The Courier launches new campaign: Local stories make us

A message from David Clegg, Editor of The Courier

At The Courier, we believe local stories are the heartbeat of our communities. From the bustling streets of Dundee to the quiet corners of Kirriemuir, we’re the place where voices come together, challenges are met, and successes are celebrated.

Today, we are proud to launch a new campaign that reinforces what we’ve always stood for: being at the heart of the communities we serve.

Since 1816, we have delivered local news that matters because local stories make us: they shape our neighbourhoods, connect our people, and power our community.

Our mission is simple: to provide excellent journalism that connects with the audiences that we serve.

Now, more than ever, excellent journalism matters.

What makes The Courier unique is our deep local roots. We are a newsroom of local journalists, reporting on the issues that affect our own communities – because this is our home too.

Meet some of our local team

In an era of so much misinformation, we know that trust and accuracy must always come first. Our readers rely on us to report the facts with integrity, and that’s a responsibility we take seriously.

As we launch this campaign, we invite you to explore the stories shaping our community. Because The Courier is more than news…

It’s where our lives connect.

It’s where our community shows its strength.

And our voices rise together.

Join us in celebrating, championing, and shaping the future of our community. Because when we come together, we thrive.

David Clegg

Editor, The Courier

To find out more about The Courier brand and our mission, visit our About Us page.