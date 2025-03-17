Step into a healthier, greener future with Active Travel in Fife!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Step into a healthier, greener future with Active Travel in Fife!

Are you ready to transform your daily routine while helping to create a cleaner, healthier Fife?

In partnership with Fife Council
woman cycles on a tree-lined path as part of active travel in Fife
There are lots of routes around Fife to help you travel safely, including roads, tracks and shared use paths.

Fife Council’s Active Travel campaign is here to make walking, cycling and wheeling easier, safer and more enjoyable for everyone.

Why choose Active Travel?

Switching to active travel isn’t just good for the planet. It’s good for you too!

Walking and cycling can boost physical and mental wellbeing, reduce congestion and lower carbon emissions, making our communities more vibrant and sustainable. Plus, it’s often quicker than you think!

Explore Fife

Active travel is a simple and enjoyable way to boost health while discovering Fife’s natural beauty.

Step outside and experience Fife’s stunning landscapes this spring. From woodland walks to scenic cycle paths, active travel makes it easy to enjoy the great outdoors.

Being active improves both physical and mental wellbeing, making it a great way to recharge.

Small steps, big strides: How everyday Active Travel makes a difference

woman on a bicycle passes a man who's walking on the same path
Active travel makes it easy to enjoy the great outdoors.

Every small step towards active travel contributes to a healthier lifestyle and a greener environment.

Half of all journeys in Fife are under 3km — short enough to be walked, wheeled or cycled. Indeed, a 3km trip would take the average bike rider under 15 minutes to complete.

Even short walks, quick bike rides or a 15-minute scoot around the neighbourhood can have a big impact on your wellbeing.

Investing in a better Fife: How Active Travel benefits communities

woman on a bicycle sees two other cyclists approaching her on the same road
Quick bike rides can have a big impact on your wellbeing.

Fife Council is investing in active travel infrastructure to create fair access to safe and secure travel options.

Improved paths, cycle lanes and pedestrian-friendly spaces make active travel easier for all.

A greener future: How Active Travel helps tackle climate change

Active travel reduces carbon emissions and air pollution, improving air quality in Fife.

By walking and cycling more, we create safer, cleaner and more enjoyable neighbourhoods for everyone.

Everyone has a role to play in achieving net zero emissions and tackling the climate emergency.

How can you get involved?

three women walking near a bus station
Walking and cycling more can help create safer, cleaner and more enjoyable neighbourhoods for everyone.

Getting started is simple:

  • Swap short car journeys for a walk or cycle ride
  • Try a local Active Travel event
  • Use Fife’s growing network of walking and cycling routes
  • Encourage friends and family to join you in making the change

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy, and strategic planning, said:

Active travel is a fantastic way to improve your health, reduce carbon emissions and make our communities more vibrant and connected. Whether it’s walking, cycling or wheeling, choosing sustainable transport options benefits everyone in Fife.

We’re committed to making active travel safer and more accessible for all, investing in better infrastructure, improved pathways and initiatives that support people to make the switch. By embracing active travel, we can create cleaner air, reduce congestion and promote healthier lifestyles.

Even small changes—like walking to the shops or cycling to work—can make a big difference. We encourage everyone in Fife to take advantage of the opportunities available and join us in building a greener, healthier future for our region.

Together, we can create a healthier, happier Fife—one step, pedal or push at a time.

Visit the Active Travel page on Fife Council’s website to find out more and take the first step towards an active travel lifestyle today!

Radio 2's Sara Cox shouts out Carnoustie teen after Arbroath pie triumph
Is Fife 'Float-Fire-Ice' wellness facility in Glenrothes worth £90 a session?
What did I think of The Conservatory at iconic Old Course Hotel?
Our adventure in Comrie teepee - cosy enough to camp all year around
Conversation