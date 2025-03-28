Seven stylish spring looks in St Andrews

Nowhere beats St Andrews for style spotting.

The Fife town seems to exist in its own ecosystem when it comes to fashion – with regular student clothing swaps, pop-up vintage sales and a thriving charity shop scene. Elevated by the premium golf apparel culture.

While trends are still followed – baggy jeans are an essential here – locals aren’t afraid to stand out (scroll on to see the Lidl socks).

Seven stylish folks told us what they were wearing this spring.

Lucas Wallin, 20, California

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying English and History at St Andrews University.

What are you wearing?

It is all thrifted. My sister and I thrift a lot together and she picked out most of this.

How would you describe your style?

Hip hop and a little bit rugged.

Where do you like to shop?

Depop and Vinted. My favourite brands are Carhartt and Billabong – it makes high quality clothes for a cheap price.

Who is your style icon?

I like Jacob Elordi (Australian actor). He has got some cool outfits.

Alice Hodges, 22, Cotswalds

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying Philosophy at St Andrews University.

What are you wearing?

The jumper is from a boutique shop in Oxford, the trousers are from Tom’s Trunks, the handbag is Vinegar Hill and these are my comfy clogs from Birkenstock.

How would you describe your style?

Comfortable, eclectic, and flowy. Sometimes I like to be whimsical, but not today.

Where do you like to shop?

Free People is my favourite.

Who is your style icon?

Sienna Miller.

Dylan Harrison, 18, Guardbridge

What do you do for a living?

I am studying Business at Dundee and Angus College.

What are you wearing?

The jeans and hoodie are from H&M, the jacket is from Vinted and the shoes are Dr. Martens.

How would you describe your style?

Comfortable and casual but also held together and refined.

Where do you like to shop?

Vinted, eBay and charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

Vivienne Westwood.

Sara Oversteyns, 21, Belgium

What do you do for a living?

I study History at St Andrews University.

What are you wearing?

The jeans are from Espit which is sadly closed now. The jacket and jumper are thrifted, the shoes are Vejas and my socks are from Lidl!

How would you describe your style?

My style is comfortable and colourful.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops. My favourite shop is Wear – a boutique in my hometown in Belgium.

Who is your style icon?

My grandma. I love her knitted cardigans and corduroy trousers.

Brice Ledingham, 27, Edinburgh

What do you do for a living?

I manage a visitor centre at a distillery.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from Mountain and Isles, the flannel is from Folk, the trousers are Timberland and the boots are from Mountain Warehouse.

How would you describe your style?

Non-rugged lumberjack.

Where do you like to shop?

TK Maxx and outdoor clothing shops for their durability.

Who is your style icon?

Bear Grylls.

Scarlett Tew, 24

What do you do for a living?

I am studying Spanish, French and Italian at St Andrews University.

What are you wearing?

The shoes are from Vinted, the scarf is from a secondhand shop, the jacket is my mum’s and the jeans are from Weekday.

How would you describe your style?

I like to wear things that are chunky and funky.

Where do you like to shop?

Vinted and charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

My sister. I copy her. She’ll wear anything, even if it’s not on trend.

Zack Ledesma, 18, US

What do you do for a living?

I am studying International Relations and Philosophy at St Andrews University.

What are you wearing?

A lot of it is thrifted. The jeans are from Son and Stone, the jumper is Izod and the shoes are Vans.

How would you describe your style?

Contrast is a big theme. I like a bit of colour – I don’t want to be monochromatic all the time.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops. They are reasonably priced and you never know what you are going to get!

Who is your style icon?

1950s actors. Sean Connery is up there.