Seven reasons to book holiday fun for your kids with Active Dundee!

Looking for the best way to keep your child engaged, active, and having a blast during the school holidays? Active Dundee is your go to destination for holiday fun in 2025!

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

The team at Active Dundee is back with an unbeatable line-up of sports, dance, gymnastics, aquatics and early years programmes – all designed to entertain, educate, and energise kids of all ages.

Here’s why Active Dundee should be your number one choice for holiday activities.

More fun, more action!

The team at Active Dundee doesn’t do dull. Their holiday camps are packed with exciting, high-energy activities that keep kids moving and engaged from start to finish. Whether it’s scoring goals at Active Dundee’s football camps, perfecting dance moves or making a splash in the pool, there’s never a dull moment.

Expert coaching that inspires

Active Dundee has highly qualified coaches and instructors don’t just teach, they’re passionate about helping kids develop new skills, build confidence and most importantly have fun while learning. Your child will be supported and encouraged every step of the way by the teams at Active Dundee.

Convenience at its best

The team at Active Dundee knows how important it is to have holiday activities that fit around your schedule. That’s why they offer programmes at multiple venues across Dundee, making it easier than ever to find a camp near you. No long drives, just hassle free fun right on your doorstep! With activities for every week of the school holidays from Easter right through to the November in-service days, Active Dundee has you covered.

Unbeatable value and exclusive discounts

Active Dundee believes that every child should have access to high-quality activities without breaking the bank. Their affordable holiday camps offer hours of entertainment and skill-building at great prices. Plus, members get exclusive discounts:

-25% off for Active Junior and Teen Unlimited members

-10% off for all other Junior and Teen members

More fun, less money – what’s not to love?

(P.S want to enjoy discounted camps plus term time classes and activities, swimming, racket sports and more? Get an Active Dundee membership now.)

Something for everyone

Every child is different. That’s why Active Dundee offers a wide range of activities tailored to all ages, skill levels, and abilities. From complete beginners to aspiring pros, the teams have specialised programmes – including those for children with additional support needs – so that everyone can join in the fun. Camps with Active Dundee are not designed to be competitive – they provide a fun, supportive environment for all kids.

More than just a holiday club

Active Dundee is Your Place for holiday activities. More than just a place to drop off the kids, these camps help children make new friends, build teamwork skills and develop a lifelong love for being active. It’s not just about filling time; it’s about getting confident while making memories.

Plan ahead and stay stress-free

Active Dundee makes holiday planning easy! Not only do they have an exciting Easter line-up, but the team is also ready for Summer, October and beyond. If you love to be organised, you can even book now for the November in-service days and tick holiday planning off your to-do list!

Featured Easter activities

Aquatics: Sport & Splash, Intensive Learn to Swim, and Rookie Lifeguard programmes

Football, Dance & Gymnastics: full-day camps packed with movement and fun.

Early Years: Active Tots Messy Play & Easter Parties (FREE for Active Junior Unlimited members!)

The fun doesn’t stop there with summer and beyond bringing even more exciting activities to keep the good times rolling.

Book now, relax later, and let the fun begin

Bookings are open for the whole year now and spaces fill up fast, so don’t wait! Give your child a fun-filled, action packed holiday with Active Dundee. Visit Active Dundee’s website now to secure your spot: Holiday Activities | Active Dundee.

Follow along on Facebook.

Follow along on Instagram.

Follow along on TikTok.

Learn more at Active Dundee’s website.