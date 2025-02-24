What did I make of my Dundee tarot reading, as a spiritual sceptic?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What did I make of my Dundee tarot reading, as a spiritual sceptic?

As tarot reading and fortune telling continues to storm the online world, Rebecca swallows her cynicism to see what a real life session entails.

Dundee tarot reader Lyn Milton had some messages for Courier writer Rebecca. Image: Kim Cessforrd/DC Thomson.
Dundee tarot reader Lyn Milton had some messages for Courier writer Rebecca. Image: Kim Cessforrd/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

My eyes flit to the corner of my computer screen and I notice the time: 11:11am.

My first thought? “Make a wish!”

Swiftly followed by my second thought: “Get a grip.”

This is the internal battle I’ve had all my life when it comes to spiritual stuff, including so-called “angel numbers” like 1111, which is thought to be lucky.

Raised loosely Catholic then propelled into staunch atheism in my teens, religion and its associated spirituality has always felt quite hand-wavy to me.

Don’t get me wrong – I like a shiny rock as much as the next girl and have parted with cash for more than one attractive gemstone or clump of decorative quartz.

Crystals are often a part of spiritual practices like tarot. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

But spirit guides and psychic fortunes? Symbolic cards knowing the secrets of my future? That’s been too far for me to suspend my disbelief.

So I was using a crowbar to prop my sceptical mind open when I decided to have my tarot read, and see if there was any merit to this ancient art form that’s been exploding in the online world for several years now.

A woman (formerly) of science, I couldn’t go into a live reading without doing some prep work.

While researching places in Dundee to have my tarot read, I reached out to some local readers to get their perspectives.

Tarot reader Holly McNaughton is based in Pitlochry. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Some, like Pitlochry-based mum and tarot reader Holly McNaughton, tell me they approach the cards more like a form of therapy or self-help than fortune telling.

Feeling more at ease with this approach of structured self-reflection rather than mysticism, I booked a live, in-person reading (worth £35) with Dundee tarot reader and self-professed medium, Lyn Milton.

I tell her up front I’m sceptical, and she’s gracious enough to agree to read me anyway.

Why did I almost flee Dundee tarot reading?

Meeting Lyn at her Downfield home is disorienting from the get-go; mainly because I struggle to find the address.

After some aimless wandering in a car park, a door opens and Lyn appears, tiny and lively, leading me in.

After my flustered entrance, she makes sure I’m comfortable in her warm, glow-lit living room, where she conducts her readings.

I’m about as comfortable as you can be when a photographer’s camera is pointed at you and your future is quite literally on the table.

Rebecca having tarot read by Lyn Milton in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“I’ve been in the tarot business for 10 years, and you need to be careful,” Lyn warns. “There are a lot of charlatans.”

Lyn explains that hers is a different kind of tarot practice, that she’ll be drawing “from spirit” i.e. communing with the dead.

“The mediumship came through when I lost my parents,” she says matter-of-factly. “I lost my dad at 17 and my mum at 25, and then it just came through one day.

“I saw them standing in the alcove of my living room, in the flat where I was living at the time. They were very much young and in love.

“From then, I’ve just developed and nurtured that gift.”

Honestly, at this point, I have to fight my feet, because they’re ready to walk. I don’t do ghosts.

But I did not come this far to chicken out, so we proceed.

Is my granny in the room with us?

Lyn starts with a “mini reading”, asking me to shuffle her admittedly very beautiful tarot deck and pull six cards.

This, she says, will help her “to know if I’m not touching on what you’re looking for today”.

Hmm, OK.

Rebecca drawing her cards for the reading. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Instead of explaining the meaning of each card, Lyn takes a moment to assess them, then launches into her interpretation. A bold theatrical move if it’s not ‘real’, I have to grant.

“There’s been someone chaotic in your past, they took the wind out of you,” she pronounces. “A situation that was obsessive, engulfing.”

I try to keep my face neutral as my last properly messy breakup flashes to mind. Stay steeled, Rebecca. We’ve all been there.

Then things get interesting, when Lyn says: “You’ve been dealing with a lot of paperwork, haven’t you?”

I confess that no, I haven’t, but silently think that several people close to me are changing jobs and getting hitched.

Lyn considers the cards and consults ‘spirit’. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Next, Lyn tells me someone is coming through from spirit. “A woman… with a necklace?”

I draw a blank.

“Or beads?” Lyn offers.

A flash of a memory. My gran’s pretty rosary. She sees it cross my face.

“She’s telling me that she’ll be here to help you with your energy levels over the next little while.”

I’m trying to stay stoic, but I have to admit that this spooks me out a little. Gran was always feeding us, “for energy”.

Yeah, says the rational part of my brain, like every other Scottish granny.

Do the cards dictate our futures?

Next comes the main reading, for which I shuffle the luxurious, vibrant cards again. This time, I draw 12.

Loads of them are ‘major arcana’ cards or swords, which can mean a lot of action or conflict.

The year ahead, it would seem, is a big one.

I’m pleasantly surprised when Lyn assigns specific months of 2025 to certain events or cards, giving the whole thing a concreteness which seems counter-intuitive to me.

“In April, things are going to speed up. You’ll be taking a big leap of faith, and I see that paperwork card again,” she tells me.

“And then in May, I see you raising a glass; you’re celebrating.”

Rebecca’s cards included the classic ‘Fool’, as well as the Hangman and Ace of Cups. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

(Reader, May will bring my 30th birthday. Coincidence, or result of a cursory Google, or true sight? I’m torn.)

The rest of the reading goes along similar lines; vague enough that I’m not fully convinced that there’s something otherworldly going on, but specific enough that I feel unnerved.

Some of Lyn’s messages don’t make sense to me – she references an impish younger person from my childhood, like a younger sibling. I’m an only child and no one springs to mind.

She also pulls a card that’s traditionally associated with pregnancy. I certainly hope not, and my face clearly conveys this.

Lyn assures me it can also mean a rebirth, that we have the power to alter our courses.

I pick rebirth, please, universe.

My verdict on Dundee tarot reading?

Overall, my foray into tarot has been – can you hear my teeth gritting? – very worthwhile.

Not only is it fun (picking cards! pretty pictures! symbolism!), it’s been a great opportunity to slow down and look at the bigger picture of my life, instead of just surviving day to day.

Overall, I feel more like I’ve been to counselling and had my biases about my own life probed, rather than had my fortune told.

Dundee tarot reader Lyn Milton can read your cards and hint at what the past, present and future holds. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

And I can see how that considered approach would empower people to make big moves or have confidence in their decisions.

I have no plans to reinvent myself, or anything paperwork-y in the pipeline.

So I’m surprised to find myself thinking later: “Maybe I should.”

Maybe in some ways, tarot is a self-fulfilling prophecy. Time will tell.

Do I believe the cards are a psychic tool for divining the future? No.

But I have to admit, that when it comes to tarot, it’s more fun to be a believer than a sceptic.







