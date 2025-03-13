5 businesses to help make your wedding day a dream day

Have a wedding to plan? From dresses to dog-chaperoning – and much more – these local businesses can ensure your big day is the day of your dreams.

Take the stress out of planning your wedding by getting the right help. Be inspired by these five local businesses, and let the wedding experts help you make your day one to remember for all the right reasons.

1. Bloom Florist

Luxury florist, BLOOM, winners of Dundee’s Best Florist 2024, specialises in creating breath-taking floral arrangements that transform weddings into unforgettable experiences.

Jodi started her business at the age of 24 and the business continues to thrive. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for artistry, Bloom curates stunning bouquets, centrepieces, and installations that reflect each couple’s unique vision. Jodi works closely with clients to understand their preferences, colours and themes, ensuring that every floral element enhances the overall ambiance of the event.

Jodi sources the finest blooms from around the world, prioritising quality and freshness to guarantee that arrangements are not only beautiful but also long-lasting. Bloom offers a range of services tailored to fit any wedding size and style, and can travel locally and out with Dundee to lots of beautiful venues.

Bloom’s expertise extends beyond just flowers; it also provides guidance on floral design concepts, helping couples to visualise their dream wedding. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for creating extraordinary moments, the luxury florist stands out as a premier choice for weddings in Dundee and beyond. The team takes pride in their reputation for delivering exceptional service, ensuring each couple can relax and enjoy their special day, knowing that their floral arrangements are in the hands of dedicated professionals.

2. Folklore Bridal Boutique

Folklore Bridal Boutique is a premier destination for brides-to-be in Blairgowrie. The boutique offers a wide variety of bridal wear to suit all brides and budgets. With a focus on personalised service and high-quality gowns, it strives to make the dress shopping experience memorable and enjoyable.

The team of experienced professionals at Folklore Bridal Boutique is dedicated to helping each bride find the perfect gown that reflects her style and personality. The boutique takes pride in its diverse collection, which includes custom-designed dresses, off-the-rack options, and a range of beautiful bridal accessories. Folklore Bridal Boutique believes that every bride deserves to feel special on her wedding day and is committed to making that a reality.

The Custom Bridal collection offers high-quality gowns tailored to each bride’s vision, making it perfect for those seeking a unique, bespoke dress. The Off-the-Rack Dresses feature a curated selection of ready-to-wear gowns that are convenient, cost-effective, and available immediately. To complete the bridal look, the boutique also offers a selection of veils, headpieces, jewellery, and more.

3. Paw Prints Perth

A wedding day is one of the most important moments in a person’s life, and Paw Prints Perth believes that a furry best friend should be part of it too. The wedding chaperoning service ensures that a beloved dog can be present on the special day without the couple or their guests worrying about the logistics.

From preparing the pup and transporting them to the venue to escorting them down the aisle or posing for photos, every detail is carefully managed. Whether the dog is involved in the ceremony, present for family pictures, or simply there to share in the joy, Paw Prints Perth ensures they remain comfortable, well-behaved, and stress-free.

The service includes pre-wedding walks, on-the-day supervision, feeding, and post-ceremony care. Everything is tailored to suit the dog’s personality and the couple’s wedding plans, allowing them to focus on celebrating while all pet-related arrangements are handled.

Fully insured and experienced with dogs of all breeds, Paw Prints Perth is dedicated to making weddings even more special. With their expertise, couples can create unforgettable moments with their four-legged family member, ensuring they are part of the big day too.

4. Styx Kirkcaldy

Looking for an affordable and alternative wedding venue in 2025? Styx Kirkcaldy offer a vibrant and welcoming space perfect for couples wanting a unique celebration without breaking the bank.

The function suite comfortably hosts up to 100 guests and comes complete with a dance floor, dynamic lighting, and a large screen with projector — perfect for sharing memories or creating a personalized backdrop for your big day. Even better, Styx offers free room hire with a DJ included. All they ask for is a refundable £100 deposit, returned on the day when at least 50 adult guests attend.

The team know how important it is to keep your guests entertained, so beyond the main event, Styx provides pool and snooker tables, dartboards, and a well-stocked bar. The friendly, attentive staff are there to make sure your wedding day runs smoothly, with a relaxed atmosphere that keeps the celebrations going well into the evening.

Choosing Styx Kirkcaldy means opting for a venue that balances affordability with an unforgettable experience. If you’re planning your wedding in 2025 and want something a little different, the Styx team love to help you create a day to remember.

5. The Muffin Man

Discover The Muffin Man, a charming bakery in Leven, Fife, established in 2019 by Darren Somerville, who transitioned from corporate accountant to proud baker and devoted single dad to four boys. Specialising in muffins at artisan farmers markets, The Muffin Man has expanded its delightful offerings to include bespoke wedding cakes, adding that special touch to your unforgettable day.

It’s philosophy revolves around crafting delicious cakes that align with the bride’s vision, ensuring quality and affordability without compromising on taste or style. From quaint single-tier cakes to grand three-tier masterpieces, The Muffin Man brings your dream wedding cake to life.

The signature cakes serve as the perfect foundation, allowing the team to customise and build upon them to match your unique wedding theme.

Personalised cupcake favours, presented in elegant clear boxes, add a touch of charm and cohesion to your celebration. Evening buffet muffins and cupcakes further enhance your special day with irresistible treats.

Limited slots available for 2025, with bookings now open for 2026.

