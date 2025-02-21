Seven stylish Dunfermline shoppers show off their outfits

When in need of a little fashion inspiration, it’s always a good idea to look to those around us.

That’s why we headed to Dunfermline, where we found plenty of stylish shoppers happy to talk us through their outfits.

It begs the question… is this Fife’s most fashionable town?

Jane Mason, 67, Dunfermline

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired and I’m also a fitness coach.

What are you wearing?

The trousers are from Zara, the boots are UGGs, the raincoat is from Jigsaw, the handbag is from Pom Pom London, the jumper is from River Island and the beanie is from Primark.

How would you describe your style?

Casual chic.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, Mango, River Island, M&S, H&M, Cos and Arket.

Who is your style icon?

I get ideas from Grazia magazine – it has a good mix of high street and designer trends.

Kody McCallum, 19, Dunfermline

What do you do for a living?

I am a hairdresser in Dunfermline.

What are you wearing?

Literally all of it is from Primark.

How would you describe your style?

I change it up every day. One day I’ll be baggy. The next I’ll be more smart. I really like cheetah print right now.

Where do you like to shop?

I am a Shein gal. I also really like Zara. And Pretty Little Thing.

Who is your style icon?

Isabella, an influencer on TikTok– she is totally into 90s fashion.

Michael Brown, 37, Dunfermline

What do you do for a living?

I am an off shore project engineer in Denmark.

What are you wearing?

The jumper is from Zara, the jacket is Barbour, the jeans are Hugo Boss and the boots are Dr. Martens.

How would you describe your style?

Oh god, I don’t know! Stylish and modern?

Where do you like to shop?

Zara and Hugo Boss mostly.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t really dress like him but I like Liam Gallagher’s style.

Michelle Straker, 38, Rosyth

What do you do for a living?

I am a manager at Sky.

What are you wearing?

The hat is from Amazon, the jacket and jumper are from New Look, the leggings are from Asos and the trainers are New Balance.

How would you describe your style?

I try not to follow the herd – I like what I like.

Where do you like to shop?

Topshop and New Look. And I really like River Island – they have upped their game lately!

Who is your style icon?

Sophia Richie (American media personality and model).

Alan Ranstead, 58, Dunfermline

What do you do for a living?

I am an inclusion assistant at Fife College.

What are you wearing?

The hat is from Amazon, the jacket is from H&M, the jeans are from M&S, the Chelsea boots are from Walk London, the jumper and bag is from Tesco and the scarf is from McNutt of Donegal.

How would you describe your style?

I dress like someone who was massively into fashion in the 80s, but is getting on a bit!

Where do you like to shop?

Mango, Cos, Ted Baker and outlets. And who doesn’t love TK Maxx?

Who is your style icon?

I love seeing young men break down gender norms with their clothing, like Timothee Chalamet and Harry Styles. I wouldn’t emulate it but I respect it.

Marilyn Mcconachie, 72, Dunfermline

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing?

The trainers are Adidas Gazelles, the trousers are from M&S, the blouse is from French Connection, the scarf is from River Island, the coat is from Peacocks and the bag is YSL.

How would you describe your style?

My style is smart casual.

Where do you like to shop?

House of Fraser, Zara, River Island, and Mango.

Who is your style icon?

Just my friends and people around me.

Kevin Moran, 34, Dunfermline

What do you do for a living?

I am a coaching development manager at Scottish Cycling.

What are you wearing?

The hat is from a sports shop in Barcelona, the jacket is North Face (I have had it for nine years), the cargo trousers are from Asos (I got them for Christmas), the boots are from Timberland and the backpack is Nike.

How would you describe your style?

All over the place! Sporty and comfortable.

Where do you like to shop?

Vinted, charity shops and Size.

Who is your style icon?

Adam Sandler. He is relaxed and he doesn’t care.