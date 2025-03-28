Seven stylish spring looks in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seven stylish spring looks in St Andrews

St Andrews locals are stepping into spring in style. Here are eight looks from the Fife town.

Alice Hodges. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Alice Hodges. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

Nowhere beats St Andrews for style spotting.

The Fife town seems to exist in its own ecosystem when it comes to fashion – with regular student clothing swaps, pop-up vintage sales and a thriving charity shop scene. Elevated by the premium golf apparel culture.

While trends are still followed – baggy jeans are an essential here – locals aren’t afraid to stand out (scroll on to see the Lidl socks).

Seven stylish folks told us what they were wearing this spring.

Lucas Wallin, 20, California

Lucas Wallin. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying English and History at St Andrews University.

What are you wearing?

It is all thrifted. My sister and I thrift a lot together and she picked out most of this.

How would you describe your style?

Hip hop and a little bit rugged.

Where do you like to shop?

Depop and Vinted. My favourite brands are Carhartt and Billabong – it makes high quality clothes for a cheap price.

Who is your style icon?

I like Jacob Elordi (Australian actor). He has got some cool outfits.

Alice Hodges, 22, Cotswalds

Alice Hodges.  Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying Philosophy at St Andrews University.

What are you wearing?

The jumper is from a boutique shop in Oxford, the trousers are from Tom’s Trunks, the handbag is Vinegar Hill and these are my comfy clogs from Birkenstock.

How would you describe your style?

Comfortable, eclectic, and flowy. Sometimes I like to be whimsical, but not today.

Where do you like to shop?

Free People is my favourite.

Who is your style icon?

Sienna Miller.

Dylan Harrison, 18, Guardbridge

Dylan Harrison. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am studying Business at Dundee and Angus College.

What are you wearing?

The jeans and hoodie are from H&M, the jacket is from Vinted and the shoes are Dr. Martens.

How would you describe your style?

Comfortable and casual but also held together and refined.

Where do you like to shop?

Vinted, eBay and charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

Vivienne Westwood.

Sara Oversteyns, 21, Belgium

Sara Oversteyns. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I study History at St Andrews University.

What are you wearing?

The jeans are from Espit which is sadly closed now. The jacket and jumper are thrifted, the shoes are Vejas and my socks are from Lidl!

How would you describe your style?

My style is comfortable and colourful.

Sara’s Lidl socks. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops. My favourite shop is Wear – a boutique in my hometown in Belgium.

Who is your style icon?

My grandma. I love her knitted cardigans and corduroy trousers.

Brice Ledingham, 27, Edinburgh

Bryce Ledingham. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I manage a visitor centre at a distillery.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from Mountain and Isles, the flannel is from Folk, the trousers are Timberland and the boots are from Mountain Warehouse.

How would you describe your style?

Non-rugged lumberjack.

Where do you like to shop?

TK Maxx and outdoor clothing shops for their durability.

Who is your style icon?

Bear Grylls.

Scarlett Tew, 24

Scarlett Tew. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am studying Spanish, French and Italian at St Andrews University.

What are you wearing?

The shoes are from Vinted, the scarf is from a secondhand shop, the jacket is my mum’s and the jeans are from Weekday.

How would you describe your style?

I like to wear things that are chunky and funky.

Where do you like to shop?

Vinted and charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

My sister. I copy her. She’ll wear anything, even if it’s not on trend.

Zack Ledesma, 18, US

Zack Ledesma. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am studying International Relations and Philosophy at St Andrews University.

What are you wearing?

A lot of it is thrifted. The jeans are from Son and Stone, the jumper is Izod and the shoes are Vans.

How would you describe your style?

Contrast is a big theme. I like a bit of colour – I don’t want to be monochromatic all the time.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops. They are reasonably priced and you never know what you are going to get!

Who is your style icon?

1950s actors. Sean Connery is up there.

Conversation