Murrayshall: the best of fine dining in Perthshire

Fine dining at Murrayshall is an experience you’ll want to have again and again. And with the country estate’s new luxurious facilities, you may find it hard to leave.

Nestled within 365 acres of stunning Perthshire countryside, Murrayshall offers an exceptional culinary experience in a stunning location.

This historic estate that traces its roots back to the 17th century has it all with elegant accommodation, a range of onsite activities and a championship golf course.

There’s been major additions of late too with new luxury pods and a planned multi-million pound development.

But at its heart is the award-winning Eòlas restaurant, where fine dining meets the best of Scotland’s seasonal produce.

With an innovative menu crafted by its highly skilled executive chef, Murrayshall has established itself as a must-visit destination in this beautiful part of Scotland.

Eòlas: A celebration of Scottish flavours

Eòlas (pronounced Olas) means “experience” in Gaelic and it is a fitting name for this two AA Rosette restaurant.

Named Best Boutique Hotel Restaurant in the UK in 2022, Eòlas has a simple mission – to offer the best modern Scottish cooking.

Every dish is designed to take guests on a journey through Scotland’s natural larder, featuring locally sourced ingredients from trusted suppliers.

From succulent Highland venison to fresh North Sea seafood, the menu is a reflection of the country’s diverse and rich produce.

Head chef Craig Jackson explained: “The new menu change moves forward with inspiration coming from the name Eòlas.

“We have again taken the finest local ingredients and this time engaging the front of house team to further enhance the experience.

“The service team now presents the scallops cooked in their shells by opening up the puff pastry, along with our famous souffles that are opened up at the table.”

For those looking for something more informal, there is Cairns restaurant where you can choose from a varied menu of favourites such as grills, curries, burgers and fish and chips.

You can also enjoy a roaring fire and a tipple in the intimate Barossa bar, where there’s a huge range of whiskies, gins and classic cocktails.

In the summer months, the Courtyard is a beautiful place to dine while drinking in the stunning Perthshire views.

5 star pods at Murrayshall

One of the most exciting developments at Murrayshall is the addition of 22 new pods that offer a unique and environmentally-friendly sanctuary for guests.

Designed and engineered by Scottish firm, Armadilla, the custom-built units blend seclusion with 5 star luxury. They offer super king-sized beds, underfloor heating and a private jacuzzi, making your break the ultimate in relaxation. Guests can also use convenient in table charging and a speaker system that can link to your music playlist.

Prices start at £250 per night with one-bedroom options that are perfect for romantic getaways and two-bedroom units for larger groups available.

Championship golf

Murrayshall has two parkland golf courses that will test and delight players of all levels.

The Championship course is ranked No.34 by the National Club Golfer’s Top 100 UK & Ireland Golf Resorts. The same group positioned the course No.11 in Scotland.

The Championship Murrayshall course has hosted many national events. Major investment has modernised the course, creating a US parkland-style set up.

The Lynedoch Course is a beautiful 10-hole layout that is ideal for juniors or those looking to fit in a quick round.

Sharpening your skills is easy too, with a large driving range and plans afoot for a Golf Academy with 17 bays, two teaching academy bays and a new pro shop.

Enjoy some thrills and spills then relax and unwind

For those looking for some adventure, Murrayshall has you covered. Thrillseekers can enjoy everything from quad biking and off-roading to canyoning, gorge walking, rafting and tubing. You can also try your hand at axe throwing or archery, and there’s even bungee jumping and zip lining on offer to really get the adrenaline pumping.

If you want to bring your heart rate back down then the luxurious spa has relaxing treatments including facials, deep tissue and hot stones massage.

Just recently Murrayshall secured planning approval for a new 27,000sq ft spa and leisure complex. The newly approved leisure facilities will feature a state-of-the-art gym and swimming pools, while 25 new luxury lodges are also included in the plans. The new spa is set for completion in the summer of 2026.

For fine dining, luxury and relaxation in Perthshire, you can’t beat Murrayshall Country Estate and Golf Club.