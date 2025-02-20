6 of the best bars and pubs in Dunfermline

From modern bars offering creative cocktails to sports bars and traditional pubs offering live music sessions, there is something for everyone to enjoy in Dunfermline.

I have been a regular visitor to Scotland’s newest city over the years – watching the latest movie release at the Odeon Cinema, enjoying a coffee at the Abbot House or indulging in some shopping along the High Street.

But recently I headed along to the ‘Auld Grey Toun’ to check out some of the top bars and pubs.

I was keen to learn: Which bars offer the best cocktails, which pubs are dog-friendly and which ones have been here the longest?

The East Port Bar – one for sports fans

My first stop was The East Port Bar, one of oldest pubs in the town.

The bar was busy with locals and one of them I chatted to was Alan Marshall.

“I like the atmosphere, especially at the weekends,” he says.

“There are a lot of regulars who come here and it’s a really friendly pub.

“I like watching the live sport on the screens and mainly watch the football.”

Every Thursday evening there is a pub quiz with live music every Saturday.

There is a wide and varied selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks on offer including cask ales and cocktails.

The East Port Bar is also dog-friendly.

Award-winning loos at the Guildhall & Linen Exchange

The next pub on my list is the Guildhall & Linen Exchange on the High Street.

I sat down with pub manager Michele Park and shift manager Jenny Cuthbert.

Michele tells me the Wetherspoon’s pub has been welcoming customers since 2012.

I like the fact you can get a bite to eat all day here.

And there are plenty of drinks to sample including beers, spirits, cocktail pitchers and a big selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks.

I was also impressed to discover that the Guildhall & Linen Exchange scooped a Loo of The Year award last year. It was awarded a platinum plus grading by inspectors.

“It is one of the weirdest compliments, ” Jenny says.

“But it is also one of the nicest – as we do take pride in our toilets, keeping them clean!”

The pub is also a favourite haunt of regulars Gavin Archer, Robert Flynn and Kevin Green.

They told me they enjoy meeting up here for a few drinks and that it is a very friendly pub.

Gothic charm at The Creepy Wee Pub

My visit to Dunfermline wouldn’t be complete without a visit to one of my favourite haunts – The Creepy Wee Pub.

It’s a wee hidden gem in the historic Kirkgate, close to Dunfermline Abbey.

I like the fact you can find a cosy spot for a quiet drink during the day.

But you can also soak up the party atmosphere here at weekends when it gets really busy with revellers.

I love the spooky theme with the dark, gothic decor (complete with a skeleton lurking at the back).

And there are also creepy, colourful venom cocktails to sample.

The Creepy Wee Pub also offers an open mic night every Wednesday with live music at weekends.

Creative cocktails at The Haberdashery Bistro

If you are looking a modern pub offering homecooked meals and creative cocktails, look no further than The Haberdashery Bistro.

I popped in and had a chat with the lovely owner, Chloe Wright.

And while I was there she made me one of her delicious signature cocktails to try.

She made me Plump Up The Jam, which featured plum liqueur, Campari, Sweet Vermouth, Earl Grey Syrup, Lemon Juice and foamer.

I loved the fact that Chloe served it up in a China tea cup and saucer (which was her great-grandma’s) and, I have to say, it was really tasty.

As well as cocktails, the bistro also serves up three-course dinners; Sunday roasts and does theme evenings like steak and tapas nights.

And it is dog-friendly, too!

The Commercial Inn – cask ale specialist

When I popped into The Commercial Inn I was greeted by the smiling face of publican Andrew Black.

Andrew, who became publican in 2019, tells me the pub specialises in cask ale.

It is also an award winner – winning Fife CAMRA (Kingdom of Fife Campaign for Real Ale) Pub of the Year for real ale four times since 2008.

I asked Andrew what it is that brings locals to The Commercial Inn?

“It is a real community pub and we like to look after our customers when they come here.

“Our unique selling point is also our real ales – we try to keep our standards really high.”

One of the pub regulars says: “This is the best pub in Dunfermline – I have been coming here for over 30 years.

“It’s got a great atmosphere and everyone is really friendly.”

The pub also runs a quiz and live music on Sunday afternoons.

The Old Inn – Dunfermline’s oldest pub

My tour of Dunfermline bars wouldn’t be complete without a visit to the oldest pub in the city – The Old Inn in the Kirkgate.

Pub manager Richy Cochrane tells me there has been a pub on this site since the 1600s.

The Old Inn was originally set up as a coaching inn offering drinks, rest and food to travelling traders.

“Locals come to the Old Inn because it is a proper pub,” he says.

“It also has strong ties to Dunfermline’s past.

“In the corner over there is where the first meeting was held of Dunfermline football and cricket club.

“A few years later the cricket club decided to go elsewhere.

“But the Pars (Dunfermline Athletic Football Club) continued and that is what we have today at East End Park.”

In that corner – where the club’s first committee meeting took place – the walls are adorned with various old black and white Dunfermline Athletic photos.

Here, I chatted to Old Inn regulars Mike Dignan and Craig McTaggart.

Craig says: “It’s a really good pub and I like the pics up here of all the old players.”

Mike continues: “When I go up the town I will always come in here.

“It has a really good atmosphere and I like old pubs like this – it is what I would call a proper pub.”

He adds: “It also does music and has DJs as well so there is something for everyone.”