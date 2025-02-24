Volunteer Ken ‘the Man from Maggie’s’ keeps Dundee cancer support centre ticking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Volunteer Ken ‘the Man from Maggie’s’ keeps Dundee cancer support centre ticking

Ken Bray supports Maggie's by taking props to events and collecting donation tins and buckets on behalf of the much-loved charity.

Image shows: Maggie's Centre Dundee volunteer Ken Bray. Ken is sitting on a grass bank outside the Maggie's Centre building. He is resting his hands on his knees and has a warm smile. He has white hair and beard and black glasses.
Maggie's Centre volunteer Ken Bray goes above and beyond in his work for the Dundee cancer support charity. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Nora McElhone

Dunkeld native Ken Bray is never happier than when he is among his fellow volunteers and the team of dedicated staff at Maggie’s Dundee.

When he’s not halfway up a Munro or looking for hazel branches to turn into beautiful walking sticks, Ken is on the road in his wee van helping to support Maggie’s Dundee.

Image shows: Maggie's volunteer Ken Bray standing outside the Dundee Maggie's Centre. Ken is wearing an orange Maggie's Dundee t-shirt and black trousers. He has white hair and beard and dark-rimmed glasses. He is smiling welcomingly.
Maggie’s Centre volunteer Ken Bray from Dunkeld. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

The 74-year-old was born and bred in Perthshire and still lives close to his brother in Dunkeld.

Ken worked for Royal Mail for almost 40 years before taking early retirement just over 14 years ago.

“I started as a postie and then became a driver, then a sorter.

“Then of course it got mechanised and quite a few of us there were a certain age and so we took the pension and ran!” he chuckles.

Answering the call to volunteer for the Maggie’s Penguin Parade

Not the sort to sit at home with his feet up, Ken heard the Maggie’s Centre in Dundee was looking for volunteers and answered the call.

Maggie’s Dundee is part of a network of centres across the UK offering expert care and support for people living with cancer and their families.

When he first got involved it was to help out with the Maggie’s Penguin Parade, the fundraising event that caught the imagination of people all over Tayside and Fife.

Image shows: a selection of the sculptures from the Maggie's Penguin Parade which Ken helped with in 2018.
Some of the colourful sculptures on the Maggie’s Penguin Parade. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“When that was finished, I stayed on to help with all sorts of jobs,” says Ken.

“There is Run the Runway at Dundee Airport and firewalking events which have been very successful fundraisers for the centre.”

Ken was more than happy to take on a marshalling role and let other people take on the fire-walking challenge, though.

“I was thinking to myself that I would be the one who would end up with a blister,” he laughs, clearly full of admiration for all the people who completed the walk over hot embers.

Image shows: Volunteer Ken Bray moving items from his black van to Maggie's Centre Dundee. Ken is wearing a bright orange Maggie's Dundee t-shirt and black trousers and is holding a cardboard box full of leaflets.
Ken unloads some flyers from his van as part of his role as a volunteer at Maggie’s Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“Then we realised that there wasn’t a very efficient system in place for collecting and returning Maggie’s charity collection cans.”

Ken took that on and has become well known all over Dundee and beyond as ‘the Maggie’s Man’ as he does his rounds collecting much-needed donations.

More recently, Ken and his van helped to transport models and other props for the Scotties By The Sea Trail.

A poignant connection to the support that Maggie’s Dundee offers

Ken says that he loves being part of the team at Maggie’s.

He said: “The staff and the volunteers all get on well and over the years we’ve just become friends, you know?”

“When I go around picking things up I think it’s good that people see a familiar face.”

Like many people, Ken’s life has been touched by cancer.

He recently lost his big sister.

“My sister Flora Douglas was 10 years older than me,” he explains.

“She struggled with cancer for some time but, particularly in the last 18 months, it got the better of her.”

Image shows: Maggie's volunteer Ken Bray. The picture is a close up head and shoulders shot of Ken who is wearing an orange Maggie's t-shirt and has white hair and a white beard and black-framed glasses.
Ken is a much-loved member of the Maggie’s team. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Losing his sister was a reminder to Ken that everyone will encounter cancer at some point in their lives.

“A lot of people don’t realise that Maggie’s is not just for the person with cancer.” he said.

“It is for their families as well.

“Maggie’s has got a team of cancer support specialists, psychologists and even benefits advisers.

“If I’m at an event sometimes just telling people about the support that is available can really ease the burden.”

Volunteering with Maggie’s Dundee

Ken would encourage anyone to support the work that Maggie’s Dundee does.

“They always need people to be ‘meet and greet’ volunteers,” he says.

“If you can spare a hour or two a week you could really make a difference to someone living with cancer.

“Dropping in and out of the centre as much as I do and you see people who come in regularly. You can really the benefit that they’re getting from Maggie’s.”

