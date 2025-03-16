What did I think of The Conservatory at iconic Old Course Hotel?

St Andrews is one of my most favourite places on the planet. It is a 25-minute drive from where I live in Carnoustie but, as the crow flies, is pretty much across the bay.

I have fond memories of my time as a child that were spent visiting relatives and every year heading to the Llamas Market to enjoy the fair.

I went to the berries for weeks during the school holidays just to save up enough cash to then blow it all on anything I could at the Lammas fair.

But one place I had never really visited was the Old Course Hotel.

The Conservatory in St Andrews

Just as it says on the tin, the hotel’s Conservatory restaurant is just that and provides amazing views over the famous Old Course. Outside there is a gorgeous garden and pond area.

Inside, however, is where the magic happens and the eatery is beautiful, decked out in white – which I love – and has a really relaxing feel to it.

Of course, while surroundings are important, I was there to enjoy the food they had on offer. Perusing their menu I had a feeling my visit, with my daughter, Cari, was going to be a good one.

Even in the early evening spring dusk the sight over the famous golf course was fantastic as we settled down at our table overlooking a sporting arena that has seen so many celebrated moments over the years.

The food at The Conservatory

The menu is varied with lovely options for vegan and vegetarian diners, such as barbecue celeriac, split pea soup, potato gnocchi and king oyster mushroom with sourdough potato terrine and truffle.

I love my fish dishes so it was no huge surprise that citrus cured trout caught my eye (£16). It simply said on the menu that it was served with beetroot and horseradish which somewhat underplayed the amazing dish the appeared in front of me.

Delicious light fillets of cured trout were served with crunchy beetroot, sorrel leaf, beetroot puree, beetroot slices, and croutons. The food looked so colourful that it seemed a shame to tuck in, but I did and savoured flavours and textures that simply sang in my mouth.

The delicate freshness of the trout paired beautifully with the crunch of the beetroot and the croutons, while the puree was divine.

Delivered on flavour

Cari had opted for monkfish korma (£13) to start. Served with a coriander flatbread, this creamy light curry did not disappoint. It was lovely and creamy with a little spicy kick which was well received.

The meaty fillet went well with the sauce that we both felt was more a broth than a curry, but that mattered not as it was a light yet tasty starter that certainly delivered on flavour.

I spent a long time debating with myself on the main such was the choice on the menu but plumped for flat iron steak, garlic and Parmesan butter, confit tomato and onions rings (£28).

Medium rare delight

The steak is only served medium rare, but as that was how I would order it, I had no complaints. It was absolutely perfect in every way. My knife sliced through the meat like butter, while the onion rings were some of the crispiest I have ever enjoyed. Having requested that my butter be served over my steak just enhanced the flavour.

Cari had gone for roast chicken breast, suet pudding and carrot (£28). The chicken was lovely and moist and served with a delicious chicken sauce, there was nothing to dislike, but the real star of the show here was the suet pudding.

It was oozing with flavour having been filled with cheese and ham, and was an unexpected surprise as Cari delved in. She was so impressed she insisted I tried it too and I can confirm it was incredible.

Super sides at The Conservatory

We also added a couple of sides – pont neuf (thick cut chips) and maple-glazed carrots.

The pont neuf were a joy to behold, crispy on the outside and beautifully fluffy on the inside, while the maple-glazed carrots were sweet and maintained a bite. I would happily order both again.

I was mulling over dessert but pineapple carpaccio, blood orange, coconut and raspberry meringue and raspberry sorbet (£12) sounded like a combination that I simply had to try.

Lovely thin slivers of pineapple paired perfectly with the fresh and zingy blood orange which added a welcome tartness to an otherwise very sweet dish. It was a fruit fiesta as the raspberry sorbet joined the party and the meringue added some crunch and was also packing flavour.

This was a clever dessert that I would heartily recommend.

Salted caramel tart with banana and pecan ice cream (£15) caught Cari’s eye.

The pastry work on show here was most impressive being light and crunchy and melting in the mouth. The rich salted caramel in the tart was accompanied by a banana sauce that added to another level to the experience, while the ice cream was the perfect accompaniment.

The verdict

I would happily eat in The Conservatory every day of the week. For what I ate, I believed it was exceptionally good value and I cannot wait to return. This was a lovely dining experience and the service was fantastic, too.

The Swilcan Loft at the hotel is soon to reopen after a refurbishment and that will provide another reason to visit the iconic hotel.

Information

The Conservatory, Old Course Hotel, St Andrews, KY16 9SP

01334 474371

oldcoursehotel.co.uk/dining/the-conservatory

Price: £112 for two starters, two mains and two desserts