My Dunfermline: Arabella Weir recalls Pilmuir Street childhood and shouts out city bistro

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

My Dunfermline: Arabella Weir recalls Pilmuir Street childhood and shouts out city bistro

Comedian and actress Arabella Weir, aka Beth from Two Doors Down, reveals her favourite spots in Dunfermline.

Arabella Weir. Image: Adam Smith Festival of Ideas.
Arabella Weir. Image: Adam Smith Festival of Ideas.
By Rebecca Baird

She may have grown up in sunny Bahrain, but comedy star Arabella Weir spent her summer holidays each year in Dunfermline.

The Fife city holds a special place in her heart; here, she tells The Courier the spots that she loves most.

What first springs to mind when you think of Dunfermline?

My Granny Nancy’s house with steps up to the front door in Pilmuir Street.

It was very dark inside with brown walls, I don’t think granny had decorated it after the Victorians built it.

There was a cold, dark kitchen at the back with steps up to a small garden my siblings and I would play in when visiting her.

Arabella Weir’s granny lived on Pilmuir Street in Dunfermline. Image: Supplied.

On solo visits I’d sleep a tiny, narrow bedroom in a high single bed with freezing cold sheets.

This was not a happy house and I don’t recall many happy times in it – granny was the very definition of nippy sweety, always ready to criticise and undermine. The complete opposite of my beloved Melrose granny!

Favourite spots to visit in the city when you’re looking for inspiration?

I’ve always loved Pittencrieff Park – even when granny made us go there on freezing cold days.

It’s so gorgeous there and always full of surprise turns and paths and goes on for miles, it’s just wonderful.

Arabella Weir completed a charity walk along the Fife Coastal Path in 2018 with Sarah Brown, Sandi Toksvig, and Debbie Toksvig.

I also love the area around the Abbey – on a lovely spring day there’s nothing to beat walk round and round it and drinking in the view over the kingdom of Fife from the low wall at the back.

I also love the Fife Coastal Path – did that a few years ago, I know it doesn’t come into Dunfermline, but it’s a spectacular walk and, boy, do you get your steps in!

Who was the person in Dunfermline that had the biggest influence on you?

That’d have to be my dad. He was born and brought up in Dunfermline, that brown house in Pilmuir Street, to be precise, and was the Dux at Dunfermline High School.

The area around Dunfermline Abbey is always a hit with Arabella Weir. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Much to his dismay I didn’t carry on the legacy of his intellectual rigour but he was very witty, wry and so quick and I’d like to think I’ve carried on my own version of those attributes.

I’d say my dad was a true Fifer – hardworking, modest, a wee bit dour and dedicated.

What’s your first memory of the city?

Granny taking me for a picnic on a nearby cold, grey beach and making me swim in the sea, shouting from the shore as I inched my way gingerly in: “Don’t be such a big girl’s blouse, that is not cold water, I’ll show you cold water!”

My dad was working in the Middle East at the time so I was used to swimming in very warm waters under a boiling hot sun. I could not understand how my granny could claim this water wasn’t cold….least of all when she wasn’t about to go in.

Arabella is a fan of Pittencrieff Park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

I do love cold water swimming and baths now, so maybe those days on the beach are better memories than I am giving them credit for!

Granny would also build sandcastle with me with a bucket and spade which I loved – not sure why but no one ever did on the beaches in the Middle East!

Funniest thing that ever happened to you in Dunfermline?

My granny (yes, sorry, her again, and she wasn’t even from Dunfermline originally, she was from Hawick, her dad managed the Co-Op there) took me round to see her neighbour who had recently had a new-ish baby.

The neighbour puts him in his high-chair and, bursting with pride, says to my granny: “Oh, look, wait, when I put his food in front of him, he claps his wee hands together.”

Arabella Weir recommends The Haberdashery Bistro,  Dunfermline. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

My granny, without pausing for breath, said: “Aye, they generally aw do that.”

There was no pleasing that woman but she was an excellent golfer – Fife Ladies champion in the 1920s.

My dad inherited his life-long obsession with golf from her – my parents honeymoon was a week’s golfing on the East Coast and my mother hated golf!

Do you have a favourite restaurant in Dunfermline?

The Haberdashery Bistro is fabulous – homey, original (I hate chains), quirky and has a great atmosphere.

What about the best place for a coffee stop? Cafe Fresh – lovely, proper coffee and delicious home baked stuff, too good!

How is 2025 going for you so far?

The year is going pretty well, so far, The Multibanks, which I work on with Gordon Brown and a fabulous team, are going from strength to strength, so that’s very exciting and uplifting.

There’s some very good news about Two Doors Down on its way…can’t say more than that right now.

Arabella Weir at the Multibank project in Fife. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

And the Fast Show Live tour at the end of the year is sold out months in advance – who knew we’d still be so popular?

Also, I’m alive, in control of all my own faculties and well and these days that feels like news worth putting the bunting out for!

The Big House Multibank gives surplus products from Amazon and other companies to families in need. You can donate to The Multibank at www.multibank.co.uk

More from Lifestyle

WeeCook's Cairn Robbie with his Young Pie Maker of The Year award.
Radio 2's Sara Cox shouts out Carnoustie teen after Arbroath pie triumph
CR0052154, Deborah Clarke, Glenrothes. Float Fire and Ice. Picture shows; For a wellbeing feature going in The Courier Saturday magazine. Features writers Debbie Clarke and Cheryl Peebles visiting the new Fife Float Fire and Ice wellness centre in Glenrothes. It offers float therapy, sauna and cryotherapy which Debbie and Cheryl will be trying out to write about for the feature. Cheryl tries out the sauna as Debbie floats away in the floatation chamber Sunday 2nd March 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Is Fife 'Float-Fire-Ice' wellness facility in Glenrothes worth £90 a session?
Flat iron steak.
What did I think of The Conservatory at iconic Old Course Hotel?
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Comrie Croft kata feature Picture shows; Cheryl, Keith, Alex, Edie and Ivy (dog) Peebles. Comrie Croft. Cheryl Peebles/DCT Media Date; 12/02/2025
Our adventure in Comrie teepee - cosy enough to camp all year around
The ruins of Aldbar Chapel are hidden deep in woodland.
What's the story behind decaying Aldbar Chapel near Brechin?
Four kids dive off an aqua park obstacle.
The thrilling new attraction set to make a splash at Monikie
Dr Maria Maclennan uses a microscope to examine a piece of jewellery
How a Dundee forensic jeweller uses rings and gemstones to identify disaster victims
Sue Connolly from Stirling reveals how she was diagnosed with breast cancer after her first mammogram.
Stirling mum Sue praises routine cancer tests after life-saving scan: 'I couldn't feel a…
Chef Prasad and the piper and drummer at Dhoom.
Is a 10-course culinary journey at Dhoom in Dunfermline costing just £29.95 worth the…
Emily Thomson and her one-year-old boy. Image: Eneka Stewart
'Motherhood can be lonely - that's why I launched The Stirling Mum Club'

Conversation