Inside 7 of the most expensive homes for sale in Stirling

Stunning architecture is commonplace in Stirling, and many locals dream of living in one of the countless beautiful homes across the city.

Whether you’ve got a big budget to spend on your next place or you’re just window shopping, there are lots of luxurious houses on the market right now.

Here are seven sensational homes with hefty price tags currently up for sale.

7. Albert Place

A stone’s throw from all the city-centre amenities anyone could ever need and just a 10-minute walk away from beautiful Kings Park, 1 Albert Place is a Victorian villa with its own annexe.

With four bedrooms, four bathrooms, four reception rooms and a garage, you certainly won’t be short of space in this wonderfully modernised property that still retains many period features.

Bright and airy throughout, the house also benefits from both front and back garden space.

And the private, south-facing back patio is made for warm summer evenings.

Offers over: £600,000

6. Queens Road

The semi-detached 6 Queens Road is across the road from Kings Park and boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms.

Another Victorian villa with ample space, the home has many eye-catching features, including a fireplace and parquet flooring.

Offers over: £675,000

5. Abbey Craig Park

This contemporary detached family villa in the shadow of the Wallace Monument also has a separate annexe.

Comprising four bedrooms, three bathrooms and four reception rooms as well as an impressive balcony and garden, this unique property is perfect for families who love to entertain.

The garden has private steps down to Causewayhead, while to the front there is a driveway and detached double garage.

Offers over: £750,000

4. New Road

A perfect example of awe-inspiring Stirling architecture, this B-listed French Renaissance-style home in Bannockburn has eight bedrooms, five bathrooms and five reception rooms.

Originally built around 1854 and extended about 40 years later, the elegant property is peppered with period features and has an Aga range cooker in its bespoke kitchen.

In its vast garden, this sizeable home also has outbuildings with potential for refurbishment as a large garage or additional annexe.

Offers over: £775,000

3. Abercromby Place

Another outstanding option for those keen to live close to both Kings Park and Stirling city centre, 11 Abercromby Place has six bedrooms, four bathrooms and two reception rooms.

The large, detached home is as splendid on the inside as it looks from the outside.

The original building has been enhanced with the addition of a conservatory, allowing sunshine to stream in.

And, outside, the house’s former detached stable has been converted into a large garage and extra living space.

Keen gardeners will love the sprawling back garden, which is a leafy, green paradise.

Offers over: £835,000

2. Henderson Street

There are so many spectacular homes along Bridge of Allan’s Henderson Street, but this recently-upgraded B-listed Victorian house, on the market for close to £1m, will take your breath away.

With four bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms (including a magnificent open-plan kitchen and family room), the property is close to Pullar Memorial Park and offers uninterrupted views towards Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument.

Outside, the front gardens are south-facing, and there is private parking to the rear.

The property also has a roomy basement, with existing permission in place for adding a further bedroom and shower room.

Plus, a derelict coach house stands outside, which could be converted into an annexe or an office.

Offers over: £925,000

1. St Margarets Drive

Last but certainly not least, £1.25m or so could buy you this sweeping modern detached villa in Dunblane, with a total of five bedrooms, six bathrooms and six reception rooms.

Built in 2010, the house has been well kept, beautifully decorated, and is in fantastic condition.

The property is close to the town centre and convenient for local primary and secondary schools, but feels private, with substantial gardens to the rear.

There are electric access gates and CCTV installed outside for added peace of mind.

Offers over: £1,250,000

