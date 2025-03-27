Seven reasons to book holiday fun for your kids with Active Dundee!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Seven reasons to book holiday fun for your kids with Active Dundee!

Choose from a wide range of different camps including football, dance, gymnastics and aquatics.

Presented by Active Dundee
With programmes at multiple venues across Dundee, it's never been easier to find a camp near you.
With programmes at multiple venues across Dundee, it's never been easier to find a camp near you.

Looking for the best way to keep your child engaged, active, and having a blast during the school holidays? Active Dundee is your go to destination for holiday fun in 2025!

The team at Active Dundee is back with an unbeatable line-up of sports, dance, gymnastics, aquatics and early years programmes – all designed to entertain, educate, and energise kids of all ages.

Here’s why Active Dundee should be your number one choice for holiday activities.

More fun, more action!

The team at Active Dundee doesn’t do dull. Their holiday camps are packed with exciting, high-energy activities that keep kids moving and engaged from start to finish. Whether it’s scoring goals at Active Dundee’s football camps, perfecting dance moves or making a splash in the pool, there’s never a dull moment.

Expert coaching that inspires

Active Dundee has highly qualified coaches and instructors don’t just teach, they’re passionate about helping kids develop new skills, build confidence and most importantly have fun while learning. Your child will be supported and encouraged every step of the way by the teams at Active Dundee.

Convenience at its best

Active Dundee offers activities for every week of the school holidays, from Easter through to November 2025.

The team at Active Dundee knows how important it is to have holiday activities that fit around your schedule. That’s why they offer programmes at multiple venues across Dundee, making it easier than ever to find a camp near you. No long drives, just hassle free fun right on your doorstep! With activities for every week of the school holidays from Easter right through to the November in-service days, Active Dundee has you covered.

Unbeatable value and exclusive discounts

Active Dundee believes that every child should have access to high-quality activities without breaking the bank. Their affordable holiday camps offer hours of entertainment and skill-building at great prices. Plus, members get exclusive discounts:

-25% off for Active Junior and Teen Unlimited members

-10% off for all other Junior and Teen members

More fun, less money – what’s not to love?

(P.S want to enjoy discounted camps plus term time classes and activities, swimming, racket sports and more?  Get an Active Dundee membership now.)

Something for everyone

Every child is different. That’s why Active Dundee offers a wide range of activities tailored to all ages, skill levels, and abilities. From complete beginners to aspiring pros, the teams have specialised programmes – including those for children with additional support needs – so that everyone can join in the fun. Camps with Active Dundee are not designed to be competitive – they provide a fun, supportive environment for all kids.

There’s never a dull moment at a holiday camp with Active Dundee.

More than just a holiday club

Active Dundee is Your Place for holiday activities. More than just a place to drop off the kids, these camps help children make new friends, build teamwork skills and develop a lifelong love for being active. It’s not just about filling time; it’s about getting confident while making memories.

Plan ahead and stay stress-free

Active Dundee makes holiday planning easy! Not only do they have an exciting Easter line-up, but the team is also ready for Summer, October and beyond. If you love to be organised, you can even book now for the November in-service days and tick holiday planning off your to-do list!

Featured Easter activities

  • Aquatics: Sport & Splash, Intensive Learn to Swim, and Rookie Lifeguard programmes
  • Football, Dance & Gymnastics: full-day camps packed with movement and fun.
  • Early Years: Active Tots Messy Play & Easter Parties (FREE for Active Junior Unlimited members!)

The fun doesn’t stop there with summer and beyond bringing even more exciting activities to keep the good times rolling.

Book now, relax later, and let the fun begin

Bookings are open for the whole year now and spaces fill up fast, so don’t wait! Give your child a fun-filled, action packed holiday with Active Dundee. Visit Active Dundee’s website now to secure your spot: Holiday Activities | Active Dundee.

Follow along on Facebook.

Follow along on Instagram.

Follow along on TikTok.

Learn more at Active Dundee’s website.

More from Lifestyle

With programmes at multiple venues across Dundee, it's never been easier to find a camp near you.
80 best pictures from Courier Food and Drink Awards 2025
With programmes at multiple venues across Dundee, it's never been easier to find a camp near you.
I tried a sauna yoga experience at Kingsbarns Beach - are the huts worth…
Mortimer Drive apartment for sale
Monifieth apartment offering scenic waterfront views for sale
With programmes at multiple venues across Dundee, it's never been easier to find a camp near you.
Dundee's beloved Luigi’s Pizzeria reopens after fire forced closure
With programmes at multiple venues across Dundee, it's never been easier to find a camp near you.
Bridge of Allan bakery boasts second best croissant in Scotland - how good is…
Kirkcaldy runner Gordon Hannah is taking part in the Sahara race, Marathon des Sables, in April. Image: David Wardle.
Fife sportsman on swapping Kirkcaldy beach for Sahara Desert as he prepares for 'toughest…
With programmes at multiple venues across Dundee, it's never been easier to find a camp near you.
Letham Nights: New chapter for Fifers who transformed humble village hall into live music…
With programmes at multiple venues across Dundee, it's never been easier to find a camp near you.
The Courier Food and Drink Awards winners revealed
A corgi in a Dundee restaurant
6 dog-friendly restaurants in Dundee to dine out at with your four-legged friends
8
Interior of The West House in Dundee, with diners sitting at tables.
7 of the best breakfast places in Dundee that you need to try

Conversation