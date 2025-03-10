The Courier launches new campaign: Local stories make us

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

The Courier launches new campaign: Local stories make us

'We are proud to launch a new campaign that reinforces what we’ve always stood for.'

By David Clegg
Post Thumbnail

A message from David Clegg, Editor of The Courier

At The Courier, we believe local stories are the heartbeat of our communities. From the bustling streets of Dundee to the quiet corners of Kirriemuir, we’re the place where voices come together, challenges are met, and successes are celebrated.

Today, we are proud to launch a new campaign that reinforces what we’ve always stood for: being at the heart of the communities we serve.

Since 1816, we have delivered local news that matters because local stories make us: they shape our neighbourhoods, connect our people, and power our community.

Our mission is simple: to provide excellent journalism that connects with the audiences that we serve. 

Now, more than ever, excellent journalism matters.

What makes The Courier unique is our deep local roots. We are a newsroom of local journalists, reporting on the issues that affect our own communities – because this is our home too.

Meet some of our local team 

In an era of so much misinformation, we know that trust and accuracy must always come first. Our readers rely on us to report the facts with integrity, and that’s a responsibility we take seriously.

As we launch this campaign, we invite you to explore the stories shaping our community. Because The Courier is more than news…

It’s where our lives connect.

Broughty Ferry lifeboatman Peter has saved 16 lives in 500 rescues. Click the image to read the full story.

It’s where our community shows its strength. 

‘Ghost town’ claims harming Kenmore as Taymouth Castle saga turns unprecedented spotlight on village. Click the image to read the full story.

And our voices rise together. 

KT Tunstall starts new Courier Campaign. Click the image to read the full story.

Join us in celebrating, championing, and shaping the future of our community. Because when we come together, we thrive.

David Clegg 
Editor, The Courier

To find out more about The Courier brand and our mission, visit our About Us page.

More from Lifestyle

CR0052200 Diane Maxfield at home in Dundee with her befriender Cheryl Peebles. Diane was isolated until she sought help from the Silver Line befriending service. ....Pic Paul Reid
How a Dundee friendship cemented by love of Elvis has lifted Diane out of…
CR0050927, Poppy Watson, Dundee. Pictures and video footage of Eric Gudmunsen busking outside the Overgate? Mix of posed and candids would be nice. Picture Shows; Eric Gudmunsen busking outside the entrance to the Overgate Shopping Centre, High Street, Dundee, 19th Nov 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Bantering Dundee busker is going 'unchained' as he takes to the stage with stand-up…
Curaleaf Clinic in Stirling. Image: Curaleaf Clinic
Stirling medical cannabis clinic boss on NHS issue driving ‘record numbers’
2
Gledview cottage for sale near Dunblane.
Picturesque countryside cottage near Dunblane for sale
Slice n Eazy in Dundee specialises in serving up 18-inch pizzas. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
This new Dundee pizzeria is serving up 18-inch whoppers - could we conquer one?
Author James Robertson at home in Angus. The picture is a head and shoulders shot of James who is wearing a checked shirt/jacket in browns and oranges. He is bald and has a greying beard and is wearing black-framed glasses and a wide, friendly smile.
Angus writer James Robertson on nepotism, refusing Cambridge - and why he always listens…
The former social work premises in Kirkcaldy. Image: Prime Property Auctions
Inside Kirkcaldy's old social work offices as derelict building up for sale
Michael Welsh with his wife Alison and their daughter Rachel (24), at home in Broughty Ferry. Alison and Rachel helped to save Michael's life when he suffered a cardiac arrest.
How Broughty Ferry dad Michael's children saved his life
3
KT Tunstall 'busks' at West Sands in St Andrews.
KT Tunstall on 'giving less of a s***' as she turns 50 and returns…
Kristeen Geddes prescribes weight loss drug Mounjaro to clients at Renu Skin and Wellness Clinic in Dundee.
What do Dundee weight-loss jab users and health experts think of stricter rules for…

Conversation