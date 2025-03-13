What did Dundee’s top fashionistas wear to V&A style premiere?

V&A Dundee lived up to its name as Scotland’s design museum when more than 150 fashionable guests arrived for the premiere of the BBC show Icons of Style.

The new docuseries, presented by former BBC Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark, explores the rich history of Scottish fashion.

The star-studded guest list at Tuesday’s red carpet event included influencers, models and designers from across Scotland.

This is what they were wearing.

Kirsty Wark, 70, Glasgow

What are you wearing?

A Christopher Kane shirt, a new kilt from Le Kilt, tights from Wolford and shoes from Dior – I bought them for my daughter’s wedding!

How would you describe your style?

Classic with a twist. I love cowboy boots. Something with a pop of colour. And I love colour. And I love vintage.

Where do you like to shop?

Secondhand shops.

Who is your style icon?

My mum was probably my style icon. I still wear some of her clothes from the 1950s. She didn’t buy lots of clothes, but she wore good clothes.

Howey Ejegi, 35, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I am a social media influencer.

What are you wearing?

The trousers and top are from Orange Nerd and the leather jacket is from Barneys.

How would you describe your style?

I love looking different and unique and I love good tailoring.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops, Asos, Flannels and Selfridges. I like a mix of high street and secondhand.

Who is your style icon?

Right now it is musician Lenny Kravitz.

Hayley Scanlan, 42, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I am a fashion designer.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from SookSook in Dundee (now closed), the polo neck is from M&S, the bustier and handbag are my own designs, and the boots are Dr. Martens.

How would you describe your style?

Feminine but with an edge.

Where do you like to shop?

I wear most of my own clothes but I do love Vinted and charity shops. I like Cos and M&S for high street.

Who is your style icon?

Debbie Harry.

Trackie McLeod, 31, Glasgow

What do you do for a living?

I’m an artist.

What are you wearing?

Ben Sherman shoes, a blue Adidas firebug tracksuit, and a tie with a fake clip on Prada badge. The trench is from a charity shop.

How would you describe your style?

My style is a mix of masculine and feminine.

Where do you like to shop?

eBay, Vinted and charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

Robbie Williams in the early 2000s. And maybe Brian Harvey from East 17 – shout out to him wherever he is!

Kirsty Hassard, 36, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a curator at the V&A Dundee.

What are you wearing?

The blazer is from Zara, the jumper is from La Fetiche, the skirt is from & Other Stories, the shoes are from Porto and the bag is from Company.

How would you describe your style?

Classic with eccentric touches.

Where do you like to shop?

I like vintage shops such as Armstrongs in Edinburgh and Starry Starry Night in Glasgow. For high street I like Cos and Arket.

Who is your style icon?

Jane Birkin, a model from the 1960s. She wore a lot of little collars.

Blessing Afolayan, 23, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a fashion stylist and social media content creator.

What are you wearing?

The dress is from The Wardrobe, a charity shop in Dundee. The bag is from Furla.

How would you describe your style?

Fun and eccentric.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops – I am loving them. Or independent designers.

Who is your style icon?

Mary Queen of Scots – I love what her style represents.

Mil Stricevic, 58, Glasgow

What do you do for a living?

I’m a designer and I teach at Glasgow School of Art. I also run a bedding and sleepwear business with my wife called Irregular Sleep Pattern.

What are you wearing?

The jacket and shoes are from Comme Des Garcons, the trousers are Vivienne Westwood, the scarf is by Studio Fushcia, and the shirt is one our own Irregular Sleep Pattern designs.

How would you describe your style?

Eclectic.

Where do you like to shop?

eBay.

Who is your style icon?

Paul Simonon – the bassist for The Clash.

Flora McFarlane, 22, Hawick

What do you do for a living?

I’m a fashion designer.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from Vivienne Westwood, the boots are Hermes and the dress is from Reformation. And it’s all secondhand!

How would you describe your style?

Chic and effortless.

Where do you like to shop?

Vintage shops. I love buying items abroad as well – it’s like a souvenir.

Who is your style icon?

My granny.

Sam Edmond, 48, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m head of partnership at V&A Dundee.

What are you wearing?

The skirt is from Asos, the bomber is from Alo Yoga, the shoes are from Russell and Bromley.

How would you describe your style?

High Low: I invest in good pieces but mix in items from Vinted and the high street.

Where do you like to shop?

Vinted, Russell and Bromley and Sportmax.

Who is your style icon?

Probably Sam McCoach, the founder of Le Kilt – because that is all I want at the moment!

Belocime Musolo, 34, Glasgow

What do you do for a living?

I am a fashion designer and the founder of Nephtali Couture.

What are you wearing?

The dress is from Grassfield – it is an African brand based in England. And the shoes are Louboutin.

How would you describe your style?

Colourful and vibrant.

Where do you like to shop?

My own brand – let’s self-promote!

Who is your style icon?

Coco Chanel.

Katie New, 47, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I am a jewellery designer. My company is called KTNew.

What are you wearing?

I am wearing my own earrings and necklace, the dress is by Gitas Portal, the jacket is from a charity shop, the boots are from Clarks and the bag is Klf.

How would you describe your style?

Ecclectic.

Where do you like to shop?

Secondhand shops and independent makers.

Who is your style icon?

Iris Apfel (American fashion designer and interior designer).

Sarah Cushnie, 46, Glenrothes

What do you do for a living?

I’m a freelance jewellery designer specialising in alternative materials. My company is called Syrah Jay.

What are you wearing?

The dress is from Louche.

Where do you like to shop?

Vinted and secondhand shops.

Who is your style icon?

Vivienne Westwood.