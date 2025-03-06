Carnoustie Crufts veteran Erin on taking her dogs to the world famous show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carnoustie Crufts veteran Erin on taking her dogs to the world famous show

Erin Logie will show five of her family's nine Munsterlanders and Corgis at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.

Erin with one of her Corgis
Student vet nurse Erin, pictured with one of her beloved Corgis, has been at Crufts almost every year since she was a baby. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Erin Logie has attended Crufts almost every year of her life.

A veteran of the world’s most famous dog show, she is excited to be returning to the arena today.

So, as the annual competition begins, who better to tell us what it’s like parading in front of the Crufts judges? And how do you prepare for the highlight of the dog show calendar?

Erin, 26, will show five of her family’s nine dogs – three large Munsterlanders and two Corgis.

She says: “The dogs absolutely love it. It’s a big game to them.

“Crufts has such an atmosphere and there are so many people coming to speak to them.

“We don’t bombard them with training beforehand.

Erin Logie and family with their Munsterlanders and Corgis
Erin Logie with her parents Eric and Nicky, brother Jason and the five dogs she is taking to Crufts, Munsterlanders Koda, Star and Forres and Corgis Twix and Rhu. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“A lot of it is just play and getting them used to it so when they go to the show it’s more enjoyable for them.

“I wouldn’t ever put any of my dogs in the position of going to Crufts if I didn’t think they could cope with it.”

And before Crufts they get just a little bit extra preening and pampering.

“There’s lots of wrapping them in bubble wrap to prevent any injuries,” laughs Erin. “You don’t want something silly like a cut paw to get in the way.

“We keep on top of their grooming. Munsterlanders don’t require much grooming, it’s just a case of keeping their feathers (longer ear hairs) trimmed, and they get really hairy feet.

Pre-Crufts bath with their fancy products

“They will get their bath with all their fancy products on the Friday and will be shown on the Saturday.

“Otherwise we keep everything the same. We keep their weight good. You don’t want them to get too fat or too slim.

“We keep them clean and keep them lean!”

Erin, currently a student vet nurse in Larbert, attends dog shows throughout the year, but sees Crufts as extra-special.

“You get so emotional. I remember getting handed the bitch certificate for Star, which was one of the dogs we bred.

“Because we bred her it made it so much more special.

Erin’s first Crufts win aged 5

“You can win at a normal show and it’s amazing but at Crufts, I can’t describe it.

“There are so many people cheering you on, and there’s such an atmosphere.”

Erin was taken to Crufts as a baby when mum Nicky showed the family’s dogs.

Erin, aged 5, with Logan and their Crufts 2004 rosette. Image: Erin Logie.

When she was five years old, she handled her mum’s dog Hogan and won his class.

She says: “After that Mum never got the dogs back; I took over the reins so to speak!”

Erin now runs the family’s Albadhu kennels which breeds large Munsterlanders and Pembroke Welsh Corgis.

But keeping the dogs in show condition is a family effort.

Family effort to keep dogs Crufts ready

Erin’s brother Jason does a lot of the walking as he keeps fit for playing rugby.

“Building up muscle for the show ring is really good and road walking is really good for the dogs,” she says. “He takes for them for a good walk because he wants to get his steps in.

“So, he’s a big part of their fitness regime.”

This year Erin and partner Owen Wallace will show Munsterlanders Star, Forres and Koda and Corgis Twix and puppy Rhu.

The Carnoustie family breed large Munsterlanders and more recently Pembroke Welsh Corgis. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Or to give them their show names:  Sh Ch Albadhu Pawsitive Vibes Jw, Graf III Vom Busshof At Albadhu, Sh Ch Cindy Vom Hundsfeld At Albadhu, Twinan Loves Got A Secret and Twinan Chase the Ribbons.

Munsterlanders are a rare breed of German gundog.

Erin says: “More people are starting to recognise them now but often when I go out for a walk people will ask what type of spaniel they are or say ‘why is your spaniel so big?’

“They’re just brilliant dogs and such a versatile breed.

“Over the years we’ve also done flyball, agility and obedience with them.

“They can turn their paw to anything.

“They’re great dogs to live with as well.

Happy outside in a kennel or cuddling up on the couch

“If you want to pop them out in a kennel for a while if you have people round they are quite happy outside.

“But they are also quite happy inside, cuddling up on the couch or sleeping on the bed!”

Corgis are a newer addition for the Logie family.

“A lot of people think Corgis are horrible little snappy dogs but they’re great little pets and they get on really well with the Munsterlanders.”

Erin and Owen will take her dogs before the judges on Saturday and Sunday.

“We’ve done quite well at Crufts in the past.

“We’ve not had best of breed yet but hopefully we will get there in the future.

“It’s down to the judges’ opinion on the day.

“No matter what happens, we still take the best dogs home!”

Conversation