11 surprising items you can borrow from Stirling’s Library of Things

How much money have you wasted on items you used once or twice and then never again?

Maybe it was an exercise bike, or a tent, or the equipment you needed for a new hobby that just didn’t end up holding your interest.

Now, imagine you could borrow that expensive item for a small fee before committing to buying one of your own.

If you live in Stirling, you probably can.

The intriguingly named Stirling Library of Things is based at charity Stirling Reuse Hub on Springkerse Industrial Estate, and it does what it says on the tin.

Instead of borrowing books, members can browse the huge collection of “things” on offer, from tools to household items and sports kit, and take home what they like for an agreed period of time.

They can even request for things to be added to the library, if what they need isn’t already there.

An annual membership costs £9.95, and many of the items in the library can be borrowed at no extra cost.

Ann Marie Sinclair, Library of Things coordinator, said: “The average drill is only used for 10 minutes in its lifetime.

“If that’s the case for drills, just think what else we buy that we never use.

“The main ethos for our library is to help people to save money, save space, and save waste.”

Here are 11 of the most delightfully surprising items you can borrow from Stirling’s Library of Things.

1. Apple press

Maybe you’ve got a lot of apples lying around and want to find a good use for them.

Or perhaps you’ve always wanted to have a go at making your own apple juice or cider.

Either way, there’s a 20-litre fruit press in the Library of Things with your name on it.

Made of wood and metal, it’s bulky and weighs 38 kilograms, so make sure to bring someone strong along to help you carry it home.

Borrowing fee: Free

Average price to buy: £90-£400

2. Inflatable fishing kayak

Fishing fans and keen kayakers can borrow a Sevylor Fish Hunter 1 inflatable fishing boat that can carry a load of up to 150kg.

It comes with a pump, pressure gauge and paddle, and the library also lends out life jackets and wetsuits in various sizes.

Borrowing fee: £10 per day

Average price to buy: £70-£200

3. Paddle board package

Continuing the water adventure theme, there are three paddle board packages on offer, with everything required for one person to give the sport a try.

You’ll get an inflatable board big enough for an adult, as well as a board pump, a paddle, and a leash.

Borrowing fee: £10 per day (plus a £50 refundable deposit)

Average price to buy new: £200-£200

4. Nerf MEGA Mastodon

Kids and big kids alike will have great fun playing with one of the largest Nerf guns ever made.

Battery powered, it automatic-fires Nerf MEGA darts.

Borrowing fee: Free

Average price to buy: £25-£130

5. Mannequin

A shop-style, full-length female mannequin could help budding dressmakers to make their latest design a reality.

Borrowing fee: Free

Average price to buy: £120-£200

6. Projector and screen

Love watching movies on the big screen?

Turn your living room into a cinema by borrowing the projector and pop-up screen kept at the Library of Things.

The projector comes with all the cables you should need.

Borrowing fee: Free

Average price to buy: £350-£400

7. Barbecue

Sunshine isn’t guaranteed in Stirling (or in Scotland), so you might not want to commit to buying a barbecue of your own.

But, when summer comes around, you can always borrow a small barbecue, rather than shelling out for a disposable one.

It’s also great to take along on a camping trip.

Borrowing fee: Free

Average price to buy: £30

8. Camping table

Speaking of camping, the Library of Things has tents available, but its folding camping table is brilliant for parents taking little ones with them on holiday.

It’s a little flimsy for four adults to sit on, but perfect for children, making mealtimes a lot easier in the great outdoors.

Borrowing fee: Free

Average price to buy: £50

9. 36 matching mugs

Hosting a coffee morning or having a big party?

You can borrow 36 matching mugs (and plenty of other kinds of crockery and glassware) for a small fee, meaning you don’t have to spend money on plastic cups or throw them away afterwards.

Just wash them up afterwards and bring them back to the library.

Borrowing fee: £2 per day

Average price to buy: £72

10. Carpet cleaner

Whether you’re moving, or you’ve just had a spill-related incident at home, a carpet cleaner is a pricey but handy thing to have access to.

The Library of Things has an upright Vax carpet cleaner that sprays, scrubs and washes textiles when you need it to.

Borrowing fee: Free

Average price to buy: £80-£260

11. Fondue set

Big in the 1970s, there was a time when many households across Stirling probably had a fondue set tucked in the back of a cupboard somewhere.

But melted cheese is timeless and delicious, and dipping bread, vegetables and other snacks into it with family or friends is a fun way to spend and evening.

Give it a try by borrowing the library’s Bodum cast iron fondue stove, which comes with six glass bowls and six forks. Presented with a wooden base and cast iron stove and stand.

Just remember you’ll need to buy some fuel gel packs separately to use it – they cost around £5 for a pack of three.

Borrowing fee: Free

Average price to buy: £20-£50

You can sign up to become a member of Stirling’s Library of Things online

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook