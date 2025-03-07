6 chic outfits captured on a sunny day in Broughty Ferry

Visocchi’s ice cream shop is stowed out, the beer gardens are filling up and shoppers are dusting off their sunglasses.

Not to jinx it – but it feels like spring is on the way in Broughty Ferry.

We headed to the Dundee suburb to find out how locals are dressing for the warmer weather.

Gail Ogilvie, 52, Monifieth

What do you do for a living?

I’m a retail assistant at Lulu&M in Broughty Ferry.

What are you wearing?

It is all from Lulu&M!

How would you describe your style?

Classic and comfortable.

Where do you like to shop?

Lulu&M, of course! And Vinted.

Who is your style icon?

Victoria Beckham, even if I look nothing like her!

Emma Cunningham, 25, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I work in admin at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from Primark, the T-shirt and jeans are from Forever 21 and the shoes are from Foot Asylum.

How would you describe your style?

Street wear but comfy.

Where do you like to shop?

Primark – I like the bargains!

Who is your style icon?

I have no clue. I just take inspiration from friends and Instagram.

Matthew Clark, 23, Broughty Ferry

What do you do for a living?

I have a background in bartending, but I’m between jobs right now.

What are you wearing?

It is all from various charity shops scattered across town. I try not to spend more than £5 on any item of clothing.

How would you describe your style?

I don’t know. Timeless?

Where do you like to shop?

I really like the Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland on Reform Street in Dundee.

Who is your style icon?

My girlfriend Olivia. She doesn’t conform to any trends.

Kim Strachan, 37, Broughty Ferry

What do you do for a living?

I am a manager at Bella Mella Clothing Boutique in Broughty Ferry.

What are you wearing?

It’s all from Asos. Except the bodysuit, which is from Zara.

How would you describe your style?

Fun, edgy and bright.

Where do you like to shop?

Obviously Bella Mella! I like boutiques, I do a lot of thrifting, and I like Zara and Asos.

Who is your style icon?

Kate Moss – the OG.

Sheila Edwards, 66

What do you do for a living?

I’m a grandmother and childminder.

What are you wearing?

The coat and jeans are from Bella Mella in Broughty Ferry and the top and boots are from Zara.

How would you describe your style?

Smart casual. And a wee bit of glam, especially if I am going out!

Where do you like to shop?

Bella Mella and Zara.

Who is your style icon?

Lulu, the Scottish singer.

David Stewart, 70

What do you do for a living?

I am retired, however I used to work in the building trade.

What are you wearing?

The trousers and jacket are from shops in Broughty Ferry which are now closed. The shirt is from a shop in Perth, but I don’t remember the name of it. And the hat is from a shop in St Andrews. Again I think it is closed now.

How would you describe your style?

Personal. I always like to dress smart.

Where do you like to shop?

It depends on what I’m looking for. The trouble today is that every town and city has the same shops. There’s not the same variety. But I do most of my shopping in Perth and St Andrews, where there are some nice independent shops. I like independent shops because you get clothes that you don’t see everywhere else and they tend to be of better quality.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one. I just dress like me.