Inside St Andrews’ secret museum of the weird and wonderful

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Inside St Andrews’ secret museum of the weird and wonderful

The Bell Pettigrew Museum is a well-kept secret in the heart of St Andrews. Only open to the public during school holidays, it offers an amazing insight into the early days of natural history exploration.

Image shows: Finbar Adamson age 11 looking perturbed by the displays of snakes in the Bell Pettigrew Museum.
Finbar, 11, comes face to face with some serpentine specimens at the Bell Pettigrew Museum in St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Nora McElhone

There’s nothing like a secret location to pique the interest of a little person.

When the destination is hidden in plain sight in the centre of St Andrews the anticipation hits new levels.

My younger children’s tiny minds were blown when an ordinary door to one of the St Andrews University buildings opened.

One of the museums team popped out to welcome us to the mysterious attraction.

Image shows: the mosaic floor at the entrance spells out "Bell Pettigrew Museum".
The mosaic floor detail in the entrance, Bell Pettigrew Museum, Bute Medical Buildings, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Once inside, we stepped over the floor mosaic proclaiming Bell Pettigrew Museum, the first physical clue to our destination.

From fossils to formaldehyde

The weirder the better when it comes to my kids. They were intrigued by the examples of all kinds of creatures which had been suspended in formaldehyde over 100 years ago.

Sea creatures, rodents, snakes and more hang in suspended, slightly unsettling animation.

Image shows: a selection of strange natural history specimens in glass cases and jars.
Some of the snake specimens at Bell Pettigrew Museum in St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

We were lucky to visit on an afternoon when collection trainee and all-round Bell Pettigrew nerd Conall Treen was on hand to tell us a few tales about the museum.

The collections trainee has written an entire PhD thesis on the museum and is delighted to share his expertise with his young visitors.

History of the St Andrews museum

Originally established as a zoological teaching museum in 1911, the building was opened in 1913 and some items in the collection date back to the 1870s.

Unfortunately the galleried first floor was covered in the 1960s to provide more teaching space but all of the original cabinetry and cases on the ground floor remain.

One case even retains damage from shrapnel that fell during a bombing raid in WW2.

The museum staff agree that the exhibits are ‘of their time’. They do stress that although the displays don’t conform to modern ideals, they are still a vital tool in our understanding of the natural world.

Some of the specimens can hold important clues about climate change and biodiversity.

Favourite exhibits at Bell Pettigrew

I was interested to find out what the kids liked about the museum. Daughter number two proclaimed a model of a dodo her favourite and she was fascinated by a particularly macabre taxidermy of a spider eating a bird!

Image shows: Aoife Adamson age 9, coming face to face with a dodo in a display case in the Bell Pettigrew Museum in St Andrews.
Aoife enjoyed the weird and wonderful exhibits at Bell Pettigrew Museum in St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

For her brother, the enormous skeleton of a spider crab grabbed his attention as soon as we entered the museum.

He loved the snake skeletons and the rather gruesome-looking tube containing a rat-snake.

Image shows: A boy looking at a display case of weird and wonderful natural history specimens in the Bell Pettigrew Museum in St Andrews.
The giant spider crab skeleton impressed Finbar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

We all enjoyed peering at the small but perfectly formed examples of coral – all carefully catalogued and displayed in a beautiful wooden case.

The same corner of the museum is home to a gorgeous example of a sea sponge called Venus’ flower basket.

Local links on display at Bell Pettigrew

Among the creatures and objects from far-flung corners of the world, there are some items that have links closer to home.

There is a reconstruction of the skeleton of the cart horse ‘Bassey’ who helped to build the Bell Rock Lighthouse.

Slabs of ancient sandstone from Fife’s Dura Den include incredibly detailed fossils of ancient fish.

View many now-extinct species

My wee girl’s favourite dodo aside, the museum includes other examples of now-extinct creatures.

The tiny St Kilda house mouse died out after the last 36 islanders were evacuated from the island in 1930.

You can also marvel at a giant skink (a vegetable-eating lizard) or a Tasmanian Wolf.

Kids will also love spotting a couple of examples of ‘terrible taxidermy’. One is a kiwi in an unnatural pose – presumably because the taxidermist had simply never seen the bird before.

Image shows: a badly taxidermied wild cat in a display case. The cat has a bizarre expression somewhere between a smile and a snarl.
The funky wild cat is a firm favourite with visitors to the museum. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Another favourite for the museums team is the “funky looking wild cat” with an oddly endearing smile.

All the staff we meet are delighted to share her favourite corners of the museum. They are naturals with the kids and regularly host visits from local schools which can bring unforeseen challenges.

For the sake of the learning and engagement officer’s nerves, though, please encourage your children to respect the displays so there is no need for her to say: “Don’t lick the antelopes!”

Good to know:

The Bell Pettigrew Museum is open to the public from 1-5pm Monday to Friday, during the Fife school holidays.

There is plenty to engage young visitors but the museum is probably best suited to children of around four years and up.

There are regular events at Bell Pettigrew, including escape rooms during the summer holidays.

Please bear in mind that most of the exhibits are real taxidermies, skeletons and preserved creatures which may not be suitable for particularly sensitive visitors.

More from Lifestyle

Newstead in Broughty Ferry. Image: Verdala
One of Broughty Ferry's 'finest' jute mansions hits market for seven-figure sum
The Pittcairngreen Inn.
Traditional village pub and restaurant near Perth for sale
Jenny Anderson at Rannoch Station. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Visitors' favourite Rannoch Station Tearoom adapts for the future with new booking system
BESTPIC CR0052669, Rebecca Baird, Dundee, Rebecca and Lynn testing Wild Shore at City Quay after improvements ahead of spring opening. Picture shows; Rebecca and Lynn having a ball on the inflatable trampoline. Tuesday 1st April, 2025. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
We tried out new and improved inflatable obstacle course at Dundee's City Quay. It…
The Campbells (from left to right) Kevin, Gillian, Jenni and Jane. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Meet Wormit's theatrical family - performing together since the 1990s
A scallop starter at Don Padrino, one of Dundee's best restaaurants
11 of the best restaurants in Dundee
Bridge of Allan's main street.
Why two Stirlingshire areas are ranked 'best places to live in Scotland' by property…
The Grill 21, Arbroath
Former Arbroath Mediterranean restaurant going to auction
Melfort, Broughty Ferry
Lorraine Kelly's former Broughty Ferry home back on market with £175k slashed from price
Methven Castle.
12th-century Perthshire castle once home to Queen of Scotland on sale for £1m

Conversation