Partnership Home Lifestyle

The thrilling new attraction set to make a splash at Monikie

Aqua park will be a gateway to fun and fitness for kids and adults alike.

In partnership with ANGUSalive
Four kids dive off an aqua park obstacle.
Aqua parks are great fun for kids and help them keep active.

Angus residents and visitors are in for a treat this May as a new aquapark is launched at Monikie Countryside Park.

Angus Aqua Splash will feature an exhilarating inflatable obstacle course with everything from slides to climbing walls, balance beams and monkey bars.

It promises to be great fun for kids and adults alike, while staying active and getting fit at the same time.

Built by Water Sports World, who supply aqua parks across the world, the site launches on May 3

So, what can visitors expect from this exciting new attraction?

A thrillseeker’s playground on the water

Kids on an aqua park slide
Slides similar to this will be a fun feature of the park.

Angus Aqua Splash will feature a giant inflatable obstacle course, including slides, balance beams, and climbing walls, all set on the park’s beautiful reservoir.

Iain Brough, outdoor physical activity lead at ANGUSAlive, pointed to one standout attraction – a slide with a lip that gives participants some air time before splashing down into the water.

“Don’t worry, it’s not going to launch you into the stratosphere, but it will add an extra layer of excitement,” he said.

Other elements include high platforms for jumping into the water and challenging sections like monkey bars and agility features, designed to test strength and balance.

The course is accredited to Gold Standard by the Royal Life Saving Society.

Encouraging health and fitness the fun way

Above and beyond the fun that visitors will have, Angus Aqua Splash will be a great way to encourage fitness through play.

Iain highlighted the many physical benefits of tackling the course, from improving balance and coordination to building strength and endurance.

“People often don’t realise just how much they’re working their muscles when they’re having fun,” he explained. “The aquapark is a fantastic way to stay active, and because it’s set in the water, it’s low-impact, making it accessible to a wide range of people.”

“It’s also just easier to get fit when you’re having this much fun.

As Iain said: “I’m not a gym person myself. I’ve always been more into outdoor activities, and that’s what we want to promote at Monikie – getting active in a way that doesn’t feel like a chore”.

A gateway to outdoor adventure

ANGUSalive's Iain Brough taking a grop out on the River Tummel.
Iain leads a group in activities on the River Tummel.

It’s hoped that the aquapark will also prove to be a gateway to the huge range of other activities that Monikie has to offer. From kayaking and paddleboarding to cycling and woodland walks, the park is a hub for outdoor enthusiasts.

Iain explained: “We see the aquapark as a gateway activity – something that introduces people to outdoor fitness and inspires them to try new things. Once they’ve had a taste of adventure on the water, they may be more inclined to explore kayaking or one of our fitness classes”.

Those who fancy exploring the parks other activities can choose from sports including windsurfing, canoeing, and sailing. As an RYA and Paddle UK-accredited centre, the park provides structured courses and taster sessions for those looking to develop new skills.

Getting the whole community Involved

Monikie and Newbigging Primary schoolkids
Monikie and Newbigging Primaries were heavily involved in the naming of the park.

The aquapark is also very much a community project. ANGUSAlive is keen to engage schools and community groups, ensuring that young people in the region have access to fun and healthy outdoor experiences.

Monikie and Newbigging Primary Schools helped choose the name Angus Aqua Splash. ANGUSalive has also invited both schools to a sneak peek of the park on April 25, before it opens to the public.

“We’ve had fantastic support from the Monikie and Newbigging communities, and we really want this to be something local people feel ownership of,” Iain said. “At the end of the day, this is their park and their environment.”

Interest from other schools has been strong, and the aquapark is set to become a key part of school transition days, where pupils participate in paddleboarding, canoeing, and team-building activities.

ANGUSalive has also reached out to active schools in Dundee and Aberdeenshire to encourage wider participation.

Making a splash in 2025

With its grand opening set for May 3, Angus Aqua Splash is poised to be one of the most exciting new attractions in the region.

“This is just the start,” said Iain. “We hope the aquapark becomes a staple of summer fun in Angus, and we can’t wait to see people of all ages out there enjoying it.”

Bookings will open soon via the ANGUSalive website, with options for individual and group sessions. You can sign up here to be the first to know when they open.

So, grab your wetsuit and get ready to make a splash at Monikie this summer!

Aqua parks are great fun for kids and help them keep active.
Aqua parks are great fun for kids and help them keep active.
Aqua parks are great fun for kids and help them keep active.
Aqua parks are great fun for kids and help them keep active.
Aqua parks are great fun for kids and help them keep active.
