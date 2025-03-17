Step into a healthier, greener future with Active Travel in Fife!

Fife Council’s Active Travel campaign is here to make walking, cycling and wheeling easier, safer and more enjoyable for everyone.

Why choose Active Travel?

Switching to active travel isn’t just good for the planet. It’s good for you too!

Walking and cycling can boost physical and mental wellbeing, reduce congestion and lower carbon emissions, making our communities more vibrant and sustainable. Plus, it’s often quicker than you think!

Explore Fife

Active travel is a simple and enjoyable way to boost health while discovering Fife’s natural beauty.

Step outside and experience Fife’s stunning landscapes this spring. From woodland walks to scenic cycle paths, active travel makes it easy to enjoy the great outdoors.

Being active improves both physical and mental wellbeing, making it a great way to recharge.

Small steps, big strides: How everyday Active Travel makes a difference

Every small step towards active travel contributes to a healthier lifestyle and a greener environment.

Half of all journeys in Fife are under 3km — short enough to be walked, wheeled or cycled. Indeed, a 3km trip would take the average bike rider under 15 minutes to complete.

Even short walks, quick bike rides or a 15-minute scoot around the neighbourhood can have a big impact on your wellbeing.

Investing in a better Fife: How Active Travel benefits communities

Fife Council is investing in active travel infrastructure to create fair access to safe and secure travel options.

Improved paths, cycle lanes and pedestrian-friendly spaces make active travel easier for all.

A greener future: How Active Travel helps tackle climate change

Active travel reduces carbon emissions and air pollution, improving air quality in Fife.

By walking and cycling more, we create safer, cleaner and more enjoyable neighbourhoods for everyone.

Everyone has a role to play in achieving net zero emissions and tackling the climate emergency.

How can you get involved?

Getting started is simple:

Swap short car journeys for a walk or cycle ride

Try a local Active Travel event

Use Fife’s growing network of walking and cycling routes

Encourage friends and family to join you in making the change

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy, and strategic planning, said:

Active travel is a fantastic way to improve your health, reduce carbon emissions and make our communities more vibrant and connected. Whether it’s walking, cycling or wheeling, choosing sustainable transport options benefits everyone in Fife. We’re committed to making active travel safer and more accessible for all, investing in better infrastructure, improved pathways and initiatives that support people to make the switch. By embracing active travel, we can create cleaner air, reduce congestion and promote healthier lifestyles. Even small changes—like walking to the shops or cycling to work—can make a big difference. We encourage everyone in Fife to take advantage of the opportunities available and join us in building a greener, healthier future for our region.

Together, we can create a healthier, happier Fife—one step, pedal or push at a time.

Visit the Active Travel page on Fife Council’s website to find out more and take the first step towards an active travel lifestyle today!