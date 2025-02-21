Seven stylish Dunfermline shoppers show off their outfits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seven stylish Dunfermline shoppers show off their outfits

Is this Fife's most fashionable town?

Michael Brown likes to shop in Hugo Boss and Zara. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Michael Brown likes to shop in Hugo Boss and Zara. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

When in need of a little fashion inspiration, it’s always a good idea to look to those around us.

That’s why we headed to Dunfermline, where we found plenty of stylish shoppers happy to talk us through their outfits.

It begs the question… is this Fife’s most fashionable town?

Jane Mason, 67, Dunfermline

Jane Mason is a fan of both high street and designer brands. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired and I’m also a fitness coach.

What are you wearing?

The trousers are from Zara, the boots are UGGs, the raincoat is from Jigsaw, the handbag is from Pom Pom London, the jumper is from River Island and the beanie is from Primark.

How would you describe your style?

Casual chic.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, Mango, River Island, M&S, H&M, Cos and Arket.

Who is your style icon?

I get ideas from Grazia magazine – it has a good mix of high street and designer trends.

Kody McCallum, 19, Dunfermline

Kody McCallum loves to shop in Shein. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am a hairdresser in Dunfermline.

What are you wearing?

Literally all of it is from Primark.

How would you describe your style?

I change it up every day. One day I’ll be baggy. The next I’ll be more smart. I really like cheetah print right now.

Where do you like to shop?

I am a Shein gal. I also really like Zara. And Pretty Little Thing.

Who is your style icon?

Isabella, an influencer on TikTok– she is totally into 90s fashion.

Michael Brown, 37, Dunfermline

Michael Brown likes Liam Gallagher’s style. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am an off shore project engineer in Denmark.

What are you wearing?

The jumper is from Zara, the jacket is Barbour, the jeans are Hugo Boss and the boots are Dr. Martens.

How would you describe your style?

Oh god, I don’t know! Stylish and modern?

Where do you like to shop?

Zara and Hugo Boss mostly.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t really dress like him but I like Liam Gallagher’s style.

Michelle Straker, 38, Rosyth

Michelle Straker is a fan of New Look and River Island. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am a manager at Sky.

What are you wearing?

The hat is from Amazon, the jacket and jumper are from New Look, the leggings are from Asos and the trainers are New Balance.

How would you describe your style?

I try not to follow the herd – I like what I like.

Where do you like to shop?

Topshop and New Look. And I really like River Island – they have upped their game lately!

Who is your style icon?

Sophia Richie (American media personality and model).

Alan Ranstead, 58, Dunfermline

Alan Ranstead is a fan of 80s fashion. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am an inclusion assistant at Fife College.

What are you wearing?

The hat is from Amazon, the jacket is from H&M, the jeans are from M&S, the Chelsea boots are from Walk London, the jumper and bag is from Tesco and the scarf is from McNutt of Donegal.

How would you describe your style?

I dress like someone who was massively into fashion in the 80s, but is getting on a bit!

Where do you like to shop?

Mango, Cos, Ted Baker and outlets. And who doesn’t love TK Maxx?

Who is your style icon?

I love seeing young men break down gender norms with their clothing, like Timothee Chalamet and Harry Styles. I wouldn’t emulate it but I respect it.

Marilyn Mcconachie, 72, Dunfermline

Marilyn Mcconachie says her style is inspired by her friends. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing?

The trainers are Adidas Gazelles, the trousers are from M&S, the blouse is from French Connection, the scarf is from River Island, the coat is from Peacocks and the bag is YSL.

How would you describe your style?

My style is smart casual.

Where do you like to shop?

House of Fraser, Zara, River Island, and Mango.

Who is your style icon?

Just my friends and people around me.

Kevin Moran, 34, Dunfermline

Kevin Moran describes his style as sporty and comfortable. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am a coaching development manager at Scottish Cycling.

What are you wearing?

The hat is from a sports shop in Barcelona, the jacket is North Face (I have had it for nine years), the cargo trousers are from Asos (I got them for Christmas), the boots are from Timberland and the backpack is Nike.

How would you describe your style?

All over the place! Sporty and comfortable.

Where do you like to shop?

Vinted, charity shops and Size.

Who is your style icon?

Adam Sandler. He is relaxed and he doesn’t care.

