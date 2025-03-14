‘Motherhood can be lonely – that’s why I launched The Stirling Mum Club’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Motherhood can be lonely – that’s why I launched The Stirling Mum Club’

Emily Thomson, 31, launched The Stirling Mum Club in January.

Emily Thomson and her one-year-old boy. Image: Eneka Stewart
By Poppy Watson

“I actually put real jeans on today!”

“I put mascara on for the first time in about three weeks.”

“I thought I’d even curl my hair!”

These are just some of the comments Emily Thomson overheard at her first brunch event for mums.

The 31-year-old secondary school teacher launched The Stirling Mum Club in January.

Mums enjoyed the brunch club at Mimi’s Stirling. Image: Eneka Stewart

Emily, who has a one-year-old boy and is expecting her second baby in April, was inspired to launch the group after struggling to connect with other mums in the Stirling area.

What inspired Emily to start The Stirling Mum Club?

It is part of UK-wide event-based community The Mum Club, which brings together “strong, independent women who happen to have children”.

She says: “I first came across The Mum Club on Instagram when I was pregnant with my first and thought it was a great idea.

“The closest one to me was North Lanarkshire, so when my son was about eight weeks old, I went through to an event that they were hosting and thought that it was great.

The Stirling brunch club was a sell-out success with 30 tickets sold. Image: Eneka Stewart

“It was a brunch, and it was lovely to get out and speak to other mums, and for it to be a nice event for mums, rather than something for babies.”

But despite the fact she met some lovely people, North Lanarkshire was too far away to see them regularly for a casual coffee or walk.

So Emily decided to reach out to The Mum Club and pitch a Stirling group. “Thankfully, they were very much on board and happy to expand further in Scotland.”

So far, she has hosted two events: a brunch club at Mimi’s Stirling on Wednesday February 19 (£28) and a coffee club at The First Aid on Thursday March 6 (£18).

Emily launched The Stirling Mum Club in January. Image: Eneka Stewart

Between 20 and 30 women attended each two-hour session, which included food and drink, a play area for children, and a goodie bag.

The plan is to continue hosting one brunch club and one coffee club every month, where expert speakers will also deliver talks on topics such as child first aid.

Unlike many baby groups, where parents might only have a few minutes to speak to each other at the start or the end of class, The Stirling Mum Club events are “centred around mum”.

The idea is to help women foster connections and combat loneliness – which Emily says can be common amongst new mums.

‘Motherhood can feel very lonely’

She says: “Motherhood can feel very lonely and it can be quite isolating.

“It’s nice to be able to sit down with someone who just gets it and who can sympathise with it.

“Like, ‘Yeah, we were up every hour last night, too,’ and ‘Yeah, my child is also refusing to nap,’ and all of those different things.

“It’s just that reassurance that you’re not on your own – there are other people going through the same thing.”

Is loneliness something Emily, who has been on maternity leave since February 2024, experienced as a new mum?

Mums are given tote bags to take home. Image: Eneka Stewart

“Oh, definitely,” she says.

“When you’ve got a new baby, unless you’ve got something to purposely get you out the house, it can be very easy to stay in.

“And the only person that you speak to while your partner’s at work, if you have a partner, is your baby.

“There have been days that my other half has come home from work at 6pm and I’ve realised that I’ve actually not spoken to an adult all day – which all of a sudden it can be quite isolating.”

What other challenges can new mums face?

‘Taking your baby to a cafe alone can feel daunting’

“If you’re going out and about, it can be quite daunting, being on your own and taking your baby into a coffee shop or somewhere for lunch,” Emily says.

“Some mums get a bit worried that if their baby starts crying, then other people might get annoyed at them.

“There is a feeling of safety in numbers with The Stirling Mum Club.

“We’re just as entitled to be there as anybody else, even with a young baby.”

Emily also thinks that mums can struggle to find the support they need.

Expert talks are also delivered at the events. Image: Eneka Stewart

She says: “It’s not necessarily that support is not there – it’s just that it can be difficult to find.

“There are lots of people out there that are able to support and offer help, but knowing where to look and knowing that it’s available can be tricky.”

She says there are “no rules” about who can attend The Stirling Mum Club events.

“We welcome anybody: from someone who is expecting their first to someone who might have kids who are at school and grown up.

“And there’s no age restrictions.

“The only criteria is that you’re a mum!”

Fitness classes are next for The Stirling Mum Club

In future, Emily hopes to expand The Stirling Mum Club’s offering by collaborating with local businesses.

She is especially keen to work with those owned by other mums.

Fitness clubs are on the horizon, which will be run with women only Stirling gym, LiFT.

It feeds back to Emily’s ultimate goal of “getting women out of the house for themselves rather than a baby class”.

She adds: “Mums spend so much time looking after everybody else – so it’s nice to run something like The Mum Club Stirling and have even just two hours where mums feel like they’re being looked after.”

  • The next Stirling Mum Club brunch will take place at Highland Gate in Stirling on Wednesday March 19. Tickets can be booked on The Mum Club website.

Conversation