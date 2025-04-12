Sex, booze and wild times? How Forfar young farmers are slaying the stereotypes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sex, booze and wild times? How Forfar young farmers are slaying the stereotypes

Members of a Young Farmers' Club in Angus reveal how they benefit socially - and mentally - from being in Forfar JAC. Gayle Ritchie
Gayle Ritchie
Members of Forfar JAC
Members of Forfar JAC - Edward Scott, Glen Barclay, Kara Gall, Robbie Wills, Lewis Simpson and Mark Ogg at Newton of Idvies, Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford.

Forget Tinder, Bumble, Match and the seemingly endless stream of dating apps.

Love can still be found in the most traditional of ways – by meeting in person.

Indeed, many who join their local Young Farmers’ Club have cheekily described the organisation as a “rural dating service”.

Want proof the so-called “service” works? Enter Kara Cameron Gall, 17, from Glamis.

She met her boyfriend, Lewis Simpson, after joining Forfar JAC (Junior Agricultural Club), her local Young Farmers’ Club.

Kara Gall with a young calf at Newton of Idvies Farm, Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford.

Kara, who is in her sixth year at Forfar Academy, works part-time at her mum Kim’s business, The Gin Bothy.

“It’s thanks to Young Farmers (YF) that I’ve met my boyfriend and made best friends for life,” she says.

Kara had known Lewis, 18, since she joined the club four years ago. But they didn’t get together as a couple until last year.

“We started seeing more of each other outside the club at birthdays and dances with mutual friends from YF, and then were seeing each other from around July,” she explains.

Who can join Young Farmers’ Clubs?

Kara, who recently joined Forfar JAC’s committee, is keen to get across the message that you don’t even need to be a farmer to join – anyone aged between 14 and 30 can.

While Kara is not from a farming background, she’s grown up rurally, as her mum’s business started on a monitor farm, and she’s had horses since she was young.

When she leaves school, she hopes to study rural business management.

Members of young farmers' club Forfar JAC.
Young farmers Robbie Wills, Lewis Simpson, Kara Gall, Glen Barclay, Edward Scott and Mark Ogg, at Newton of Idvies, Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford.

So what does she get out of YF? Where to begin!

There’s the wild, social side of things, with dinner dances, cabaret events, tug o’ war competitions, quizzes, sports events, stock judging, meetings, and more.

And they don’t all have farming themes.

Combatting isolation

Kara agrees that getting stuck into club events is a fantastic way for members to combat loneliness and rural isolation – major themes in the farming industry.

“Farming is an isolating industry,” she says.

Members of Forfar Young Farmers' Club.
Young farmers – friends for life. Image: Kim Cessford.

“I know lots of friends that during busy times like harvest don’t have time to see anyone.

“So events through YF are the only chance they have to socialise.”

‘I’ve thrown myself into everything’

Kirriemuir-based Glen Barclay, 26, is club secretary of Forfar JAC. He also works as a reporter for The Scottish Farmer.

He’s completed several pea and bean harvests for East Coast Viners and has worked for his family’s timber contracting business since he was a wee lad.

Glen started going along to YF when he was 15, attending dinner dances and sport-related meetings.

Young farmer Glen Barclay
Forfar young farmer Glen Barclay. Image: Kim Cessford.

He travelled for a few years, and moved to Aberdeen to study journalism at Robert Gordon University, so it was 2022 before he came fully immersed in YF.

“I’ve thrown myself into everything!” he says.

“This year I’ll take up the mantle of district chairman and hopefully vice-chairman of the national communications and marketing committee.”

Farming in Glen’s DNA

His reasons for joining YF? Farming is in his blood.

“Growing up being involved in the rural sector, many of my friends were from farms,” he elaborates.

“Both branches of my own family came from farming stock, my paternal grandfather grew up on a farm at Finzean, and my grandmother grew up on a farm near Montrose.

“My maternal grandmother’s father was a well-known grower of berries in Kirriemuir.”

Glen has worked for East Coast Viners.

Glen’s most memorable moment with YF? An exchange he organised with fellow young farmers from Ballyclare in Northern Ireland.

“This saw 15 of our members engage in a weekend of farm tours, social events and sporting competition with our counterparts across the water,” he says.

“When they returned to Scotland for the reverse exchange it was like we’d all been friends for years.”

Strong sense of community

Glen says the sense of community that The Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) offers is invaluable “within an industry where isolation and loneliness can become incredibly prevalent”.

“There are few professions that could see you working 12 to 14 hour days for months straight, where the only people you see are your workmates,” Glen muses.

“Young farmers’ events can fill your calendar as much or as little as you like.

Young farmers hang out together at Newton of Idvies. Image: Kim Cessford.

“There are events nearly every week, whether stock judging, farm tours, or dinner dances.

“These are a chance for a change of scenery – and sometimes a good news is all you need to turn the dial on a downward spiral.

“Essentially, YF offers a kind of camaraderie that joining a sports team does, the safety and security of a family, and the education of a school or college.”

Angus Young Farmers’ cabaret competition rehearsals – with the cast from Forfar in 2017. Image: Kim Cessford.

Glen competes in as many events as he can – but found doing cabaret really pushed him out of his comfort zone.

He laughs: “Singing and dancing isn’t really me!

“But that’s part of the modus operandi of SAYFC, pushing you to become a better version of yourself.”

Glen Barclay watches Robbie Wills open bales. Image: Kim Cessford.

There’s no doubt that YF do a lot of good in the community.

So far this year, Forfar JAC members have organised donations to a foodbank and church, and crafted 120 baby hats and comfort squares for the neonatal ward at Ninewells Hospital.

Meanwhile, their annual Christmas Eve tractor run raised almost £11,000 for the Angus Toy Appeal.

Is it really a rural dating service?

Like Kara, Glen has made close friends through YF – and he agrees that the organisation can act as a rural dating service.

“Looking back at the lists of former members who have married, started families and built a life together, that’s incredibly evident,” he adds.

“Ultimately, SAYFC is a community, a family – one with open arms that can change your life.”

Mental health a big issue

Robbie Wills is the chair of Forfar JAC. The 25-year-old works full-time at Newton of Idvies Farm near Forfar as the stockman and tractorman.

He reckons the public “do not have a clue” what young farmers face “behind closed doors”.

Members of Forfar Young Farmers' Club.
Members of Forfar Young Farmers – Robbie Wills, Glen Barclay, Lewis Simpson, Edward Scott, Kara Gall and Mark Ogg. Image: Kim Cessford.

And some really struggle, especially during lambing and calving season – and, when, heartbreakingly, their animals die.

“A farmer always thinks they need to do more to save an animal or get more things done – and in some cases they have done all they can, but it sometimes isn’t enough,” he laments.

“They can hold on to that in their heads for ages.”

A healthy new born lamb
A healthy new born lamb is a farmer’s dream. Image: Kenny Smith.

Encouraged by his parents, who were members, Robbie joined Forfar JAC when he was 15. He became chair last year.

His most memorable YF moment was winning a calf overwintering competition.

That involved buying a calf, feeding and looking after it, and preparing it for show and sale time in April.

Going wild?

What does Robbie make of the stereotype of young farmers – some imagine it to be a testosterone-fuelled, casual sex, drinking culture – that can pervade?

He is well aware of the reputation they have of getting “a bit rowdy” when out drinking.

But he says the reason things can get “wild” is because they work stressful jobs, and are maybe meeting friends they haven’t seen in a long time.

A case of letting their hair down, essentially. And who doesn’t do that once in a while?

What about inheritance tax?

However, the subject of inheritance tax is something that troubles Robbie.

“I fear it’s going to squeeze farms beyond breaking point,” he says.

“The profit margins are sometimes tight enough to make a living off, never mind reinvesting back into the business to produce food for the country.”

Safe place for young farmers

Anstruther-based Ally Brunton, 28, is the national chairman of the SAYFC.

He reckons the organisation not only has a “vital role” to play within rural communities, but that it’s a support network and a “release” for those working in the rural sector.

“I know how important it’s been for my own mental health,” he reflects.

“Young farmers face a difficult stereotype within the public, and yes, the social side is so important.

Ally Brunton, national chair of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs.
Ally Brunton, national chair of the SAYFC. Image: Supplied.

“But what we’re trying to show is that it’s a safe place where you can grow as an individual, develop your skills, and gain a network of friends you can rely on.

“And even if you’re not from farming there’ll always be a place for you and something that will interest you.”

Travel opportunities

Ally, a member of East Fife JAC, has been lucky to travel with SAYFC, going to California in 2018, Chile in 2022, and the European Rally in Estonia last year.

“Having gained so much, you feel a sense of responsibility to give back,” he says.

“In 2021, after progressing up through the club committee, I went on as chairman.

“The same year I went on as National Agri and Rural Affairs chairman.

“I also got involved with Yellow Wellies, and we established a farm safety training programme delivered by SAYFC members.

“I realised SAYFC can have an influence on the industry, and that we’re shaping the next generation.”

Meeting royalty

A major highlight for Ally was meeting Prince William at East Scryne Farm near Carnoustie in February.

Prince William visits East Scryne Farm. Image: Steve MacDougall.

The Duke of Rothesay discussed rural isolation and mental health with young farmers.

“We also launched our Respect campaign – to encourage every young farmer to play their part in helping make SAYFC a safe, inclusive and fun environment,” says Ally.

“And there’s also our ARE EWE OKAY? campaign.”

Again, this aims to raise awareness about mental health and well-being within the young farming community.

Conversation