I explore abandoned RAF Tealing aerodrome and ask – could historic site be saved?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

I explore abandoned RAF Tealing aerodrome and ask – could historic site be saved?

Could the 'lost' RAF Tealing station be saved from further decay - and made subject of a new museum? We check out some of the remaining buildings.

Gayle outside the abandoned control tower at former RAF Tealing aerodrome.
Gayle outside the abandoned control tower at former RAF Tealing aerodrome. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
By Gayle Ritchie

It is one of several ‘lost’ airfields in Angus.

Built in March 1942 as an advanced fighter training base, RAF Tealing played a key role in the Second World War.

However, the facility, north of Dundee, was located in a hollow susceptible to fog and poor visibility, and the fact it was overlooked by the Sidlaw Hills to the west made night flying impossible.

Since it was disbanded in June 1945, the airfield’s sprawling assortment of buildings has been slowly falling into decay.

Abandoned control tower at RAF Tealing.
Abandoned control tower at RAF Tealing. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Curious to see what remains of the historic site, which spans around 80 hectares, I rocked up one dreich afternoon for a recce.

First stop – abandoned control tower

Parking in Kirkton of Tealing, my eye was drawn to a foreboding-looking grey lump of brick and concrete standing in the middle of derelict wasteland.

This, I realised, was the old air traffic control tower.

I made a beeline for it, excited to see whether it was possible – and indeed safe – to access.

Abandoned control tower at RAF Tealing.
Abandoned control tower at RAF Tealing. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

I took a moment to look around the vast expanse: I felt pretty exposed and vulnerable as I marched towards the block.

Would I be approached by an angry farmer or landowner, telling me to get the heck out of here? My heart raced.

Do many people come here?

Spotting a dog walker on a path a few hundred metres away, I began to feel more at ease.

If it’s okay to walk your dog here, then surely I’d be fine?

Old window at abandoned RAF Tealing. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Navigating huge mounds of rubble, and a roofless, partially-collapsed outbuilding, I made my way towards the tower.

Entering it was easy – there were no fences, doors, padlocks or boarded-up windows.

What did I discover inside?

Inside the square three-storey building, it was dark and dingy. I wished I’d brought my powerful head torch.

There’s graffiti galore all over walls, some of it pretty colourful and eye-catching, and I paused to take photos.

Gayle checks out the graffiti inside the abandoned control tower.
Gayle checks out the graffiti inside the abandoned control tower. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

The views from the observation balcony – a huge, windowed area, with rusting frames – are pretty expansive.

But I made a point of not getting close to the edge – there’s nothing to stop you plunging to your doom, and it’s a big drop to the floor below.

Expansive views from the observatory deck - but watch your step.
Expansive views from the observatory deck – but watch your step. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

It was pretty blustery up at the ‘Met Tower’, so I didn’t hang around. This would’ve been set up to measure meteorological conditions, primarily wind.

A strong sense of neglect

Casting my eye over the surrounding landscape, I was struck by the sense of neglect.

The airfield originally boasted two intersecting runways, but these are hard to pick out – one is badly broken up, and the other is covered with old poultry sheds.

Inside the derelict air control tower at RAF Tealing
Inside the abandoned air control tower at RAF Tealing. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

The eagle-eyed might be able to trace aircraft parking zones amongst patches of weed-riddled concrete, but the hangars have long gone.

There are also offices, storehouses, workshops and possible guard posts to be found – plus an air-raid shelter.

Inside the control tower at RAF Tealing.
Inside the control tower at RAF Tealing. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Sadly, I was tight for time so failed to track these down.

Discovering abandoned house

However, I did come across an abandoned house which was pretty fascinating.

Its walls were daubed with graffiti, but there were remnants of old furniture, wallpaper and kitchen units, and a child’s swing in the garden.

Abandoned house at former RAF Tealing.
Abandoned house at former RAF Tealing. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

I don’t know whether this formed part of the airfield’s accommodation, but I’ve seen it described as a “airfield house” online.

What’s the history of RAF Tealing?

The history of RAF Tealing is pretty special.

It was established as a fighter command training unit, specifically for tactical and fighter bomber work, and opened in March 1942.

The unit was equipped with Hawker Hurricane, Miles Master and Westland Lysander aircraft.

Inside the abandoned house. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

It was a busy airfield, especially in the run-up to D-Day.

At one point it had about 80 Hurricanes – and the number of pilots reached a peak of 150 in 1943.

A child’s swing in the garden of the abandoned house at former RAF Tealing. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

What about the famous visitor?

It was at the aerodrome that Tealing’s most famous visitor arrived,

Eyes grew wide as a strange four-engine bomber or Russian design and manufacture appeared out the clouds and landed at RAF Tealing on May 20, 1942.

The passenger the crew were escorting was Vyacheslav Molotov, the Russian foreign minister and deputy of the state committee of defence.

Vyacheslav Molotov.
Vyacheslav Molotov. Image: Supplied.

He was accompanied by 16 Soviet officials on a military assignment to meet with prime minister Winston Churchill in London.

His mission was to conduct urgent negotiations with Britain and the United States to form wartime alliances.

However, news of Molotov’s visit was “blacked out” under the severe war restrictions.

Gayle inside the abandoned control tower.
Gayle inside the abandoned control tower. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Airfield has had several uses

During the latter stages of the war, the airfield was used as a prisoner of war camp.

Some of the buildings were re-used when the land was occupied by a pig farm, but these are completely derelict now.

Nearby is an electricity sub-station operated by SSEN Transmission, and a wind turbine.

Will SSEN’s plans impact the site?

I checked with SSEN to see what, if anything, they have planned for the future of the former RAF aerodrome,

A spokesman told me: “The existing 132kV Tealing substation, which is already located on the former RAF site, will be undergoing a small extension soon, slightly increasing its footprint at the former RAF base.”

For anyone who cares about the future of the site, this might ring alarm bells.

Gayle outside an outbuilding at RAF Tealing.
Gayle gets blasted by wind at the top of the abandoned control tower. Image: Image: Gayle Ritchie.

So I went back to SSEN to question whether any of the derelict buildings might be affected.

And the spokesman confirmed there’s “no demolition planned as part of the Tealing 132kV extension”.

He also confirmed there are no plans to undertake any work associated with the new 400kV Emmock substation on the site of the former RAF Tealing aerodrome.

The SSEN Transmisison Tealing substation near Dundee. Image: Supplied.

And he added: “During the consultation process for the Emmock substation, the local community suggested that the facility could be located at the former RAF site.

“This option was assessed but was ultimately deemed not to be feasible from a technical perspective and not preferable from an environmental perspective, due to the flood risk of the site.”

Could a museum be made of RAF Tealing?

Some locals are passionate about RAF Tealing and fearful of the historic site’s demise.

They are keen to see the abandoned facility preserved and perhaps even transformed into some sort of museum.

Abandoned RAF Tealing has a fascinating history. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Abandoned RAF Tealing has a fascinating history. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

There are no plans to create any kind of museum, just yet, but it’s a nice thought – in my opinion.

  • What do you think? Should the remains of derelict RAF Tealing be preserved? Let us know in our comments section!

More from Lifestyle

CR0052271, Cheryl Peebles, Burntisland. First Time Blood Donor Experience. Picture Shows: Reporter Cheryl Peebles heads to a donor session in Burntisland to give her first pint of blood, and now being prepped by Lesley and being explained the process. Monday 3rd March 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Are you terrified of giving blood? So was I until I joined the 3%…
Courier/Tele News, Stefan Morkis/Jon Brady/Rob Mclaren story, CR0006425 CR0006504 . Businessman and Apprentice star Mike Soutar delivers lecture on entrepreneurship at University of Dundee. Pic shows; Businessman and Apprentice star, Mike Soutar at UoD. Wednesday, 27th February, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Dundee-born The Apprentice interviewer says sloppy candidates make him 'indignant'
The house would sit in the garden of a Newtyle cottage. Image: Wilson Paul Architects
Newtyle eco house appeal delayed for site visit over tree and flood concerns
4
Barbara-Ann Mackay from Arbroath was diagnosed with breast cancer in the same year as her aunt and sister
Arbroath mum reveals how family support helped her beat breast cancer
Pamela Dunbar. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Six looks on a sunny spring day in Dundee
Newstead in Broughty Ferry. Image: Verdala
One of Broughty Ferry's 'finest' jute mansions hits market for seven-figure sum
Image shows: Finbar Adamson age 11 looking perturbed by the displays of snakes in the Bell Pettigrew Museum.
Inside St Andrews' secret museum of the weird and wonderful
The Pittcairngreen Inn.
Traditional village pub and restaurant near Perth for sale
Jenny Anderson at Rannoch Station. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Visitors' favourite Rannoch Station Tearoom adapts for the future with new booking system
BESTPIC CR0052669, Rebecca Baird, Dundee, Rebecca and Lynn testing Wild Shore at City Quay after improvements ahead of spring opening. Picture shows; Rebecca and Lynn having a ball on the inflatable trampoline. Tuesday 1st April, 2025. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
We tried out new and improved inflatable obstacle course at Dundee's City Quay. It…

Conversation