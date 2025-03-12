The red carpet is rolled out at V&A Dundee as Kirsty Wark’s new BBC style show is premiered

Kirsty Wark wants to ignite Scotland’s fashion industry – and she sees Dundee as a pivotal force in making it happen.

That’s just one reason the former Newsnight presenter’s new BBC show, Icons of Style, was premiered at the V&A on Tuesday night.

The two-part docuseries, which airs on Sunday, delves deep into the social history of Scottish fashion.

Around 150 guests – including influencers, models and designers – attended the red carpet event.

Celebrity spotting at the Icons of Style premiere at V&A Dundee

Having been invited along to cover the event for The Courier, I enjoyed soaking up the glamorous atmosphere with a glass of non-alcoholic fizz in hand.

Some notable names in attendance included Wark herself, as well as Scottish supermodel Eunice Olumide and Le Kilt designer Samantha McCoach, who both appear on Icons of Style.

Other recognisable Tayside and Fife names on the guest list included Montrose-based Ladytron singer Helen Marnie, Dundee fashion influencer Christina Miller and the ‘kilted yogi’ – and co-owner of Heart Space Studio in the city – Finlay Wilson.

It is an eclectic bunch.

I don’t see any of them, but I do bump into popular Dundee designer Hayley Scanlan and fashion influencer Howey Ejegi.

The V&A looked even more special than usual with its new light installation – 11 ‘Shylights’ made from silk floating down from the ceiling – and red carpet.

70-year-old Wark, who was in a jovial mood, worked the room effortlessly.

She looked stylish in a knee-length kilt by Le Kilt, a Christopher Kane cowgirl-inspired shirt with tassels and classic black Dior heels.

If she wasn’t filming a piece to camera for the BBC with the same ease as dropping your friend a quick voicenote, she was complimenting guests’ outfits and making everyone feel special.

It’s almost like she has 30 years of television experience or something (she presented BBC’s Newsnight from 1993 to 2024).

‘Dundee understands the importance of manufacturing’

When I get her alone for a moment, she tells me that Dundee has an important role to play in Scotland’s fashion engine because it “understands the importance of manufacturing.”

This, she says, is “where we’ve got to be more fleet of foot”.

The fashion-loving broadcaster is a big fan of the city. “I love the V&A. I love the DCA. I love the fact that DJCAD (Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design) is here.

“I love the fact that all the gaming is here.

“I think Dundee is the most brilliantly creative city.”

The V&A Dundee was chosen for the premiere, she says, because “it understands the importance of fashion… that it’s actually a central part of our economy.”

The design museum is also featured heavily in Icons of Style.

As part of the show, curator Kirsty Hassard was tasked with selecting seven icons of Scottish design from the 1960s through to the 2020s.

These are all now featured in a pop-up display at the museum, which was unveiled on Tuesday.

It includes breathtaking pieces by the likes of Aberdeenshire designer Bill Gibb and Hawick-based designer Flora McFarlane.

V&A is a ‘champion of Scottish fashion’

Hassard, who I also spoke to at the event, says that V&A Dundee is a “champion for Scottish design and design in all its different forms.”

Recent exhibitions such as Tartan and Kimono illustrate this well, she says.

She says that Dundee’s rich textile history still has an influence on fashion across Scotland.

The city flourished in the 19th century due to a booming jute industry. Its last working jute mill, Taybank Works, closed in 1999.

“Textile production still exists within the city, but maybe on a more reduced scale,” Hassard says.

“There’s still hugely important textile design courses and textile production courses at DJCAD.

“The whole historic region of Tayside and Fife was just this textile powerhouse, which definitely still has an influence in fashion today.”

After refreshments and canapes – and much photo-taking – everyone was seated and the first episode was played.

Reflecting on 60 years of Scottish style and the country’s enduring influence on the world’s fashion stage, it shows Wark meeting iconic designers, influencers and celebrities.

Tayside and Fife celebrities appear in Icons of Style

Several Tayside and Fife stars make an appearance, including Aberfeldy-born actor Alan Cumming.

Wark interviews the host of The Traitors US in his kitchen, where he discusses his passion for wearing the “manly” kilt and irritation towards those who call it a “skirt”.

Perth pop star Eve Graham, a former member of pop band The New Seekers, also appears on screen. The 81-year-old is touted as an influential fashionista of the 1970s.

Dundee drag queen Ellie Diamond is interviewed too, and discusses a love of dressing in a way that defies gender roles.

Brian Cox even makes a cameo by accident when he phones Cumming midway through his chat with Wark.

The viewing was followed by a panel discussion with Wark, Hassard, McCoach and Olumide, hosted by Fife-based journalist Garbiella Bennett.

During the discussion, Wark revealed she has “always wanted to make a series on Scottish fashion.”

She said: “We don’t celebrate these things in Scotland: we don’t take it seriously.

“But we have these twin icons: tweed and tartan.

“We don’t make enough of them. More of us should be talking about this.

“Why are there not fashion courses at every single university?

‘Why we need to champion Scottish fashion more’

“As a nation, we don’t manufacture anything like we used to.

“We have all the skills on our doorstep, we just need to amp it up a bit.

“We need to champion Scottish fashion more.

“We need to celebrate and build on what we’ve got.

“I thought if we made a programme about it and talked about it, then something might ignite.”