airports including Glasgow and Heathrow. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Scott says there’s a year’s planning – and a lot of blood, sweat and tears – to make Valentine’s dreams come true.

It’s one of the biggest days of the year for the company, alongside Mother’s Day and Christmas.

Richard Allwood busy at work in the warehouse. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson.

“We buy roses the day after Valentine’s the year before,” says Scott.

“We give farms a pre-order a year in advance – we rely on them to do a good job.”

He insists on buying only the very best flowers.

David Ferrier and Thomas Scigany trim the newly arrived roses and give the stems a drink of water. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“We only buy premium roses that look fantastic, are great quality, and guaranteed to last a minimum of a week, depending on how you look after them,” he says.

“If you want a Ford, you pay for a Ford. If you want a Ferrari you pay for a Ferrari. We’ll sell you a Ferrari, essentially.”

Boxes of pretty coloured roses in the warehouse. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

And while about 80% of the roses are red, Scott says they stock a mix of colours, including pink and purple.

The Kinrossie-based wholesaler buys its roses from South America, where the majority of the world’s roses are grown.

The cash and carry warehouse is always well stocked. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

These regions – around 5,000 miles as the crow flies from Perth – offer the ideal climate and conditions for cultivating these delicate flowers year-round.

“They’re grown in tunnels in Ecuador and Colombia,” explains Scott.

Some of the latest batch of roses to arrive at the cash and carry warehouse. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“Growing roses at such high altitude allows them to receive intense natural sunlight, year-round, increasing our production cycle and producing high-quality roses.

“Essentially, we get a bigger, longer-lasting flower. The quality is second to none.”

Vans are loaded ready for deliveries to florists. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

He adds that it’s cheaper to buy from South America than Europe, with various taxes and rocketing costs of oil to heat glasshouses in the likes of Holland.

Time is of the essence in the cut flower industry, where freshness is paramount.

Maison Guyan carries a box of roses into a van. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Within hours of being picked in South America, the roses are checked for quality and size at the pack house.

They are then packed into refrigerated trucks and transported to the airport ready to fly directly to the UK.

Roses on trolleys ready for dispatch. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

When they arrive here, they undergo a series of rigorous sanitary checks at border control.

They’re then released to be transported by lorries to the Kinrossie warehouse, which is J van Vliet’s hub in Scotland.

Staff from the Aberdeen branch are operating from the Perthshire base since fire damage put their facility out of action. Here, Peter Beard loads his van for deliveries to florists in Aberdeen. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

From there, the company’s seven members of staff, working in a chilly, temperature-controlled 3C environment, get to work.

“It’s freezing, so we all wear thermals and woolie hats!” says Scott.

Peter Beard and Paul McBain load a van. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“We unpack everything, cut the roses, put them in water, check the quality again and let them revive.

“They’ve been travelling for two or three days. They sit in water for 48 hours so they spring back.

“From there we distribute them to cash and carries and flower shops all over Scotland and the UK.”

Work starts early to prepare flowers for delivery. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Most customers will buy from the firm’s web shop – as opposed to popping in for a look.

The roses are packed in 25 stems before being sent to florists, explains Scott.

Deliveries from the J Van Vliet warehouse in Kinrossie to florists in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“We don’t make any bouquets here,” he adds. “The florists do all the magic. We do the in-between bit.”

The final stage is when the roses arrive at their intended recipients, ready to melt hearts and stir emotions.

Thomas Scigany delivers the order for Forget Me Not florist shop on Strathmartine Road, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Scott, 40, reckons his company will distribute around 200,000 to 250,000 roses this year.

But he adds that it “depends how romantic folk are feeling!”

Thomas Scigany delivers the order for Flowers at Dawn in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Will he be gifting anyone flowers this year? Well of course!

“I always get some for my wife,” he says. “Last year she got 25 red roses.”

Flowers at Dawn owner, Susan Munro with her order of roses. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

What happens to any surplus flowers?

Scott hopes there won’t be any, but if there are, they’re given to places like care homes rather than binning them.

Roses looking beautiful in their boxes. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

His hope is that everyone will have a very happy – and loving – Valentine’s Day.

“There’s such a great buzz around the day,” he says.

Scott McKimmie keeps an eye on stock prices and places orders. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“It’s always been about flowers and chocolates – that will never change.

“And seeing people happy and smiling – with their big bouquets of red roses – makes it worth all the stress.”

Owner of Bloom, Jodi Gray happy with her delivery of roses handled by Thomas Scigany. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Conversation