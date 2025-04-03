Meet Wormit’s theatrical family – performing together since the 1990s

Jane Campbell was preparing to put on her play at The Little Theatre in Dundee when disaster struck.

“The girl who was playing the lead character became unwell and couldn’t play the part,” she recalls.

But the show must go on.

Jane, 65, called her daughter Jenni – a university student in Bath at the time.

‘Can you learn a script in two days?’

“I phoned her on the Wednesday and said, ‘Can you learn a script in two days?’

“And she went, ‘Yeah – send me it’.”

Then another disaster.

“She had to wear a wedding dress in the play and the girl who was originally wearing the wedding dress was thin – and my daughter is not thin.

“And I thought, ‘Oh my goodness’.”

Jane and her younger daughter Gillian spent the day trailing around Dundee looking for a “big poofy 1980s style wedding dress.”

Eventually, they found one in the window of a costume shop on Perth Road.

“It was a kind of busty top and a full skirt – this skirt could literally stand up on its own,” Jane laughs.

“It was so funny trying to get her onto the stage with this massive dress on.”

It is moments like this that have brought Jane and her husband Kevin, both 65, and their daughters Jenni, 31, and Gillian, 26, closer together.

The Wormit family – who have starred in countless theatre productions across Tayside and Fife since the 1990s – have always been involved in drama.

It’s literally how they started.

Jane and Kevin met at drama camp in 1989

Jane, a retired district nurse, and Kevin, a former physics technician at Ninewells Hospital, met at a holiday and drama school in Aberdeen in 1989.

Jane, originally from Glasgow, moved to Wormit to be with Kevin the following year.

They later joined multiple drama societies in the Tayside and Fife area, including the Dundee Dramatic Society, which has around 50 members.

The couple went on to share their passion for theatre with their daughters, who had their first taste of the limelight in ballet shows as four-year-olds.

Jane says: “When the girls were wee, they were always dragged along to rehearsals, and so they saw us the stage.

“Then as typical wee girls, they would go to dance classes and stuff.”

The sisters were “hooked” after landing roles in their first shows.

Jenni secured a part in a Wormit show at the age of nine, while Gillian starred in panto at the Byres Theatre in St Andrews.

The pair went on to study musical theatre at college.

Now when they aren’t at their nine-to-five – Jenni works at Costa and Gillian at Apex Hotels – they can probably be found on stage.

Jane, who is also part of the St Andrews Musical Society with her daughters, says she and Kevin have “never forced” the girls into drama.

“It was up to them,” she says.

“But I think seeing [Kevin and I], and going to the theatre and watching a lot, they got the bug.”

Jane and Kevin have performed in countless musicals, plays and sketches together over the years, including Calamity Jane and Holiday Snap.

They’ve performed in venues such as the Little Theatre in Dundee and Byres Theatre in St Andrews.

“We were in Sailor Beware! together twice,” Jane says.

“Once he played the minister and once he played my husband, so I could be really rotten to him!”

Jane has also appeared in various pantomimes with Jenni and Gillian, including Aladdin, Snow White, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Addams Family, Calendar Girls and My Fair Lady.

Each member of the family appears to have their ‘role’ in the drama world.

While Jane loves acting and writing, Kevin prefers to work behind the scenes “on the technical side”.

Meanwhile, Jenni’s passion is dancing and Gillian’s is singing.

While some families may be driven mad by spending so much time together – Jane says it has only strengthened their bond.

‘A lot of the time we come as a package’

“Because we all like the same thing, if there’s shows or whatever on, we’ll go and see it.

“It has kind of kept us together because we’ve all got the same interest.”

She adds: “A lot of the time we come as a package.

“We’ve done it for years and we enjoy it.”

However, she adds they are “sometimes like ships that pass at night” because they are so busy with various theatre commitments.

Jane says she would recommend drama as a hobby to anyone.

“It’s a good hobby because even if you don’t want to be on stage, it doesn’t matter.

“[Drama groups] are always needing somebody to help out, serve coffees, do raffles and so on.

‘Drama is a great way to meet other people’

“So it’s a great way of meeting other people as well, and not necessarily being on the stage.

“There’s always wee bits and pieces that people can do, which is good.”

It seems to be addictive, too.

“I keep saying, ‘Oh, this will be my last play’.

“But then another good one comes up!

“And there’s still a couple of bucket list roles I want to tick off.”